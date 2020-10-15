    Advertisement

    Global Automatic Call Distributor Industry

    Global Automatic Call Distributor Market to Reach $1. 8 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automatic Call Distributor estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.

    8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 8.9% over the period 2020-2027. Cloud-based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.1% CAGR and reach US$931.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the On-Premises segment is readjusted to a revised 7.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

    The U.S. Market is Estimated at $273.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.1% CAGR

    The Automatic Call Distributor market in the U.S. is estimated at US$273.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$387.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 7.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.9% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 182-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

    Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

    • Avaya, Inc.

    • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd.

    • Cisco Systems, Inc.

    • IBM Corporation

    • Intel Corporation

    • Mitel Networks Corporation




    I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

    II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    1. MARKET OVERVIEW
    Global Competitor Market Shares
    Automatic Call Distributor Competitor Market Share Scenario
    Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
    Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

    2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

    3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

    4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
    Table 1: Automatic Call Distributor Global Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 2: Automatic Call Distributor Global Retrospective Market
    Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 3: Automatic Call Distributor Market Share Shift across
    Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 4: Cloud-based (Product) World Market by Region/Country
    in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

    Table 5: Cloud-based (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
    Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

    Table 6: Cloud-based (Product) Market Share Breakdown of
    Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 7: On-Premises (Product) Potential Growth Markets
    Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

    Table 8: On-Premises (Product) Historic Market Perspective by
    Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

    Table 9: On-Premises (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
    Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    III. MARKET ANALYSIS

    GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

    UNITED STATES
    Market Facts & Figures
    US Automatic Call Distributor Market Share (in %) by Company:
    2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 10: United States Automatic Call Distributor Market
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 11: Automatic Call Distributor Market in the United
    States by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
    2012-2019

    Table 12: United States Automatic Call Distributor Market Share
    Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CANADA
    Table 13: Canadian Automatic Call Distributor Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027

    Table 14: Canadian Automatic Call Distributor Historic Market
    Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 15: Automatic Call Distributor Market in Canada:
    Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    JAPAN
    Table 16: Japanese Market for Automatic Call Distributor:
    Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
    Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 17: Automatic Call Distributor Market in Japan: Historic
    Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 18: Japanese Automatic Call Distributor Market Share
    Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CHINA
    Table 19: Chinese Automatic Call Distributor Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 20: Automatic Call Distributor Historic Market Analysis
    in China in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 21: Chinese Automatic Call Distributor Market by Product:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    EUROPE
    Market Facts & Figures
    European Automatic Call Distributor Market: Competitor Market
    Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 22: European Automatic Call Distributor Market Demand
    Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 23: Automatic Call Distributor Market in Europe:
    A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
    for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 24: European Automatic Call Distributor Market Share
    Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 25: European Automatic Call Distributor Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027

    Table 26: Automatic Call Distributor Market in Europe in US$
    Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 27: European Automatic Call Distributor Market Share
    Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    FRANCE
    Table 28: Automatic Call Distributor Market in France by
    Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 29: French Automatic Call Distributor Historic Market
    Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 30: French Automatic Call Distributor Market Share
    Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    GERMANY
    Table 31: Automatic Call Distributor Market in Germany: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 32: German Automatic Call Distributor Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 33: German Automatic Call Distributor Market Share
    Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ITALY
    Table 34: Italian Automatic Call Distributor Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 35: Automatic Call Distributor Historic Market Analysis
    in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 36: Italian Automatic Call Distributor Market by Product:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    UNITED KINGDOM
    Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Automatic Call Distributor:
    Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
    Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 38: Automatic Call Distributor Market in the United
    Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for
    the Period 2012-2019

    Table 39: United Kingdom Automatic Call Distributor Market
    Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SPAIN
    Table 40: Spanish Automatic Call Distributor Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027

    Table 41: Spanish Automatic Call Distributor Historic Market
    Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 42: Automatic Call Distributor Market in Spain:
    Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    RUSSIA
    Table 43: Russian Automatic Call Distributor Market Estimates
    and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027

    Table 44: Automatic Call Distributor Market in Russia by
    Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

    Table 45: Russian Automatic Call Distributor Market Share
    Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF EUROPE
    Table 46: Rest of Europe Automatic Call Distributor Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027

    Table 47: Automatic Call Distributor Market in Rest of Europe
    in US$ Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 48: Rest of Europe Automatic Call Distributor Market
    Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 49: Asia-Pacific Automatic Call Distributor Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
    2020-2027

