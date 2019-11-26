Global Automated Assurance Market Outlook and Forecast 2019-2023 - Intelligent Assurance Automation based on ML/AI Will Drive Revenue Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automated Assurance: Worldwide Forecast 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Intelligent assurance automation based on ML/AI, the need to assure virtual, hybrid and cloud-native networks for 5G and dynamic business services such as SD-WAN will drive revenue growth during the forecast period
The overall assurance market will reach USD6.8 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 1.9%.
5G will drive the next wave of spending on assurance as new investments in legacy networks are capped. Disruptive networking and cloud technologies such as network function virtualisation (NFV), software-defined networking (SDN), edge computing and network slicing will require new assurance techniques, and will, therefore, cause a shift in communications service providers' (CSPs') spending patterns.
This forecast report provides:
- a detailed, 5-year worldwide forecast for spending in the automated assurance systems market, split into:
- an examination of key market drivers and inhibitors, and how they will change during the forecast period
- analysis of the business environment and regional dynamics that will influence the automated assurance systems market
- a detailed market definition
- recommendations for CSPs and vendors
