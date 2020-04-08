Global Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft Industry

NEW YORK, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft market worldwide is projected to grow by US$31.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.9%. Live, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$28.1 Billion by the year 2025, Live will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.1 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$929.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Live will reach a market size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$8.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.

Dana, Inc.

Gestamp Automocion S.A.

GKN PLC

Hyundai WIA Corporation

IFA Holding GmbH

JTEKT Corporation

Meritor, Inc.

Rsb Group

Showa Corporation

ZF Friedrichshafen AG









IV. COMPETITION



AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING

DANA

GKN PLC

GESTAMP AUTOMOCION S.A.

HYUNDAI WIA CORPORATION

IFA HOLDING GMBH

JTEKT CORPORATION

MERITOR

RSB GROUP

SHOWA CORPORATION

ZF FRIEDRICHSHAFEN AG

V. CURATED RESEARCH

