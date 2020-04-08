Global Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft Industry

NEW YORK, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive Axle and Propeller Shaft market worldwide is projected to grow by US$31.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.9%. Live, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$28.1 Billion by the year 2025, Live will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.1 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$929.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Live will reach a market size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$8.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Asia Pacific Spearheads Market Expansion with Leading
Automobile Production Hubs
A Key Demographic Driver of Consumerism, the Growing Middle
Class Population in Asia Pacific Drives Demand for New Cars:
Global Middle Class Population & Spending (In Million & US$
Billion) for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
Percentage (In %) Breakdown of Automobile Production in Asia-
Pacific by Country for the Year 2018
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Stable Automobile Production Trends Shape Market Growth
Led by China, Steadily Expanding Global Vehicle Production
Outlines Growth Trajectory for Automotive Axle & Propeller
Shafts: Global Light Vehicle Production (In Million Units) by
Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022
Steady Global Production of Heavy Commercial Vehicles Boosts
Demand for Automotive Axle
Robust Demand for Heavy Trucks in China Extends Opportunities
for Automotive Tandem Axle in Heavy Commercial Vehicles
Market: Heavy Trucks Production (In Units) in Asia Pacific
Region by Country (2018)
With Multiple Live Axles Used in Commercial Vehicles, Rising
Medium-Class Trucks Sales Driven by Growing e-Commerce
Activities Benefits Market Growth: US Class 3-6 Truck Sales
(In 1,000 Units) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2021
Growing Focus on Lightweighting and Stringent Fuel Efficiency
Norms Provide Lucrative Opportunities for Single Piece
Propeller Shafts
Carbon Fiber Propeller Shafts Gain Traction in High End Variants
Expanding Use of Carbon Composites in Automotive Applications
Provides Lucrative Market Opportunities for Carbon Fiber
Propeller Shafts: Global Carbon Composites Demand (In
Thousand Tons) in Automotive Industry for the Years 2017,
2019 & 2022
Shifting Consumer Preferences Builds Up Demand for Luxury Cars
& SUVs, Driving Market Opportunities for Carbon Fiber
Propeller Shafts: US Luxury Car Sales (In Units) by Leading
Brands for the Year 2018
Emerging Demand for SUVs and All Wheel Drive (AWD) Vehicles
Bodes Well for Live Axle and Single Piece Propeller Shaft
Demand
Robust Outlook for SUV Sales to Benefit Growth in the Market:
Global Sales of SUVs (In Million) for the Years 2015, 2017,
2019, 2021
Global AWD Vehicle Sales (In Million Units) for the Years 2017,
2020 & 2023
Rise of E-Mobility Pioneers Development of Electric Axles
Growing Demand for Electric Buses Driven by Strong Government
Initiatives to Improve Public Transportation Networks Promises
Market Opportunities for Electric Axles: Global Municipal
Electric Buses Fleet (In Units) by Geographic Region/Country
for the Years 2020, 2025 & 2030
Fluctuations in Raw Material Pricing Challenges Market Growth
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
