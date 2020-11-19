Global Autoimmune Disorder Therapies Market Report 2020: Market Trends with Data from 2018, 2019 and Projections of CAGR through 2024
The report will provide details about autoimmune disorder therapies used in the treatment of autoimmune disease and how it has been influenced by the pandemic of COVID-19.
This report will also highlight the current and future market potentiality of autoimmune disorder therapies with detailed analyses of the competitive environments between companies. Drivers, restraints, opportunities, pricing analysis, prevalence or incidence autoimmune disease, and regulatory scenarios will also be covered. The report includes a market projection for 2024 and market shares for key players.
Growth of the global market is attributed to factors such as the growing prevalence of obesity, type 1 diabetes, and other chronic diseases which leads to autoimmune diseases, a strong product regulatory scenario, and strong investment in research and development activities by key market players including AstraZeneca, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Bristol-Myers Squibb, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche), Pfizer Inc., Amgen Inc., AbbVie Inc., Novartis, Johnson and Johnson, Mylan and Bayer.
The increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases, demand for extensive translational research for autoimmune patient treatments, the rise in technological advancements for the diagnosis of autoimmune diseases, and improved awareness about autoimmune diseases are factors expected to fuel the growth of the autoimmune disorder therapies market during the forecast period. The burden of autoimmune diseases is likely to drive the market for autoimmune disease therapeutics during the forecast period.
Report Includes:
30 data tables and 18 additional tables
An overview of the global markets for autoimmune disorder therapies
Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2018, 2019 and projection of CAGR through 2024
Characterization and quantification of autoimmune disorder therapies based on drug class, age group, and region
Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on autoimmune disorder therapies market and highlights of the current and future market potential of these therapies
Evaluation of current market trends, market size, market forecast, and detailed analysis of drivers, challenges, and opportunities affecting the market growth
Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry, their strategic profiling, their competitive landscape, and their detailed company profiles, including AstraZeneca, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche), Pfizer Inc., and Johnson and Johnson
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst's Credentials
Custom Research
Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Autoimmune Disorder Therapies
Biologics as Autoimmune Disorder Therapies
Trends in Autoimmune Disorder Therapies
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Increasing Epidemiology of Autoimmune Diseases
The rise in the Geriatric Population
Rising Awareness of Autoimmune Diseases
New Therapeutic Pathway for Autoimmune and Inflammatory Disorders
Market Restraints
Side Effects of Therapeutics
High Cost of Autoimmune Disorder Therapies
Market Opportunities
Launch of New Therapeutics for Autoimmune Diseases
Growing use of Autoimmune Disorder Therapies for COVID-19 Patients
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Drug Class
Global Market for Autoimmune Disorder Therapies
NSAIDs
Market Size and Forecast
Market Analysis
Immunosuppressant Drugs
Corticosteroids
Biologics
Inhibitors
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Indication
Global Market for Autoimmune Disorder Therapies by Indication
Type 1 Diabetes
Market Size and Forecast
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Psoriasis/Psoriatic Arthritis
Multiple Sclerosis
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
Other Autoimmune Diseases
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
Global Market for Autoimmune Disorder Therapies by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of World
Market Analysis
Brazil
Gulf Cooperation Council Countries
South Africa
Remaining Rest of World Countries
Chapter 8 Impact of COVID-19
Chapter 9 Therapeutics Pipeline
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
Global Company Share Analysis
Mergers and Acquisitions
Agreements, Launches, Collaborations, and Partnerships
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
Abbvie Inc.
Amgen Inc.
Astrazeneca
Bayer Ag
Bristol-Myers Squibb
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Johnson & Johnson
Mylan N.V.
Novartis Ag
Pfizer Inc.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.
