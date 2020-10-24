Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market to Reach $6 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis estimated at US$3. 6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.

New York, Oct. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797939/?utm_source=GNW

6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Consumables & Assay Kits, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.1% CAGR and reach US$3.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $959.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.6% CAGR



The Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis market in the U.S. is estimated at US$959.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 6.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.



Services Segment to Record 6.6% CAGR



In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$423.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$641.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$819.7 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 282-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Story continues

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Euroimmun AG

Grifols International SA

Hycor Biomedical, Inc.

INOVA Diagnostics, Inc.

Protagen AG

Siemens AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Trinity Biotech PLC







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797939/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market: Prelude

Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market: Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues by End-Use Segment for 2019

Global Systemic Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market:

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Type for 2019

Global Competitor Market Shares

Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Incidence and Huge Economic Burden of Autoimmune

Disorders Drives Focus onto Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis

Statistics on Select Autoimmune Diseases

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Prevalence: Number of Prevalent RA

Cases among Adults in Select Countries for the Years 2015 and

2025

Arthritis in the US: Number of Adults with Doctor-Diagnosed

Arthritis for the Years 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035, 2040

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

Thyroiditis

Scleroderma

Increase in Healthcare Spending Worldwide Augurs Well for

Autoimmune Diagnosis Market

Global Healthcare Outlook: Spending in US$ Billion for 2017 and

2022

Global Healthcare Spending: Top Countries Ranked by Public

Health Spending Per Capital (in $) and Share of GDP Spent on

Public Health

Evolving Autoimmune Diagnostics Space, Automation of

Autoimmunology Lab and Reduced Turnaround Times: Changes with

Positive Implications for the Market

Antinuclear Autoantibodies (ANA) Blood Test: Enabling Diagnosis

of Autoimmune Diseases

Developments in ANA Testing Facilitate Detection of Systemic

Autoimmune Rheumatic Diseases

Lab Testing for Autoimmune Diseases: Continuous Developments

Aid in Improving Diagnosis Capabilities

Multiplex Flow Immunoassay Emerges as a High Performance

Technique for ANA Screening for Autoimmune Diseases

RNA Testing for Diagnosis of Autoimmune Disease: A Faster and

Accurate Method

AVISE® CTD: New Blood Test for Lupus Diagnosis

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Autoimmune Diseases

Diagnosis of Autoimmune Diseases



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Consumables & Assay Kits (Product) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Consumables & Assay Kits (Product) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Consumables & Assay Kits (Product) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Instruments (Product) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Instruments (Product) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Instruments (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Services (Product) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Services (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Services (Product) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Routine Lab Tests (Test Type) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Routine Lab Tests (Test Type) Market Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Routine Lab Tests (Test Type) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Inflammatory Markers (Test Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Inflammatory Markers (Test Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Inflammatory Markers (Test Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Autoantibodies (Test Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Autoantibodies (Test Type) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Autoantibodies (Test Type) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Other Test Types (Test Type) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to

2027



Table 23: Other Test Types (Test Type) Global Historic Demand

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Other Test Types (Test Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market in the US: An Overview

Market Analytics

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market in the US: Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues by Product for 2019 and 2025

Table 25: United States Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to

2027



Table 26: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in the United

States by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 27: United States Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: United States Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 29: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in the United

States by Test Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 30: United States Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market

Share Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Canadian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 33: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 34: Canadian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 35: Canadian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic Market

Review by Test Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 36: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Test Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 39: Japanese Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Japanese Market for Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Test

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Test Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Japanese Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share

Analysis by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 46: Chinese Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Test Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market by Test

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

An Insight into Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market in Europe

Market Analytics

European Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market: Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues by Systemic Autoimmune Disease for 2019

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market in Germany: Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues by Product for 2019

Table 49: European Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 53: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Europe in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020-2027



Table 56: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Europe in US$

Million by Test Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: European Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share

Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in France by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 59: French Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in France by Test

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 62: French Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share

Analysis by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 66: German Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Test

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: German Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share

Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Italian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Test Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market by Test

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Autoimmune Disease

Diagnosis: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: United Kingdom Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Autoimmune Disease

Diagnosis: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Test Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Test Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: United Kingdom Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market

Share Analysis by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Spanish Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 84: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 85: Spanish Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Spanish Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic Market

Review by Test Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 87: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Test Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Russia by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Russian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Russian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Russia by Test

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 93: Russian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share

Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 95: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020-2027



Table 98: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Test Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market

Share Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Market Facts & Figures

Asia-Pacific Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market: A High

Growth Market

Market Analytics

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 101: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Asia-Pacific

by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Asia-Pacific

by Test Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market

Share Analysis by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 111: Australian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Test

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019



Table 114: Australian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share

Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 115: Indian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Indian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 117: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 118: Indian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Indian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic Market

Review by Test Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 120: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Test Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 123: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Test

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019



Table 126: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Autoimmune Disease

Diagnosis: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis

Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Autoimmune Disease

Diagnosis: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Test Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Test

Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis

Market Share Analysis by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 134: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Latin America

in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 136: Latin American Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 137: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market

by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 139: Latin American Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Test Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 140: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Test Type:

2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market

by Test Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



ARGENTINA

Table 142: Argentinean Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 143: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Argentina in

US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Argentinean Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020-2027



Table 146: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Argentina in

US$ Million by Test Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market

Share Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 148: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Brazil by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Brazil by

Test Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share

Analysis by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 154: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 156: Mexican Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Test

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019



Table 159: Mexican Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share

Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product:

2020 to 2027



Table 161: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Rest of Latin

America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 162: Rest of Latin America Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis

Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Rest of Latin America Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Test Type:

2020 to 2027



Table 164: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Rest of Latin

America by Test Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 165: Rest of Latin America Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis

Market Share Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 167: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: The Middle East Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 169: The Middle East Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: The Middle East Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis

Historic Market by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for

2012,2020, and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 173: The Middle East Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis

Historic Market by Test Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Test Type for

2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Market for Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 176: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 177: Iranian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Iranian Market for Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Test

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 179: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Test Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Iranian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share

Analysis by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 181: Israeli Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 182: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Israel in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Israeli Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020-2027



Table 185: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Israel in US$

Million by Test Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share

Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 188: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 190: Saudi Arabian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Test Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 191: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market by

Test Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 195: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 196: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Test Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019



Table 198: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 201: Rest of Middle East Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis

Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Test Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Test Type: 2012-2019



Table 204: Rest of Middle East Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis

Market Share Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 205: African Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to

2027



Table 206: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Africa by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 207: African Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: African Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 209: Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market in Africa by

Test Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 210: African Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Share

Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797939/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



