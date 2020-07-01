Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market By Type, By Sex, By Age, By Factors, By Diagnosis, By Types of Treatment, By Product, By End-User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025

NEW YORK, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This report is 80% complete and can be delivered within three working days post order confirmation and will include the latest impact analysis of Covid-19 in 2020 and forecast.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916725/?utm_source=PRN







Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market By Type (Systemic, Organ-Specific), By Sex (Male, Female), By Age (0-15, 15-44, 44+), By Factors (Diet, Genetics, Environmental agents), By Diagnosis (Antinuclear Antibody Test, Autoantibody Test, Others), By Types of Treatment (Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, Immune-Suppressing Drugs, Others), By Product (Kits and assays, Reagents), By End-User (Hospital, Clinics, Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025



Global autoimmune disease diagnostics market size was valued at USD4 billion in 2019 and projected to grow at a formidable CAGR during the forecast period.The key factor driving the growth of autoimmune disease diagnostics market is surging investment in healthcare sector.



Additionally, growing cases of autoimmune diseases is further anticipated to bode well for the growth of autoimmune disease diagnostics market across the globe in the coming years.Moreover, increasing government support in terms of providing funds is projected to bolster the market growth through 2025.



Moreover, growing implementation of lab automation technologies in developing nations such as U.S. and Europe are further aiding the market growth.

The global autoimmune disease diagnostics market is segmented based on type, sex, age, factors, diagnosis, types of treatment, product, end-user, region and company.Based on product, the market can be segmented into kits and assays, reagents and instruments.



Out of which, the kits and assays segment dominated the market in terms of largest market size until 2019 and is further anticipated to maintain its leading position during the forecast period as well.This growth can be accredited to increasing adoption of kits and assays in hospitals and clinical laboratories.



Moreover, increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases coupled with growing requirement for fast results, is expected to boost the growth of the segment in the upcoming years.

Major players operating in the autoimmune disease diagnostics market include Siemens, Abbott, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson, Grifols, Trinity Biotech, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inova Diagnostics, Hycor Biomedical, Euroimmun, Protagen, Roche, Quest Diagnostics, Hemagen Diagnostics, Aesku Diagnostics, Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Eli Lilly, Bayer, etc. The companies operating in autoimmune disease diagnostics market across the globe are focussing more towards the expanding their share in the market. For instance, these key players are making organic strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, among others in order to survive the highly competitive industry.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyse and forecast the market size of global autoimmune disease diagnostics market.

• To classify and forecast global autoimmune disease diagnostics market based on type, sex, age, factors, diagnosis, types of treatment, product, end-user, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global autoimmune disease diagnostics market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global autoimmune disease diagnostics market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global autoimmune disease diagnostics market.

• To identify and analyse the profile of leading players operating in global autoimmune disease diagnostics market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of companies across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the companies which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the new products, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global autoimmune disease diagnostics market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Autoimmune disease diagnostics companies and other stakeholders.

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to autoimmune disease diagnostics

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as companies and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global autoimmune disease diagnostics market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Type:

o Systemic

o Organ-specific

• Market, By Sex:

o Male

o Female

• Market, By Age:

o 0-15

o 15-44

o 44+

• Market, By Factors:

o Diet

o Genetics

o Environmental Agents

• Market, By Diagnosis:

o Antinuclear Antibody Test

o Autoantibody Test

o CBC

o Comprehensive Metabolic Panel

o C-reactive Protein

o Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate

o Urinalysis

o Imaging Test

o Biopsy

• Market, By Types of Treatment:

o Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

o Immune-Suppressing Drugs

o Hormone Replacement Therapy

o Physical Therapy

o Blood Transfusion

o Plasma Exchange

o Others

• Market, By Product:

o Kits and Assays

o Reagents

o Instruments

• Market, By End-User:

o Hospital

o Clinics

o Diagnostic Laboratories

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Mexico

- Canada

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- South Korea

- Australia

- Singapore

o Middle East and Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global autoimmune disease diagnostics market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916725/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-autoimmune-disease-diagnostics-market-by-type-by-sex-by-age-by-factors-by-diagnosis-by-types-of-treatment-by-product-by-end-user-by-region-competition-forecast--opportunities-2025-301086892.html

SOURCE Reportlinker