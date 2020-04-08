Global Automotive Balance Shaft Industry

NEW YORK, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive Balance Shaft market worldwide is projected to grow by US$5.6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.9%. Inline-4 Cylinder, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$14.5 Billion by the year 2025, Inline-4 Cylinder will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$199.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$171.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Inline-4 Cylinder will reach a market size of US$826.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Automotive Balance Shaft Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rising Sales Volume of Vehicles Equipped with Inline-4 Cylinder

Engine Steers Market Expansion

Rising Share of 4-Cylinder Engines to Benefit Market Growth:

Percentage Breakdown (In %) of US Vehicle Sales by Cylinder

Group for the Years 2017, 2018 & 2019

Performance Benefits of Balance Shafts Critical to Reducing

Engine NvH Levels

Stable Automobile Production Trends Bodes Well for Market Growth

Led by China, Steadily Expanding Global Vehicle Production

Drives Demand in the Market: Global Light Vehicle Production

(In Million Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years

2017, 2019, 2022

Steadily Expanding Automobile Production in Asia Pacific Fuels

Substantial Demand

A Key Demographic Driver of Consumerism, the Growing Middle

Class Population in Asia Pacific Drives Demand for New Cars:

Global Middle Class Population & Spending (In Million & US$

Billion) for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Percentage (In %) Breakdown of Automobile Production in Asia-

Pacific by Country for the Year 2018

Tightening Emissions Regulations and Growing Focus on Fuel

Efficiency Boosts Market Prospects

Pressing Need to Reduce Carbon Footprint in Automotive Sector

to Benefit Demand in the Market: Percentage (In %) Breakdown

of US Greenhouse Gas Emissions by Sector (2018)

Global CO2 Emissions: Percentage (In %) Breakdown by Sector (2018)

Innovations in Balance Shaft Designs and Materials Crucial to

Market Growth

Expanding SUV Sales and Rising Penetration of Electric Vehicles

to Challenge Market Growth





