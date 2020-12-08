Global Automotive Anti-Pinch Power Window System Industry (2020 to 2027) - Market Trends and Drivers

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Anti-Pinch Power Window System - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to the 6th edition of this report. The 181-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Global Automotive Anti-Pinch Power Window System Market to Reach $4.6 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Anti-Pinch Power Window System estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% over the period 2020-2027.

Automatic Anti-Pinch Power Window Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11% CAGR and reach US$3.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Manual Anti-Pinch Power Window Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 9.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $617.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.1% CAGR

The Automotive Anti-Pinch Power Window System market in the U.S. is estimated at US$617.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$997.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.3% and 9.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.3% CAGR.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

  • Aptiv PLC

  • Atmel Corporation

  • Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. KG

  • Continental AG

  • Grupo Antolin-Irausa SA

  • Magna International, Inc.

  • NXP Semiconductors NV

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Competitor Market Shares

  • Automotive Anti-Pinch Power Window System Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 43

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x7sgg8

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


