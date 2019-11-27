Global Automated Optical Inspection System Market to 2025: Advanced Printed-Circuit-Board (PCB) Densities Increase the Need for AOI

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automated Optical Inspection System Market, By Type, By Technology, By Application, By End-Use, By Region, Global Industry Insights, Trend Analysis, Competitive Market Share and Forecast, 2015-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo More

Growing trends towards the utilization of smaller components, a lot of advanced component packaging, finer lead pitches, and advanced printed-circuit-board (PCB) densities increase the need for AOI.



The demand for high-performance electronic components for critical safety systems of vehicles, like advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), airbags, and braking systems, has resulted in increased use of electronics in automobiles.

Moreover, the implementation of wireless communication technologies like M2M and connected vehicles has resulted in the surge in adoption of electronics components in automobiles.

The Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Market is projected to exhibit significant growth during 2019-2025. Owing to the increasing demand for high-quality electronic components and rise in inspection reporting accuracy and consistency. Automated Optical Inspection uses optics to capture images of printed circuit boards to see if components are missing, if they are in the correct position, to identify defects, and to ensure the quality of the manufacturing process.



It provides a way to inspect for common defects like missing or wrong components, incorrect component orientation, poor solder quality, and lead bridging. It can inspect all size components like 01005, 0201, and 0402s and packages such as BGAs, CSPs, LGAs, PoPs, and QFNs. To notice any errors in the production line and immediately feed that information back upstream so as not to repeat the error.



2D AOI System type is projected to be the leading segment of the overall automated optical inspection (AOI) system market during the forecast period



On the basis of the type, 2D AOI system is the dominating segment of the overall automated optical inspection system during the forecast period owing to lower prices and affordability, mainly for electronic manufacturers. The 2D AOI system has numerous advantages like cost-effectiveness, the ability to inspect surface mount technology, high-speed inspection, and color inspection capability.



3D AOI systems are projected to grow at a high CAGR in the overall automated optical inspection system market during the forecast period 2019-2025. Due to their capability of inspecting co-planarity of components, detecting lifted leads and reduction in false call rates are contributing to the growth of the 3D AOI system market.



APAC is the dominating region of the overall automated optical inspection (AOI) system during the forecast period



Geographically, the automated optical inspection system market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The Asia Pacific is the leading region of the overall market followed by North America due to the penetration of several electronic component and device manufacturing companies in this region. The presence of an outsized variety of automobile producers in China is additionally liable for the increased consumption of these machines.



Favorable government policies and low production prices create tremendous growth opportunities for multinational and start-up electronics firms in China. The North America automated optical inspection system market covers a significant share due to the early technical advancements across all manufacturing sectors, the presence of various safety and compulsory inspection standards for machinery production.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Framework



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Industry Insights

4.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1. Vendor Matrix

4.2. Industry Impact and Forces

4.2.1. Growth Drivers

4.2.2. Challenges

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.3. Technological Landscape

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Company market share analysis, 2018

4.6. Growth Potential analysis, 2018

4.7. Porter's Five forces analysis

4.8. PESTEL Analysis

4.9. Strategic Outlook



5. Global Automated Optical Inspection System (AOI) Market Overview

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast 2015-2025

5.2.1. By Type

5.2.1.1. 2D AOI Systems

5.2.1.2. 3D AOI Systems

5.2.2. By Technology

5.2.2.1. Inline AOI

5.2.2.2. Offline AOI

5.2.3. By Application

5.2.3.1. Printing

5.2.3.2. Selective Soldering

5.2.3.3. Reflow Soldering

5.2.3.4. Wave Soldering

5.2.3.5. Automation

5.2.4. By End Use

5.2.4.1. Aerospace & Defense

5.2.4.2. Automotive

5.2.4.3. Consumer Electronics

5.2.4.4. Industrial Electronics

5.2.4.5. Telecommunication

5.2.4.6. Energy & Power

5.2.5. By Region

5.2.5.1. North America

5.2.5.2. Europe

5.2.5.3. Asia Pacific

5.2.5.4. LATAM

5.2.5.5. MEA



6. North America Automated Optical Inspection System (AOI) Market



7. Europe Automated Optical Inspection System (AOI) Market



8. Asia Pacific Automated Optical Inspection System (AOI) Market



9. Latin America Automated Optical Inspection System (AOI) Market



10. Middle East & Africa Automated Optical Inspection System (AOI) Market

10.1.Key Regional Trends

10.2.Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

10.2.1. By Type

10.2.2. By Technology

10.2.3. By Application

10.2.4. By End Use

10.2.5. By Country

10.2.5.1. Saudi Arabia

10.2.5.2. UAE



11. Company Profile: Overview, Financial Matrix, Key Product landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, SWOT Analysis and Strategic Outlook

11.1 KOH Young

11.2 Mirtec

11.3 Omron

11.4 Test Research, Inc. (TRI)

11.5 Viscom

11.6 Camtek

11.7 Cyberoptics

11.8 Daiichin Jitsugyo (DJK)

11.9 Nordson

11.10 Orbotech

11.11 Goepel Electronic

11.12 Marantz Electronics

11.13 Machine Vision Products

11.14 Saki

11.15 VI Technology

11.16 AOI Systems Ltd.

11.17 Chroma Ate Inc.

11.18 Pemtron



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7ofj2f

