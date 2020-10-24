    Advertisement

    Global Automotive Safety System Industry

    Global Automotive Safety System Market to Reach $165. 4 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Safety System estimated at US$96 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$165.

    4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 8.1% over the period 2020-2027. Active, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.9% CAGR and reach US$104 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Passive segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

    The U.S. Market is Estimated at $25.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.2% CAGR

    The Automotive Safety System market in the U.S. is estimated at US$25.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$38 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 7.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 376-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

    Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

    • Aptiv PLC

    • Autoliv, Inc.

    • Continental AG

    • Denso Corporation

    • Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.

    • Infineon Technologies AG

    • Magna International, Inc.

    • Robert Bosch GmbH

    • Valeo SA

    • ZF Friedrichshafen AG




    I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

    II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    1. MARKET OVERVIEW
    Automotive Safety System: An Introduction
    Top Car Safety Features
    Automotive Safety System: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
    India
    Global Competitor Market Shares
    Global and China Automotive Safety System: Breakdown of
    Revenues by Manufacturers for the Period 2009-2013E
    Automotive Safety System Competitor Market Share Scenario
    Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
    Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

    2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

    3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
    Major Factors to Accelerate the Automotive Safety System Market
    Government Mandates Drives Increased Demand for Automotive
    Safety System Market
    Driver Monitoring System (DMS): A Must Have Technology for
    Automotive Safety System
    Growing Concerns over Cost of New Safety Features in High-tech
    Cars to Hamper the Automotive Safety System Market
    The Risk of Software Failures to Restrain the Automotive Safety
    System Market
    Autonomous Vehicles: A New Opportunity of Automotive Safety
    System Market
    Electric Vehicles That Offer Advanced Safety Systems
    Challenges of Automotive Cybersecurity Threat in Safety System
    Market
    Top Luxury Cars with Automotive Safety System
    Innovations

    4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
    Table 1: Automotive Safety System Global Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 2: Automotive Safety System Global Retrospective Market
    Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 3: Automotive Safety System Market Share Shift across Key
    Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 4: Active (Technology) World Market by Region/Country in
    US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 5: Active (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 6: Active (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of
    Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 7: Passive (Technology) Potential Growth Markets
    Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 8: Passive (Technology) Historic Market Perspective by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 9: Passive (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by
    Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 10: PC (On-highway) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
    US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 11: PC (On-highway) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
    Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 12: PC (On-highway) Market Share Distribution in
    Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 13: LCV (On-highway) World Market Estimates and Forecasts
    by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 14: LCV (On-highway) Market Historic Review by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 15: LCV (On-highway) Market Share Breakdown by
    Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 16: Buses (On-highway) World Market by Region/Country in
    US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 17: Buses (On-highway) Historic Market Analysis by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 18: Buses (On-highway) Market Share Distribution in
    Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 19: Trucks (On-highway) World Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027

    Table 20: Trucks (On-highway) Market Worldwide Historic Review
    by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 21: Trucks (On-highway) Market Percentage Share
    Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 22: Hardware (Offering) Market Opportunity Analysis
    Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027

    Table 23: Hardware (Offering) Global Historic Demand in US$
    Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019

    Table 24: Hardware (Offering) Market Share Distribution in
    Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 25: Software (Offering) World Market by Region/Country in
    US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 26: Software (Offering) Historic Market Analysis by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 27: Software (Offering) Market Share Breakdown of
    Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    III. MARKET ANALYSIS

    GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

    UNITED STATES
    Market Facts & Figures
    US Automotive Safety System Market Share (in %) by Company:
    2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 28: Automotive Safety System Market in US$ Million in the
    United States by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 29: United States Automotive Safety System Market
    Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

    Table 30: United States Automotive Safety System Market Share
    Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 31: United States Automotive Safety System Market
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by On-highway: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 32: Automotive Safety System Market in the United States
    by On-highway: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 33: United States Automotive Safety System Market Share
    Breakdown by On-highway: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 34: United States Automotive Safety System Market
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Offering: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 35: Automotive Safety System Market in the United States
    by Offering: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 36: United States Automotive Safety System Market Share
    Breakdown by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CANADA
    Table 37: Automotive Safety System Market Analysis in Canada in
    US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 38: Automotive Safety System Market in Canada: Historic
    Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 39: Canadian Automotive Safety System Market Share
    Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 40: Canadian Automotive Safety System Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by On-highway: 2020 to 2027