    Table 50: Automatic Call Distributor Market in Asia-Pacific:
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
    the Period 2012-2019

    Table 51: Asia-Pacific Automatic Call Distributor Market Share
    Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 52: Automatic Call Distributor Market in Asia-Pacific by
    Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 53: Asia-Pacific Automatic Call Distributor Historic
    Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 54: Asia-Pacific Automatic Call Distributor Market Share
    Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    AUSTRALIA
    Table 55: Automatic Call Distributor Market in Australia:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
    Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 56: Australian Automatic Call Distributor Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 57: Australian Automatic Call Distributor Market Share
    Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    INDIA
    Table 58: Indian Automatic Call Distributor Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027

    Table 59: Indian Automatic Call Distributor Historic Market
    Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 60: Automatic Call Distributor Market in India:
    Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    SOUTH KOREA
    Table 61: Automatic Call Distributor Market in South Korea:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
    Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 62: South Korean Automatic Call Distributor Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 63: Automatic Call Distributor Market Share Distribution
    in South Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automatic Call
    Distributor: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
    Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 65: Automatic Call Distributor Market in Rest of
    Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
    Product for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automatic Call Distributor
    Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    LATIN AMERICA
    Table 67: Latin American Automatic Call Distributor Market
    Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027

    Table 68: Automatic Call Distributor Market in Latin America in
    US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 69: Latin American Automatic Call Distributor Market
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    Table 70: Latin American Automatic Call Distributor Market
    Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 71: Automatic Call Distributor Historic Market Analysis
    in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 72: Latin American Automatic Call Distributor Market by
    Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    ARGENTINA
    Table 73: Argentinean Automatic Call Distributor Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027

    Table 74: Automatic Call Distributor Market in Argentina in US$
    Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 75: Argentinean Automatic Call Distributor Market Share
    Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    BRAZIL
    Table 76: Automatic Call Distributor Market in Brazil by
    Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 77: Brazilian Automatic Call Distributor Historic Market
    Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 78: Brazilian Automatic Call Distributor Market Share
    Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    MEXICO
    Table 79: Automatic Call Distributor Market in Mexico: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 80: Mexican Automatic Call Distributor Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 81: Mexican Automatic Call Distributor Market Share
    Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF LATIN AMERICA
    Table 82: Rest of Latin America Automatic Call Distributor
    Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product:
    2020 to 2027

    Table 83: Automatic Call Distributor Market in Rest of Latin
    America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
    2012-2019

    Table 84: Rest of Latin America Automatic Call Distributor
    Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    MIDDLE EAST
    Table 85: The Middle East Automatic Call Distributor Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
    2020-2027

    Table 86: Automatic Call Distributor Market in the Middle East
    by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 87: The Middle East Automatic Call Distributor Market
    Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 88: The Middle East Automatic Call Distributor Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 89: The Middle East Automatic Call Distributor Historic
    Market by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 90: Automatic Call Distributor Market in the Middle East:
    Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012,2020,
    and 2027

    IRAN
    Table 91: Iranian Market for Automatic Call Distributor: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 92: Automatic Call Distributor Market in Iran: Historic
    Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 93: Iranian Automatic Call Distributor Market Share
    Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ISRAEL
    Table 94: Israeli Automatic Call Distributor Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027

    Table 95: Automatic Call Distributor Market in Israel in US$
    Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 96: Israeli Automatic Call Distributor Market Share
    Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SAUDI ARABIA
    Table 97: Saudi Arabian Automatic Call Distributor Market
    Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 98: Automatic Call Distributor Historic Market Analysis
    in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 99: Saudi Arabian Automatic Call Distributor Market by
    Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
    Table 100: Automatic Call Distributor Market in the United Arab
    Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
    Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 101: United Arab Emirates Automatic Call Distributor
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 102: Automatic Call Distributor Market Share Distribution
    in United Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF MIDDLE EAST
    Table 103: Automatic Call Distributor Market in Rest of Middle
    East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
    by Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 104: Rest of Middle East Automatic Call Distributor
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 105: Rest of Middle East Automatic Call Distributor
    Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    AFRICA
    Table 106: African Automatic Call Distributor Market Estimates
    and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027

    Table 107: Automatic Call Distributor Market in Africa by
    Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

    Table 108: African Automatic Call Distributor Market Share
    Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    IV. COMPETITION
    Total Companies Profiled: 44
