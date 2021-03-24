The Global Auto Plants Now Idle as Chip Supplies Dry Up

1 / 2

The Global Auto Plants Now Idle as Chip Supplies Dry Up

Reed Stevenson and River Davis
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Many of the world’s biggest automakers are suspending operations at their factories in Asia, Europe and North America due to a persistent shortage of semiconductors that was exacerbated by a fire at a key chip-producing plant over the weekend.

Ford Motor Co., Toyota Motor Corp., Volkswagen AG and Honda Motor Co. are among those affected by problems with the supply of semiconductors, which are used in vehicles to manage and monitor everything from engine and driving performance to air-conditioning and entertainment systems.

“Production is really vulnerable right now,” Bloomberg Intelligence auto-industry analyst Tatsuo Yoshida said. “Any kind of abnormal occurrence causes parts to run out.”

The shortage initially came about as rising demand for cars coincided with a boom in the market for devices such as laptops, webcams and gaming systems as people spent longer at home due to the pandemic. That diverted chips away from the auto industry, which had earlier slashed orders after Covid-19 caused their sales to collapse. Winter storms in the U.S. also affected semiconductor supplies, and then the situation worsened this week after a fire damaged a plant run by Renesas Electronics Corp., a top provider of automotive chips.

Analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. already estimated in January that the shortage would reduce global vehicle production by 1.5 million units, with Japanese automakers accounting for roughly a third of that total.

Here are some of the latest stoppages by automakers:

Hyundai Motor Co. is suspending extra work on the weekend to adjust production of brands including Kona, Avante, Grandeur and Sonata, the Seoul Economic Daily reported.Honda is suspending production at six factories in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, citing the chip shortage as well as congestion at ports and cold weather.Volvo AB is implementing stop days across global truck manufacturing operations, saying it sees a “substantial impact” from the global semiconductor shortage.Ford has halted production at a factory in Ohio and dropped one shift at another in Kentucky, both until March 29. It said F-150 trucks and Edge SUVs will be assembled in North America without certain parts and shipped to dealers once electronic modules that contain chips are available.Nissan Motor Co. is adjusting production across its operations in the U.S. and Mexico.Operations at Toyota’s Kolin plant in the Czech Republic, which makes the compact car Aygo for the European market, have been suspended for two weeks from March 22 after cold weather in the U.S. disrupted chip production.Volkswagen is halting production at a plant in Portugal from March 22-28.Mitsubishi Motors Corp. is reducing domestic output of vehicles by 4,000-5,000 units in March and reviewing production plans for April.

With the exception of Volkswagen, the share prices of all of those automakers have fallen this week, tracking declines in the S&P Supercomposite Auto Parts & Equipment Index, which is down 10% from a March 17 peak.

The Renesas fire will halt a production line for 300mm wafers for at least a month and probably have a big impact on the car industry, Chief Executive Officer Hidetoshi Shibata said during an online news conference Sunday. Underscoring the severity of the outage, Toyota and Nissan dispatched workers to help in recovery efforts.

“The automotive industry is key in Japan, therefore any incident that impacts it has a broad effect on the economy,” said Roman Schorr, a director at Fitch Ratings. With the added variable of a chip crunch, “it’s certainly striking that so much right now hinges on one factory,” he said.

Shibata will join executives from Tokyo Electron Ltd. and Kioxia Holdings Corp., as well as representatives from the auto sector, at meeting with Japan’s economy ministry later Wednesday.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Fire at Japanese plant is latest blow to global chip industry

    A fire at a semiconductor chip plant in Japan threatens to make life worse for automakers already struggling to get critical chips amid a global shortage.The big picture: The chip industry was already facing its biggest supply challenge in years amid unexpectedly strong demand, exacerbated by an earthquake in Japan and snow storm in Texas.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: The fire, which occurred Friday at a plant owned by Japan's Renesas, has done serious damage to the facility, with losses estimated at $160 million per month, per the Wall Street Journal.Although the fire only directly damaged a small fraction of that plant's equipment, an entire building will have to be shut down as its operations are all tightly integrated. Renesas said that it aims to get production at the plant resumed within a month. Production at a neighboring Renesas facility can continue without interruption.Two-thirds of the chips made there were used by carmakers, amplifying the impact as carmakers were already curtailing production.Shares of Japan's three major automakers all fell in Monday trading amid the news.Go deeper:"Chip famine" slams the auto industryWhy Intel's chip troubles should concern us allLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Trapped Sydney driver becomes first flood disaster fatality

    A motorist trapped in a car in Sydney on Wednesday became the first fatality of the Australian east coast floods. The car was trapped in floodwater in northwest Sydney at dawn and emergency services recovered the car with a body inside early afternoon, officials said. Prime Minister Scott Morrison expressed the Parliament’s condolences to the family of the man who died at Glenorie.