    Table 41: Canadian Automotive Safety System Historic Market
    Review by On-highway in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 42: Automotive Safety System Market in Canada: Percentage
    Share Breakdown of Sales by On-highway for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 43: Canadian Automotive Safety System Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2020 to 2027

    Table 44: Canadian Automotive Safety System Historic Market
    Review by Offering in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 45: Automotive Safety System Market in Canada: Percentage
    Share Breakdown of Sales by Offering for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    JAPAN
    Table 46: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Automotive
    Safety System Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 47: Automotive Safety System Market in Japan in US$
    Million by Technology: 2012-2019

    Table 48: Japanese Automotive Safety System Market Percentage
    Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 49: Japanese Market for Automotive Safety System: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by On-highway
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 50: Automotive Safety System Market in Japan: Historic
    Sales Analysis in US$ Million by On-highway for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 51: Japanese Automotive Safety System Market Share
    Analysis by On-highway: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 52: Japanese Market for Automotive Safety System: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Offering for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 53: Automotive Safety System Market in Japan: Historic
    Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Offering for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 54: Japanese Automotive Safety System Market Share
    Analysis by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CHINA
    Table 55: Automotive Safety System Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 56: Chinese Automotive Safety System Retrospective Market
    Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

    Table 57: Automotive Safety System Market in China: Percentage
    Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 58: Chinese Automotive Safety System Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Million by On-highway for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 59: Automotive Safety System Historic Market Analysis in
    China in US$ Million by On-highway: 2012-2019

    Table 60: Chinese Automotive Safety System Market by
    On-highway: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    Table 61: Chinese Automotive Safety System Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Million by Offering for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 62: Automotive Safety System Historic Market Analysis in
    China in US$ Million by Offering: 2012-2019

    Table 63: Chinese Automotive Safety System Market by Offering:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    EUROPE
    Market Facts & Figures
    European Automotive Safety System Market: Competitor Market
    Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 64: European Automotive Safety System Market Demand
    Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 65: Automotive Safety System Market in Europe: A Historic
    Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 66: European Automotive Safety System Market Share Shift
    by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 67: European Automotive Safety System Market Assessment
    in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 68: European Automotive Safety System Historic Market
    Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

    Table 69: Automotive Safety System Market in Europe: Percentage
    Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 70: European Automotive Safety System Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by On-highway: 2020-2027

    Table 71: Automotive Safety System Market in Europe in US$
    Million by On-highway: A Historic Review for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 72: European Automotive Safety System Market Share
    Breakdown by On-highway: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 73: European Automotive Safety System Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2020-2027

    Table 74: Automotive Safety System Market in Europe in US$
    Million by Offering: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 75: European Automotive Safety System Market Share
    Breakdown by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    FRANCE
    Table 76: French Automotive Safety System Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 77: French Automotive Safety System Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

    Table 78: French Automotive Safety System Market Share
    Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 79: Automotive Safety System Market in France by
    On-highway: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 80: French Automotive Safety System Historic Market
    Scenario in US$ Million by On-highway: 2012-2019

    Table 81: French Automotive Safety System Market Share Analysis
    by On-highway: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 82: Automotive Safety System Market in France by
    Offering: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 83: French Automotive Safety System Historic Market
    Scenario in US$ Million by Offering: 2012-2019

    Table 84: French Automotive Safety System Market Share Analysis
    by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    GERMANY
    Table 85: German Automotive Safety System Latent Demand
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 86: Automotive Safety System Market in Germany:
    A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 87: German Automotive Safety System Market Share
    Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 88: Automotive Safety System Market in Germany: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by On-highway
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 89: German Automotive Safety System Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by On-highway: 2012-2019

    Table 90: German Automotive Safety System Market Share
    Breakdown by On-highway: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 91: Automotive Safety System Market in Germany: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Offering
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 92: German Automotive Safety System Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Offering: 2012-2019

