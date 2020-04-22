Global Automotive Fasteners Industry

NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Automotive Fasteners market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 2.6%. Removable, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 2.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$11.3 Billion by the year 2025, Removable will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$212 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$183.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Removable will reach a market size of US$952.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 2.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$658.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ARaymond

Acument® Global Technologies

Bulten AB

ContMid Group

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Koninklijke Nedschroef Holding N.V.

LISI Automotive

NIFCO Inc.

Penn Engineering

Permanent Technologies Inc.

PHILLIPS SCREW COMPANY

Rocknel Fastener Inc.

STANLEY Engineered Fastening

TR Fastenings

Westfield Fasteners Limited









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Fasteners: ?Holding the Automotive Industry Together?

Recent Market Activity

Ubiquity of Fasteners in Automobile Design: A Review

Unmasking the Deceptive Simplicity of Fasteners

Modular Manufacturing & Production Platforms: The Cornerstone

of Fastener Demand

Global Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific, the Largest Auto Production Hub, Dominates the

Global Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automotive Fasteners Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rise in Vehicle Recalls Due to Fastener Failure Fuels Emphasis

on Quality

OEM Migration from Standard Parts to Customized Parts Drives

the Importance of Customized Fasteners

Changing Automotive Manufacturing Trends Impact Opportunities

for Fasteners

Automotive Lightweighting Forces Smarter & Tougher Fastener

Innovations

Lightweighting Benefits Spur the Commercial Value of Self-

Tapping, Self Locking & Self Sealing Fasteners

Stable Automobile Production Fuels Growth Opportunities in the

OEM Market

Rising Passenger Car Density & Aging Vehicles Spur

Opportunities in the Repair & Maintenance Services Sector

As a Key Growth Driver of the Auto Industry, Expanding Middle

Class Population in Developing Countries to Fuel Future Market

Growth

Shape Memory Fasteners: The Future of Automotive Assembling

Metal Fasteners Continue to Reign

Plastic Fasteners Grow in Popularity

Acceptance of Adhesive Fasteners Casts a Long Shadow of Threat

Over Mechanical Fasteners

GM's Breakthrough Steel-to-Aluminum Spot Welding Casts a Shadow

Over Volume Growth of Fasteners

Remote Fastening Technology: The Focus Area for Future R&D





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 106