  • Atlanta Korean community is outraged, says issue isn't actually 'complex'

    Atlanta Korean community is outraged and says issue isn't actually 'complex'

  • China's biggest car brand to launch rival to Tesla

    Geely's new upmarket electric car brand Zeekr comes as Elon Musk goes on the charm offensive in China.

  • Oil Swings on Suez Canal Blockage After Demand-Driven Sell-Off

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fluctuated as investors assessed the impact on global crude flows after a ship ran aground and blocked the Suez Canal following a sell-off that’s driven prices to the lowest level since early February.While oil initially climbed on news of the grounding, broader signs of market weakness are keeping prices in check. Futures in New York slid below $60 a barrel on Tuesday and have tumbled more than 12% in less than two weeks on a series of factors including softening physical demand and the unwinding of long positions. The prompt timespread for global Brent crude has also flipped into a bearish structure for the first time since January.See also: Overseas Demand Fears Weaken U.S. Oil Prices to Multi-Month LowsAdding to negative sentiment are indications U.S. crude inventories continue to swell. The American Petroleum Institute reported stockpiles rose by almost 3 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the data.The recent plunge in oil may put pressure on OPEC+ to do more to try and stem the slide, with the group meeting next week to decide on its production policy for May. Despite the decline, crude is still up almost 20% this year, and as Covid-19 vaccinations accelerate worldwide, there is confidence greater mobility will boost fuel consumption in the longer term.“Oil’s had a deep correction because of near-term demand, but the outlook that consumption will improve remains valid in the longer term,” said Will Sungchil Yun, a senior commodities analyst at VI Investment Corp. in Seoul. Price gains due to the Suez Canal blockage will be temporary, he added.The prompt timespread for global benchmark Brent crude flipped to a bearish contango structure on Tuesday -- where near-dated contracts are cheaper than later-dated ones. It was 6 cents in contango on Wednesday, compared with a bullish backwardation of 67 cents at the start of the month.The Suez Canal is frequently used by tankers transporting crude from the world’s top exporters in the Middle East to customers across Europe and the U.S., and also by ships moving cargoes from the North Sea to Asia. The 400-meter long container ship Ever Given’s hull became wedged length-ways across the canal on Tuesday, causing a pileup of at least 100 vessels.See also: Suez Canal Blockage Set to Ripple Through Global Energy Market“It could be having a bit of an impact when you consider about 10% of total seaborne oil trade goes through the Suez Canal, but I imagine any disruption would be very temporary,” said Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy for ING Group in Singapore.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Kenya Moore defends Native American costume: ‘Part of my heritage’

    Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta is known for its laughs, feuds, and drama, but sometimes, that drama bleeds into real life with the fans of the show as well. After significant backlash, Kenya Moore is defending her Native American costume online, calling it “part of my heritage.” Real housewife Kenya Moore, known for her fun and often shady personality, is in some hot water after her appearance on the show’s Halloween episode.