    Table 93: German Automotive Safety System Market Share
    Breakdown by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ITALY
    Table 94: Automotive Safety System Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 95: Italian Automotive Safety System Retrospective Market
    Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

    Table 96: Automotive Safety System Market in Italy: Percentage
    Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 97: Italian Automotive Safety System Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Million by On-highway for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 98: Automotive Safety System Historic Market Analysis in
    Italy in US$ Million by On-highway: 2012-2019

    Table 99: Italian Automotive Safety System Market by
    On-highway: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    Table 100: Italian Automotive Safety System Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Million by Offering for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 101: Automotive Safety System Historic Market Analysis in
    Italy in US$ Million by Offering: 2012-2019

    Table 102: Italian Automotive Safety System Market by Offering:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    UNITED KINGDOM
    Table 103: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
    Automotive Safety System Market in US$ Million by Technology:
    2020-2027

    Table 104: Automotive Safety System Market in the United
    Kingdom in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

    Table 105: United Kingdom Automotive Safety System Market
    Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Safety System:
    Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
    On-highway for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 107: Automotive Safety System Market in the United
    Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by On-highway
    for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 108: United Kingdom Automotive Safety System Market Share
    Analysis by On-highway: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Safety System:
    Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
    Offering for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 110: Automotive Safety System Market in the United
    Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Offering for
    the Period 2012-2019

    Table 111: United Kingdom Automotive Safety System Market Share
    Analysis by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SPAIN
    Table 112: Automotive Safety System Market Analysis in Spain in
    US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 113: Automotive Safety System Market in Spain: Historic
    Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 114: Spanish Automotive Safety System Market Share
    Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 115: Spanish Automotive Safety System Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by On-highway: 2020 to 2027

    Table 116: Spanish Automotive Safety System Historic Market
    Review by On-highway in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 117: Automotive Safety System Market in Spain: Percentage
    Share Breakdown of Sales by On-highway for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 118: Spanish Automotive Safety System Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2020 to 2027

    Table 119: Spanish Automotive Safety System Historic Market
    Review by Offering in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 120: Automotive Safety System Market in Spain: Percentage
    Share Breakdown of Sales by Offering for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    RUSSIA
    Table 121: Automotive Safety System Market in US$ Million in
    Russia by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 122: Russian Automotive Safety System Market
    Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

    Table 123: Russian Automotive Safety System Market Share
    Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 124: Russian Automotive Safety System Market Estimates
    and Projections in US$ Million by On-highway: 2020 to 2027

    Table 125: Automotive Safety System Market in Russia by
    On-highway: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 126: Russian Automotive Safety System Market Share
    Breakdown by On-highway: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 127: Russian Automotive Safety System Market Estimates
    and Projections in US$ Million by Offering: 2020 to 2027

    Table 128: Automotive Safety System Market in Russia by
    Offering: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 129: Russian Automotive Safety System Market Share
    Breakdown by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF EUROPE
    Table 130: Rest of Europe Automotive Safety System Market
    Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 131: Rest of Europe Automotive Safety System Historic
    Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

    Table 132: Automotive Safety System Market in Rest of Europe:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    Table 133: Rest of Europe Automotive Safety System Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by On-highway: 2020-2027

    Table 134: Automotive Safety System Market in Rest of Europe in
    US$ Million by On-highway: A Historic Review for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 135: Rest of Europe Automotive Safety System Market Share
    Breakdown by On-highway: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 136: Rest of Europe Automotive Safety System Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2020-2027

    Table 137: Automotive Safety System Market in Rest of Europe in
    US$ Million by Offering: A Historic Review for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 138: Rest of Europe Automotive Safety System Market Share
    Breakdown by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 139: Asia-Pacific Automotive Safety System Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
    2020-2027

    Table 140: Automotive Safety System Market in Asia-Pacific:
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
    the Period 2012-2019

    Table 141: Asia-Pacific Automotive Safety System Market Share
    Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 142: Asia-Pacific Automotive Safety System Market
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:
    2020-2027

    Table 143: Asia-Pacific Automotive Safety System Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

