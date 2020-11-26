Global Automotive Rear Occupant Alert System Market Outlook Report 2020: Market Accounted for $255.40 Million in 2019 and is Expected to Reach $1,098.10 Million by 2027

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Rear Occupant Alert System - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Automotive Rear Occupant Alert System market accounted for $255.40 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $1,098.10 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 20.0% during the forecast period.



The demand for highly safe and secure vehicles is some of the major factor propelling the growth of the market. However, the low penetration of the system in vehicles is hindering the growth of the market.



An automotive rear occupant alert system is considered to recognize and notify the driver about the occurrence of a passenger or child sitting within the vehicle on the rear seat while the doors of the vehicle are locked during parking. This type of alert system has been included to decrease the chances of fatalities or heat strokes suffered by passengers or children who have been locked unintentionally inside the vehicle while parking.



Based on the sensor type, the ultrasonic sensors segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as this sensor notices movement and senses the occurrence of a passenger or child on the rear seat of the vehicle.



By geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the factors such as huge population, increasing purchasing power, rising wages, and increased standard of living, along with rising concerns regarding safe and secure vehicles are driving the automotive rear occupant alert system market in this region.



Some of the key players profiled in the Automotive Rear Occupant Alert System Market include AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd., Elepho Inc., Evenflo Company, Inc., Flexpoint, Mayser GmbH & Co. KG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sense A Life, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Baby Alert International, MAYSER GMBH & CO. KG, and Kars4Kids.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019 2020, 2024, and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Emerging Markets

3.7 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Automotive Rear Occupant Alert System Market, By Sales Channel

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Aftermarket

5.3 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)



6 Global Automotive Rear Occupant Alert System Market, By Sensor Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Pressure Sensors

6.3 Ultrasonic Sensors



7 Global Automotive Rear Occupant Alert System Market, By Vehicle Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Light Commercial Vehicles

7.3 Passenger Vehicles

7.3.1 Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs)

7.3.2 Sedans

7.3.3 Hatchbacks



8 Global Automotive Rear Occupant Alert System Market, By Geography



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd.

10.2 Elepho Inc.

10.3 Evenflo Company, Inc.

10.4 Flexpoint

10.5 Mayser GmbH & Co. KG

10.6 Robert Bosch GmbH

10.7 Sense A Life

10.8 Texas Instruments Incorporated

10.9 Baby Alert International

10.10 MAYSER GMBH & CO. KG

10.11 Kars4Kids