  • Israeli Spy Pollard Betrays America Yet Again

    Spencer Platt/GettyBy Jeff SteinJonathan Pollard, his grandiosity, narcissism and disingenuousness undiminished, cannot stop hurting the country that gave his Holocaust-ravaged family a life.In the first part of an interview with a right-wing Israeli newspaper this week, Pollard claimed he had “no choice” but to steal U.S. intelligence documents because Washington was withholding information on Arab WMD threats to the Jewish nation.What a whopper. No American citizen is forced to spy for a foreign intelligence organization—and Pollard was a very well-paid volunteer, with over a half million dollars in earnings for his perfidy. Nor could he know of what intelligence the U.S. was or wasn’t sharing with Israel. So I doubt he’ll come clean in the second part of his interview with the right-wing Israel Hayom, funded by the late pro-Trump casino magnate Sheldon Adelson—on how he stole more than a million documents, “enough to fill a six-by-ten-foot room stacked six feet high,” according to former NCIS agent Ron Olive, a number of which he also shopped to South Africa, Pakistan, his financial advisers and his then-wife, who used them to “advance her personal business interests,” Olive wrote in his 2006 book, Capturing Jonathan Pollard: How One of the Most Notorious Spies in American History Was Brought to Justice.“Pollard's operation has few parallels among known US espionage cases,” a declassified version of the CIA’s 1987 damage assessment stated.Some Jewish American and Israeli quarters venerated—and continue to worship—Pollard as a Zionist martyr, a characterization even hawks like Martin Peretz, the former editor of The New Republic, rejected when Pollard’s early release from his 30-year sentence was under consideration during the Obama administration.‘The Dumbest Sort of Traitor’: Israeli Spies Aren’t Exactly Rejoicing at Jonathan Pollard’s Release“Jonathan Pollard is not a Jewish martyr,” Peretz wrote. “He is a convicted espionage agent who spied on his country for both Israel and Pakistan (!) — a spy, moreover, who got paid for his work. His professional career, then, reeks of infamy and is suffused with depravity.”Peretz labelled Pollard's supporters, “professional victims, mostly brutal themselves, who originate in the ultra-nationalist and religious right. They are insatiable. And they want America to be Israel's patsy.” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu personally welcomed Pollard “home” when he landed at Ben Gurion International Airport last Dec. 19.Double DamagesPollard’s latest perfidy not only threatens to cast doubt again about the ultimate loyalty of American Jews, it casts a shadow on other government servants with foreign ties or backgrounds. Chief among them, according to a recent article in Politico and comments by Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA), are Asian American and Pacific Islander employees of the State Department (and no doubt other national security agencies).Ironically, younger Asian American diplomats, recruited in part for their area knowledge, cultural understanding and language skills, end up being restricted from working on or in Asian countries out of fears by the State Department that they’re inordinately susceptible to coercion and recruitment by foreign intelligence services.The “assignment restriction” policy, spelled out in a State Department manual, places limits on a diplomat’s security clearance, based on concerns about “targeting and harassment by foreign intelligence services as well as to lessen foreign influence.”Needless to say, such restrictions can pull the plug on a mid-level diplomat’s drive to fly high in the foreign service. And there’s little recourse. According to a detailed analysis by the Diplopundit web site, the appeals route for frustrated Asian American or other “ethnic” diplomats might as well be conducted by the hookah smoking caterpillar in Alice-in-Wonderland.The “initial assignment restriction is conducted by Diplomatic Security. The reviewer is also Diplomatic Security. After that review, the decision by DS/DSS becomes final. There is no appeal authority above Diplomatic Security,” Diplopundit said.Security concerns about, say, the very aggressive Chinese intelligence services are well founded. Beijing’s spies have managed to recruit or entrap CIA and State Department officers, sometimes using pressure on relatives back on the mainland. Most others just volunteered. Proper vetting of U.S. diplomats, coupled with regular polygraphs and raised “insider threat” protocols, should blunt those threats. But why recruit Asian Americans in the first place if there’s a ceiling on their advancement? An argument could be made that resentments fostered by such arbitrary, career-killing—and illegal—ethnic restrictions make an employee more vulnerable to foreign spy services, not less.Such hurdles remain in place at a time when understanding China and North Korea, in particular, are of paramount importance to the State and Defense departments, not to mention the CIA, NSA and other intelligence agencies. Not that Euro-Americans can’t understand these adversaries, of course, but who’s got a better chance than a young man or woman raised at the feet of grandparents and great-grandparents with stories to tell, photo albums to show?Rep. Andy Kim (D-N.J.), a former Korean-American diplomat born in Boston, told MSNBC last week that even though he had a “top secret security clearance” and had served in Afghanistan, he was one day suddenly “banned from working on anything related to the Korean Peninsula.” Kim said he was taken aback because he had never applied to work on any issues related to the Korean Peninsula. He labeled the decision xenophobic and said that what hurt most was “this feeling that my country didn’t trust me.”Trump Grants Bibi’s Wish for Pardon of Israeli Who Spied on AmericaAs further reported by Politico’s Ryan Heath, over 100 Asian Americans working in national security and diplomacy signed a statement saying that the demonization of China in recent years had exacerbated “discrimination, and blatant accusations of disloyalty simply because of the way we look.” The signatories noted that “treating all Asian-Americans working in national security with a broad stroke of suspicion, rather than seeing us as valuable contributors, is counterproductive to the greater mission of securing the homeland.”If the State Department is so worried about their vulnerabilities, why did it hire them in the first place? The long arm of Chinese intelligence can reach out to them at any number of American embassies around in the world, from Khartoum to Copenhagen.So thank you again, Jonathan Pollard. Your betrayal—continuing today in the warm embrace of Israeli extremists—not only has the potential to rekindle suspicions about the loyalty of American Jews, it just gave more ammunition to the xenophobes when we least need another round of it.Co-published with SpyTalk, where Jeff Stein leads an all-star team of veteran investigative reporters, writers, and subject-matter experts who will take you behind the scenes of the national security state. Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Asian woman dragged by car in San Francisco in shocking attack

    Coronavirus pandemic has seen wave of Anti-Asian hate crimes across US

  • Niger suffers deadliest raids by suspected jihadists

    The death toll from co-ordinated attacks on three villages rises to 137 - the worst of its kind.

  • Martha Stewart says her skin-care routine includes waking up at 4 a.m. on some days to apply a face mask

    Martha Stewart told Allure that serums, a CBD tonic, moisturizer, and foundation are also key to her daily skin-care routine.

  • What we know about 21-year-old Ahmad Alissa, who police say killed 10 in Boulder, Colorado

    Ahmad Alissa, of Arvada, Colorado, was charged with killing 10 people at King Soopers market in Boulder. His brother said he had been bullied.

  • Jonathan Scott called Zooey Deschanel his 'perfect person.' Here's a timeline of their relationship.

    The "New Girl" star and "Property Brothers" host have been together for almost a year and a half. Here's a look at their relationship so far.

  • Hailey Bieber said she 'lived enough life' to marry Justin Bieber at age 21. Here's what a therapist says about maturity and marrying young.

    Young marriages are at some emotional disadvantages compared to those who marry in their late 20s and early 30s, a psychotherapist told Insider.

  • U.S. plays down North Korean missile test

    North Korea fired off two short-range missiles over the weekend, U.S. officials said on Tuesday, marking the first such tests since the start of the Biden administration.South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed on Wednesday they had detected the tests and monitored them in real time, though they had not acknowledge them until days later.Washington has played down the tests, and insisted it will remain open to dialogue with Pyongyang.The tests come after North Korea refused repeated U.S. attempts at contact since mid-February.U.S. President Joe Biden was asked about the tests by reporters in Ohio on Tuesday:"We have learned that there's nothing much has changed."A top U.S. general last week warned North Korea may soon begin flight testing an improved design for its inter-continental ballistic missiles, a provocative move that would further inflame tensions with Washington.North Korea hasn't tested an ICBM or nuclear weapon in over three years, but has continued testing short-range missiles since talks with the Trump administration broke down in 2019.It's since developed its nuclear and ballistic missile programs over the past year in violation of international sanctions, according to U.N. reports.Senior U.S. officials say the Biden administration is in the "final stages" of a full review of U.S. policy towards North Korea, and will host discussions with allies Japan and South Korea next week.

  • Russia, China push for U.N. Security Council summit, lash out at West

    Russia and China said on Tuesday they wanted a summit of permanent members of the U.N. Security Council amid what they called heightened political turbulence, with Moscow saying they both believed the United States was acting in a destructive way. The two allies, whose relations with the West are under increasing strain, made the call for a summit in a joint statement after talks between their foreign ministers in the city of Guilin. "At a time of increasing global political turbulence, a summit of the permanent members of the U.N. Security Council is particularly necessary to establish direct dialogue about ways to resolve humankind's common problems in the interests of maintaining global stability," they said in a statement published on the Russian foreign ministry's website.

  • Indian premier Modi writes goodwill letter to Pakistani counterpart: minister

    Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan received a letter of goodwill from his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Tuesday, a Pakistani senior Cabinet minister said, as relations thaw between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. India and Pakistan have fought three wars and have shared a fractious relationship since the two gained independence in 1947, and in 2019 tensions rose dramatically as they sent combat planes into each other's territory. Asad Umar, a senior Pakistani minister, in a post on Twitter welcomed Modi's letter, calling it a "message of goodwill".

  • Kylie Jenner responds to backlash over asking her followers to donate to a makeup artist's emergency-surgery fund

    The makeup mogul shared the link to Samuel Rauda's GoFundMe campaign and donated $5,000 "to reach their original goal," which was $10,000, she said.

  • Man attacks Asian American woman on New York subway as other passengers look on

    Attack comes amid wave of anti-Asian violence during coronavirus pandemic

  • English seeking sunshine abroad face hefty new fines

    Travellers from England will face 5,000 pound ($6,900) fines in new legislation designed to deter non-essential trips and barricade the nation against imported COVID-19 infections. Britain has had one of the worst COVID-19 tolls in the world, but deaths and infections are falling fast and a successful vaccination campaign is finally breathing confidence back into the population and the economy. "We are seeing this third wave rising in some parts of Europe and we're also seeing new variants and it is very important that we protect the progress that we've been able to make here in the UK," Health Minister Matt Hancock told Sky News.

  • Two men accused of drugging and raping fellow Spring Breaker before she was found dead in Miami beach

    Medical examiner still to determine whether a ‘green pill’ was cause of death