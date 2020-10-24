    Advertisement

    Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Industry

    ReportLinker

    Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market to Reach $6 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis estimated at US$3. 6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.

    New York, Oct. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797939/?utm_source=GNW
    6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Consumables & Assay Kits, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.1% CAGR and reach US$3.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

    The U.S. Market is Estimated at $959.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.6% CAGR

    The Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis market in the U.S. is estimated at US$959.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 6.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.

    Services Segment to Record 6.6% CAGR

    In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$423.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$641.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$819.7 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 282-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

    Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

    • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

    • Danaher Corporation

    • Euroimmun AG

    • Grifols International SA

    • Hycor Biomedical, Inc.

    • INOVA Diagnostics, Inc.

    • Protagen AG

    • Siemens AG

    • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

    • Trinity Biotech PLC




    Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797939/?utm_source=GNW

    I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

    II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    1. MARKET OVERVIEW
    Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market: Prelude
    Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market: Percentage
    Breakdown of Revenues by End-Use Segment for 2019
    Global Systemic Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market:
    Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Type for 2019
    Global Competitor Market Shares
    Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Competitor Market Share Scenario
    Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
    Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

    2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

    3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
    Rising Incidence and Huge Economic Burden of Autoimmune
    Disorders Drives Focus onto Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis
    Statistics on Select Autoimmune Diseases
    Rheumatoid Arthritis
    Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Prevalence: Number of Prevalent RA
    Cases among Adults in Select Countries for the Years 2015 and
    2025
    Arthritis in the US: Number of Adults with Doctor-Diagnosed
    Arthritis for the Years 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035, 2040
    Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
    Thyroiditis
    Scleroderma
    Increase in Healthcare Spending Worldwide Augurs Well for
    Autoimmune Diagnosis Market
    Global Healthcare Outlook: Spending in US$ Billion for 2017 and
    2022
    Global Healthcare Spending: Top Countries Ranked by Public
    Health Spending Per Capital (in $) and Share of GDP Spent on
    Public Health
    Evolving Autoimmune Diagnostics Space, Automation of
    Autoimmunology Lab and Reduced Turnaround Times: Changes with
    Positive Implications for the Market
    Antinuclear Autoantibodies (ANA) Blood Test: Enabling Diagnosis
    of Autoimmune Diseases
    Developments in ANA Testing Facilitate Detection of Systemic
    Autoimmune Rheumatic Diseases
    Lab Testing for Autoimmune Diseases: Continuous Developments
    Aid in Improving Diagnosis Capabilities
    Multiplex Flow Immunoassay Emerges as a High Performance
    Technique for ANA Screening for Autoimmune Diseases
    RNA Testing for Diagnosis of Autoimmune Disease: A Faster and
    Accurate Method
    AVISE® CTD: New Blood Test for Lupus Diagnosis
    PRODUCT OVERVIEW
    Autoimmune Diseases
    Diagnosis of Autoimmune Diseases

    4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
    Table 1: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Global Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 2: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Global Retrospective
    Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 3: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share Shift across
    Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 4: Consumables & Assay Kits (Product) World Market by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 5: Consumables & Assay Kits (Product) Historic Market
    Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 6: Consumables & Assay Kits (Product) Market Share
    Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    Table 7: Instruments (Product) Potential Growth Markets
    Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 8: Instruments (Product) Historic Market Perspective by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 9: Instruments (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
    Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 10: Services (Product) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
    in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 11: Services (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
    Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 12: Services (Product) Market Share Distribution in
    Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 13: Routine Lab Tests (Test Type) World Market Estimates
    and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 14: Routine Lab Tests (Test Type) Market Historic Review
    by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 15: Routine Lab Tests (Test Type) Market Share Breakdown
    by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 16: Inflammatory Markers (Test Type) World Market by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 17: Inflammatory Markers (Test Type) Historic Market
    Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 18: Inflammatory Markers (Test Type) Market Share
    Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    Table 19: Autoantibodies (Test Type) World Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027

    Table 20: Autoantibodies (Test Type) Market Worldwide Historic
    Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 21: Autoantibodies (Test Type) Market Percentage Share
    Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 22: Other Test Types (Test Type) Market Opportunity
    Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 23: Other Test Types (Test Type) Global Historic Demand
    in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019

    Table 24: Other Test Types (Test Type) Market Share
    Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    III. MARKET ANALYSIS

    GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

    UNITED STATES
    Market Facts & Figures
    US Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share (in %) by Company:
    2019 & 2025
    Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market in the US: An Overview
    Market Analytics
    Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market in the US: Percentage
    Breakdown of Revenues by Product for 2019 and 2025
    Table 25: United States Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 26: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in the United
    States by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
    2012-2019

    Table 27: United States Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market
    Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 28: United States Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 29: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in the United
    States by Test Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
    2012-2019

    Table 30: United States Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market
    Share Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CANADA
    Table 31: Canadian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027

    Table 32: Canadian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic Market
    Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 33: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Canada:
    Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    Table 34: Canadian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 35: Canadian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic Market
    Review by Test Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 36: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Canada:
    Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Test Type for 2012,
    2020, and 2027

    JAPAN
    Table 37: Japanese Market for Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis:
    Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
    Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 38: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Japan:
    Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 39: Japanese Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share
    Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 40: Japanese Market for Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis:
    Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Test
    Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 41: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Japan:
    Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Test Type for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 42: Japanese Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share
    Analysis by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CHINA
    Table 43: Chinese Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 44: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic Market Analysis
    in China in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 45: Chinese Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market by
    Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 46: Chinese Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Million by Test Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 47: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic Market Analysis
    in China in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019

    Table 48: Chinese Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market by Test
    Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    EUROPE
    Market Facts & Figures
    European Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market: Competitor Market
    Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
    An Insight into Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market in Europe
    Market Analytics
    European Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market: Percentage
    Breakdown of Revenues by Systemic Autoimmune Disease for 2019
    Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market in Germany: Percentage
    Breakdown of Revenues by Product for 2019
    Table 49: European Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Demand
    Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 50: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Europe:
    A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
    for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 51: European Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share
    Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 52: European Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027

    Table 53: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Europe in US$
    Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 54: European Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share
    Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 55: European Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020-2027

    Table 56: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Europe in US$
    Million by Test Type: A Historic Review for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 57: European Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share
    Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    FRANCE
    Table 58: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in France by
    Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 59: French Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic Market
    Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 60: French Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share
    Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 61: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in France by Test
    Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 62: French Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic Market
    Scenario in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019

    Table 63: French Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share
    Analysis by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    GERMANY
    Table 64: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Germany:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
    Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 65: German Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 66: German Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share
    Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 67: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Germany:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Test
    Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 68: German Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019

    Table 69: German Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share
    Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ITALY
    Table 70: Italian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 71: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic Market Analysis
    in Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 72: Italian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market by
    Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 73: Italian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Million by Test Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 74: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic Market Analysis
    in Italy in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019

    Table 75: Italian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market by Test
    Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    UNITED KINGDOM
    Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Autoimmune Disease
    Diagnosis: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
    Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 77: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in the United
    Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
    the Period 2012-2019

    Table 78: United Kingdom Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market
    Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Autoimmune Disease
    Diagnosis: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
    Million by Test Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 80: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in the United
    Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Test Type
    for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 81: United Kingdom Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market
    Share Analysis by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SPAIN
    Table 82: Spanish Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027

    Table 83: Spanish Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic Market
    Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 84: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Spain:
    Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    Table 85: Spanish Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 86: Spanish Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic Market
    Review by Test Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 87: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Spain:
    Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Test Type for 2012,
    2020, and 2027

    RUSSIA
    Table 88: Russian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Estimates
    and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027

    Table 89: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Russia by
    Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 90: Russian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share
    Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 91: Russian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Estimates
    and Projections in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 92: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Russia by Test
    Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 93: Russian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share
    Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF EUROPE
    Table 94: Rest of Europe Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027

    Table 95: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Rest of Europe
    in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 96: Rest of Europe Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market
    Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 97: Rest of Europe Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020-2027

    Table 98: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Rest of Europe
    in US$ Million by Test Type: A Historic Review for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 99: Rest of Europe Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market
    Share Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ASIA-PACIFIC
    Market Facts & Figures
    Asia-Pacific Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market: A High
    Growth Market
    Market Analytics
    Table 100: Asia-Pacific Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
    2020-2027

    Table 101: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Asia-Pacific:
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
    the Period 2012-2019

    Table 102: Asia-Pacific Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market
    Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 103: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Asia-Pacific
    by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 104: Asia-Pacific Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic
    Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 105: Asia-Pacific Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market
    Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 106: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Asia-Pacific
    by Test Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 107: Asia-Pacific Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic
    Market Scenario in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019

    Table 108: Asia-Pacific Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market
    Share Analysis by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    AUSTRALIA
    Table 109: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Australia:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
    Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 110: Australian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 111: Australian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share
    Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 112: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Australia:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Test
    Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 113: Australian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019

    Table 114: Australian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share
    Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    INDIA
    Table 115: Indian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027

