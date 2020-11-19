Global Automated Border Control Market (2020 to 2025) - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Border Control Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The automated border control market is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.25% over the forecast period (2020-2025).



Over the past few years, a rapidly increasing demand for border crossing was witnessed, where the need to speed up the clearance process at the Border Crossing Points (BCP) has been significant. The Automated Border Control (ABC) gates, or the e-Gates, can verify the travelers' identities that are crossing the borders by exploiting their biometric traits without the need for constant human intervention.



Biometric technologies always had a relevant impact on the improvement of efficiency, effectiveness, and Security of the checking processes. The automated biometric recognition can increase the border processing throughput, as well as facilitate the clearance procedures. To grant the passage of the border, the e-Gate compares the traveler's biometric samples stored in the electronic document with live acquisitions.



With the emergence of microprocessor-based passports, they have been the catalyst for reengineering the processes, from enrolment to issuance. They are now facilitating border control as automatic border control gates are being implemented in multiple airports. With more than 1000 million ePassports now in circulation, smart airports and smart borders are emerging at a rapid pace. Moreover, combined with a strong push behind biometrics (particularly face recognition?), an extensive range of automated, self-service airport facilities are being offered for the passengers, from check-in to immigration control and boarding.



As Security across the world is heightened, and international passenger volumes are exponentially increasing, the automated border control solutions are gaining momentum. The kiosk solution and hybrid eGates/kiosks solution provide customizable options that can help modernize border management. They also ensure that passengers' airport experience is efficient, safe, and seamless while evolving with the changing needs and pace of future travelers.



Governments of various countries have been deploying biometric readers for multiple purposes, including law enforcement, public identity, border control, employee identification, access control, and attendance. Some large-scale deployment of the technology includes the UK Iris Recognition Immigration System (IRIS) project, India's Aadhar project, and US Visitor and Immigration Status Indicator Technology (VISIT).



Moreover, Colombia is developing enhanced Security with new electronic passport integrating Gemalto secure ePassport technologies. The project is working to deliver electronic passports to support the rapid deployment of the original machine-readable passports for 38 million citizens.



Further, in April 2020, the Everis Aerospace, Defense, and Security adapted its biometric identity solutions to offer additional capabilities to help face the ongoing Covid-19 health crisis. The adaptation of the solutions primarily affects two relevant aspects. On the one hand, the company has integrated temperature control systems in its kiosks, face pods, and biometric and document identification totems, and also in its ABC (Automated Border Control) doors.



Key Market Trends



Airport Applications are Expected to Witness a Rapid Growth



The aviation industry is anticipated to hold a significant market share and is expected to continue its position during the forecast period, primarily due to the substantial rise in the number of airports and the exponential increase in air passenger traffic. The increasing threat of terrorist attacks and the security standards that have been set by the international authorities that include IATA, ICAO, and ACI are among the two most influential drivers sustaining the market studied.

Airways are the most preferred means for international travelers, due to obvious reasons, like travel time and convenience. According to the European Commission, more than 887 million travelers are expected to make arrivals across the European Union. With this enormous difference in traffic, the automated border control system's adoption rate is significantly high compared to seaports and land ports. In December 2019, 12 new automated, pre-security e-gates were installed at the Auckland Airport, which can scan boarding passes and grant passengers access to secure areas.

The number of airports investing in automated border control, check-in, and bag drop solutions, worldwide, is increasing, for enhancing the airport operational efficiency. Airline services provider, SITA, estimated that over 72% of the air travelers in 2019 used one of these self-service solutions, thus, creating a key differentiator for the overall passenger value proposition.

Recently in the United States, an Automated Passport Control (APC) program was introduced to expedite the Canadians' entry process, US passengers, and the passengers eligible for Visa Waiver Program, by providing an automated process through CBP's Primary Inspection area. Such initiatives by the government are estimated to drive the market studied.

Additionally, in Jan 2020, Vilnius Airport passengers were also using an automated border control system. Ten smart self-service gates have been installed in the capital's air gates that will primarily enable organizing the traffic of arriving and departing passengers efficiently. This kind of border control system is currently not available at any other airports in the Baltic States and Poland.

Europe is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share



Across Europe, the border agencies, governments, and industry decision-makers have been faced with a significant challenge, which is to majorly evolve and innovate their border management amid the increasing passenger traffic and changing government regulations.

According to the European Commission, it is projected that the annual traveler's border passages into the European Union will reach approximately 887 million by 2025. With this expected volume of passengers traveling internationally, new systems are being installed or integrated with the existing systems to enhance the security at border crossings.

Moreover, in April 2019, the European parliament voted to create a giant biometric database, known as the Common Identity Repository (CIR), in a move that may make it easier for the border guards and security officials to spot terrorists, criminals, and illegal immigrants. Initiatives like these are expected to further drive the demand for fingerprint authentication in the region during the forecast period.

Further, as of June 2019, travelers that were landing at the Keflavik International Airport (KEF) in Iceland were going through the kiosk-based border control. Four BorderXpress kiosks will be registering data on entry, exit, and refusal of entry of third-country nationals that are crossing the external borders of all the Schengen member states through a central system, which is a part of a 6-month pilot project.

There has been an increase in document fraud and identity theft, with the advent of new threats, such as terrorism or cybercrime. To deal with such issues, changes have been made in international governmental regulations, due to which new technological solutions are gradually being implemented across the region, thus driving the market growth in Europe.

Competitive Landscape



The automated border control market is moderately consolidated, with the presence of a few major companies. The companies are continuously investing in making strategic partnerships and product developments to gain a more market share. Some of the recent developments in the market are:



In May 2020 - NEC corporation completed the development of a biometric authentication terminal, which can provide high levels of authentication accuracy and convenience for users within a wide range of environments. This new solution also incorporates a face recognition system that increases the efficiency of the system and offers a cost-effective solution to its customers.