    Table 144: Asia-Pacific Automotive Safety System Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    Table 145: Automotive Safety System Market in Asia-Pacific by
    On-highway: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 146: Asia-Pacific Automotive Safety System Historic
    Market Scenario in US$ Million by On-highway: 2012-2019

    Table 147: Asia-Pacific Automotive Safety System Market Share
    Analysis by On-highway: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 148: Automotive Safety System Market in Asia-Pacific by
    Offering: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 149: Asia-Pacific Automotive Safety System Historic
    Market Scenario in US$ Million by Offering: 2012-2019

    Table 150: Asia-Pacific Automotive Safety System Market Share
    Analysis by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    AUSTRALIA
    Table 151: Australian Automotive Safety System Latent Demand
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 152: Automotive Safety System Market in Australia:
    A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 153: Australian Automotive Safety System Market Share
    Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 154: Automotive Safety System Market in Australia: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by On-highway
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 155: Australian Automotive Safety System Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by On-highway: 2012-2019

    Table 156: Australian Automotive Safety System Market Share
    Breakdown by On-highway: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 157: Automotive Safety System Market in Australia: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Offering
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 158: Australian Automotive Safety System Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Offering: 2012-2019

    Table 159: Australian Automotive Safety System Market Share
    Breakdown by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    INDIA
    Table 160: Automotive Safety System Market Analysis in India in
    US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 161: Automotive Safety System Market in India: Historic
    Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 162: Indian Automotive Safety System Market Share
    Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 163: Indian Automotive Safety System Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by On-highway: 2020 to 2027

    Table 164: Indian Automotive Safety System Historic Market
    Review by On-highway in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 165: Automotive Safety System Market in India: Percentage
    Share Breakdown of Sales by On-highway for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 166: Indian Automotive Safety System Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2020 to 2027

    Table 167: Indian Automotive Safety System Historic Market
    Review by Offering in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 168: Automotive Safety System Market in India: Percentage
    Share Breakdown of Sales by Offering for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    SOUTH KOREA
    Table 169: Automotive Safety System Market in South Korea:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
    Technology for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 170: South Korean Automotive Safety System Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

    Table 171: Automotive Safety System Market Share Distribution
    in South Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 172: Automotive Safety System Market in South Korea:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
    On-highway for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 173: South Korean Automotive Safety System Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Million by On-highway: 2012-2019

    Table 174: Automotive Safety System Market Share Distribution
    in South Korea by On-highway: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 175: Automotive Safety System Market in South Korea:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
    Offering for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 176: South Korean Automotive Safety System Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Million by Offering: 2012-2019

    Table 177: Automotive Safety System Market Share Distribution
    in South Korea by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 178: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
    Automotive Safety System Market in US$ Million by Technology:
    2020-2027

    Table 179: Automotive Safety System Market in Rest of
    Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

    Table 180: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Safety System Market
    Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Safety
    System: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
    by On-highway for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 182: Automotive Safety System Market in Rest of
    Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
    On-highway for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Safety System Market
    Share Analysis by On-highway: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Safety
    System: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
    by Offering for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 185: Automotive Safety System Market in Rest of
    Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
    Offering for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Safety System Market
    Share Analysis by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    LATIN AMERICA
    Table 187: Latin American Automotive Safety System Market
    Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027

    Table 188: Automotive Safety System Market in Latin America in
    US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 189: Latin American Automotive Safety System Market
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    Table 190: Automotive Safety System Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Million by Technology:
    2020-2027

    Table 191: Latin American Automotive Safety System
    Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:
    2012-2019

    Table 192: Automotive Safety System Market in Latin America :
    Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 193: Latin American Automotive Safety System Market
    Growth Prospects in US$ Million by On-highway for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 194: Automotive Safety System Historic Market Analysis in
    Latin America in US$ Million by On-highway: 2012-2019

    Table 195: Latin American Automotive Safety System Market by
    On-highway: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    Table 196: Latin American Automotive Safety System Market
    Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Offering for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 197: Automotive Safety System Historic Market Analysis in
    Latin America in US$ Million by Offering: 2012-2019

    Table 198: Latin American Automotive Safety System Market by
    Offering: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    ARGENTINA
    Table 199: Argentinean Automotive Safety System Market
    Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 200: Argentinean Automotive Safety System Historic Market
    Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

    Table 201: Automotive Safety System Market in Argentina:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    Table 202: Argentinean Automotive Safety System Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by On-highway: 2020-2027

    Table 203: Automotive Safety System Market in Argentina in US$
    Million by On-highway: A Historic Review for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 204: Argentinean Automotive Safety System Market Share
    Breakdown by On-highway: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 205: Argentinean Automotive Safety System Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2020-2027

    Table 206: Automotive Safety System Market in Argentina in US$
    Million by Offering: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 207: Argentinean Automotive Safety System Market Share
    Breakdown by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    BRAZIL
    Table 208: Brazilian Automotive Safety System Market Estimates
    and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 209: Brazilian Automotive Safety System Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

    Table 210: Brazilian Automotive Safety System Market Share
    Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 211: Automotive Safety System Market in Brazil by
    On-highway: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 212: Brazilian Automotive Safety System Historic Market
    Scenario in US$ Million by On-highway: 2012-2019

    Table 213: Brazilian Automotive Safety System Market Share
    Analysis by On-highway: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 214: Automotive Safety System Market in Brazil by
    Offering: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 215: Brazilian Automotive Safety System Historic Market
    Scenario in US$ Million by Offering: 2012-2019

    Table 216: Brazilian Automotive Safety System Market Share
    Analysis by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    MEXICO
    Table 217: Mexican Automotive Safety System Latent Demand
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 218: Automotive Safety System Market in Mexico:
    A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 219: Mexican Automotive Safety System Market Share
    Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 220: Automotive Safety System Market in Mexico: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by On-highway
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 221: Mexican Automotive Safety System Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by On-highway: 2012-2019

    Table 222: Mexican Automotive Safety System Market Share
    Breakdown by On-highway: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 223: Automotive Safety System Market in Mexico: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Offering
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 224: Mexican Automotive Safety System Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Offering: 2012-2019

    Table 225: Mexican Automotive Safety System Market Share
    Breakdown by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF LATIN AMERICA
    Table 226: Automotive Safety System Market in US$ Million in
    Rest of Latin America by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 227: Rest of Latin America Automotive Safety System
    Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:
    2012-2019

    Table 228: Rest of Latin America Automotive Safety System
    Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 229: Rest of Latin America Automotive Safety System
    Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by On-highway:
    2020 to 2027

    Table 230: Automotive Safety System Market in Rest of Latin
    America by On-highway: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
    2012-2019

    Table 231: Rest of Latin America Automotive Safety System
    Market Share Breakdown by On-highway: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 232: Rest of Latin America Automotive Safety System
    Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Offering:
    2020 to 2027

    Table 233: Automotive Safety System Market in Rest of Latin
    America by Offering: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
    2012-2019

    Table 234: Rest of Latin America Automotive Safety System
    Market Share Breakdown by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    MIDDLE EAST
    Table 235: The Middle East Automotive Safety System Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
    2020-2027

    Table 236: Automotive Safety System Market in the Middle East
    by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 237: The Middle East Automotive Safety System Market
    Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 238: The Middle East Automotive Safety System Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 239: Automotive Safety System Market in the Middle East:
    Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 240: The Middle East Automotive Safety System Market
    Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 241: The Middle East Automotive Safety System Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by On-highway: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 242: The Middle East Automotive Safety System Historic
    Market by On-highway in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 243: Automotive Safety System Market in the Middle East:
    Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by On-highway for
    2012,2020, and 2027

    Table 244: The Middle East Automotive Safety System Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 245: The Middle East Automotive Safety System Historic
    Market by Offering in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 246: Automotive Safety System Market in the Middle East:
    Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Offering for 2012,2020,
    and 2027

    IRAN
    Table 247: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Automotive
    Safety System Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

    Table 248: Automotive Safety System Market in Iran in US$
    Million by Technology: 2012-2019

    Table 249: Iranian Automotive Safety System Market Percentage
    Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 250: Iranian Market for Automotive Safety System: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by On-highway
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