    Table 116: Indian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic Market
    Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 117: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in India:
    Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    Table 118: Indian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 119: Indian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic Market
    Review by Test Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 120: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in India:
    Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Test Type for 2012,
    2020, and 2027

    SOUTH KOREA
    Table 121: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in South Korea:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
    Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 122: South Korean Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 123: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share
    Distribution in South Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 124: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in South Korea:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Test
    Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 125: South Korean Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019

    Table 126: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share
    Distribution in South Korea by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Autoimmune Disease
    Diagnosis: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
    Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 128: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Rest of
    Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product
    for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis
    Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Autoimmune Disease
    Diagnosis: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
    Million by Test Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 131: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Rest of
    Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Test
    Type for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis
    Market Share Analysis by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    LATIN AMERICA
    Table 133: Latin American Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market
    Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027

    Table 134: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Latin America
    in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for
    the Period 2012-2019

    Table 135: Latin American Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    Table 136: Latin American Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market
    Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 137: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic Market
    Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 138: Latin American Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market
    by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    Table 139: Latin American Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market
    Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Test Type for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 140: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic Market
    Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Test Type:
    2012-2019

    Table 141: Latin American Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market
    by Test Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    ARGENTINA
    Table 142: Argentinean Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027

    Table 143: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Argentina in
    US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 144: Argentinean Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market
    Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 145: Argentinean Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020-2027

    Table 146: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Argentina in
    US$ Million by Test Type: A Historic Review for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 147: Argentinean Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market
    Share Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    BRAZIL
    Table 148: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Brazil by
    Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 149: Brazilian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic
    Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 150: Brazilian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share
    Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 151: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Brazil by
    Test Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 152: Brazilian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic
    Market Scenario in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019

    Table 153: Brazilian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share
    Analysis by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    MEXICO
    Table 154: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Mexico:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
    Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 155: Mexican Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 156: Mexican Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share
    Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 157: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Mexico:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Test
    Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 158: Mexican Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019

    Table 159: Mexican Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share
    Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF LATIN AMERICA
    Table 160: Rest of Latin America Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis
    Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product:
    2020 to 2027

    Table 161: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Rest of Latin
    America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
    2012-2019

    Table 162: Rest of Latin America Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis
    Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 163: Rest of Latin America Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis
    Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Test Type:
    2020 to 2027

    Table 164: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Rest of Latin
    America by Test Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
    2012-2019

    Table 165: Rest of Latin America Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis
    Market Share Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    MIDDLE EAST
    Table 166: The Middle East Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
    2020-2027

    Table 167: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in the Middle
    East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 168: The Middle East Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market
    Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 169: The Middle East Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027

    Table 170: The Middle East Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis
    Historic Market by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 171: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in the Middle
    East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for
    2012,2020, and 2027

    Table 172: The Middle East Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 173: The Middle East Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis
    Historic Market by Test Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 174: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in the Middle
    East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Test Type for
    2012,2020, and 2027

    IRAN
    Table 175: Iranian Market for Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis:
    Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
    Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 176: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Iran:
    Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 177: Iranian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share
    Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 178: Iranian Market for Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis:
    Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Test
    Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 179: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Iran:
    Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Test Type for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 180: Iranian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share
    Analysis by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ISRAEL
    Table 181: Israeli Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027

    Table 182: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Israel in US$
    Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 183: Israeli Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share
    Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 184: Israeli Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020-2027

    Table 185: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Israel in US$
    Million by Test Type: A Historic Review for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 186: Israeli Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share
    Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SAUDI ARABIA
    Table 187: Saudi Arabian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market
    Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 188: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic Market
    Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 189: Saudi Arabian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market by
    Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 190: Saudi Arabian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market
    Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Test Type for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 191: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic Market
    Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019

    Table 192: Saudi Arabian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market by
    Test Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
    Table 193: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in the United
    Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
    Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 194: United Arab Emirates Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 195: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share
    Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020
    VS 2027

    Table 196: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in the United
    Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
    Million by Test Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 197: United Arab Emirates Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019

    Table 198: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share
    Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020
    VS 2027

    REST OF MIDDLE EAST
    Table 199: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Rest of
    Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
    Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 200: Rest of Middle East Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 201: Rest of Middle East Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis
    Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 202: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Rest of
    Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
    Million by Test Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 203: Rest of Middle East Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019

    Table 204: Rest of Middle East Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis
    Market Share Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    AFRICA
    Table 205: African Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 206: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Africa by
    Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 207: African Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share
    Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 208: African Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 209: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Africa by
    Test Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 210: African Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share
    Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    IV. COMPETITION
    Total Companies Profiled: 42
    Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797939/?utm_source=GNW

    About Reportlinker
    ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

    __________________________

    CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting.