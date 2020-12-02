Global Automotive Testing, Inspection, & Certification Industry

Global Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market to Reach US$29. 6 Billion by the Year 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification estimated at US$19.

8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$29.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Testing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.4% CAGR to reach US$12.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Inspection segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.9% share of the global Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 9.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.91% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$5.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 5.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$5.4 Billion by the year 2027.

Certification Segment Corners a 28.9% Share in 2020

In the global Certification segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 184-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Applus Services, S.A.

  • British Standards Institution

  • Bureau Veritas SA

  • Dekra SE

  • DNV GL Group

  • Element Materials Technology

  • EQS Global

  • Eurofins Scientific SE

  • Intertek Group PLC

  • Lloyd’s Register Group Limited

  • Mistras Group, Inc.

  • NEMKO (Norges Elektriske Materiellkontroll)

  • NSF International

  • Rina S.P.A.

  • SAI Global Pty Limited

  • SGS SA

  • Tuv Nord Group

  • TUV Rheinland AG

  • Tuv Sud AG

  • UL LLC (Underwriters Laboratories)




I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Automotive Testing, Inspection, & Certification Competitor
Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Testing, Inspection, & Certification by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027

Table 2: World Historic Review for Automotive Testing,
Inspection, & Certification by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Testing,
Inspection, & Certification by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Testing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2018 through 2027

Table 5: World Historic Review for Testing by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Testing by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Inspection by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2018 through 2027

Table 8: World Historic Review for Inspection by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Inspection by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Certification by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2018 through 2027

Table 11: World Historic Review for Certification by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Certification by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Automotive Testing, Inspection, & Certification Market Share
(in %) by Company: 2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 13: USA Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Testing,
Inspection, & Certification by Service Type - Testing,
Inspection and Certification - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 14: USA Historic Review for Automotive Testing,
Inspection, & Certification by Service Type - Testing,
Inspection and Certification Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 15: USA 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Testing,
Inspection, & Certification by Service Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Testing, Inspection and
Certification for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

CANADA
Table 16: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Testing, Inspection, & Certification by Service Type - Testing,
Inspection and Certification - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 17: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Testing,
Inspection, & Certification by Service Type - Testing,
Inspection and Certification Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 18: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Testing,
Inspection, & Certification by Service Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Testing, Inspection and
Certification for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 19: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Testing, Inspection, & Certification by Service Type - Testing,
Inspection and Certification - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 20: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Testing,
Inspection, & Certification by Service Type - Testing,
Inspection and Certification Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 21: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Testing,
Inspection, & Certification by Service Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Testing, Inspection and
Certification for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

CHINA
Table 22: China Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Testing, Inspection, & Certification by Service Type - Testing,
Inspection and Certification - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 23: China Historic Review for Automotive Testing,
Inspection, & Certification by Service Type - Testing,
Inspection and Certification Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 24: China 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Testing,
Inspection, & Certification by Service Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Testing, Inspection and
Certification for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Automotive Testing, Inspection, & Certification
Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 &
2027
Market Analytics
Table 25: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Testing, Inspection, & Certification by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2018 through 2027

Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Testing,
Inspection, & Certification by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017

Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Testing,
Inspection, & Certification by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 28: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Testing, Inspection, & Certification by Service Type - Testing,
Inspection and Certification - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 29: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Testing,
Inspection, & Certification by Service Type - Testing,
Inspection and Certification Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 30: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Testing,
Inspection, & Certification by Service Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Testing, Inspection and
Certification for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 31: France Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Testing, Inspection, & Certification by Service Type - Testing,
Inspection and Certification - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 32: France Historic Review for Automotive Testing,
Inspection, & Certification by Service Type - Testing,
Inspection and Certification Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 33: France 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Testing,
Inspection, & Certification by Service Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Testing, Inspection and
Certification for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 34: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Testing, Inspection, & Certification by Service Type - Testing,
Inspection and Certification - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 35: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Testing,
Inspection, & Certification by Service Type - Testing,
Inspection and Certification Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 36: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Testing,
Inspection, & Certification by Service Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Testing, Inspection and
Certification for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

ITALY
Table 37: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Testing, Inspection, & Certification by Service Type - Testing,
Inspection and Certification - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 38: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Testing,
Inspection, & Certification by Service Type - Testing,
Inspection and Certification Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 39: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Testing,
Inspection, & Certification by Service Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Testing, Inspection and
Certification for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: UK Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Testing,
Inspection, & Certification by Service Type - Testing,
Inspection and Certification - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 41: UK Historic Review for Automotive Testing,
Inspection, & Certification by Service Type - Testing,
Inspection and Certification Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 42: UK 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Testing,
Inspection, & Certification by Service Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Testing, Inspection and
Certification for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 43: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Testing, Inspection, & Certification by Service Type - Testing,
Inspection and Certification - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 44: Spain Historic Review for Automotive Testing,
Inspection, & Certification by Service Type - Testing,
Inspection and Certification Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 45: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Testing,
Inspection, & Certification by Service Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Testing, Inspection and
Certification for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 46: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Testing, Inspection, & Certification by Service Type - Testing,
Inspection and Certification - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 47: Russia Historic Review for Automotive Testing,
Inspection, & Certification by Service Type - Testing,
Inspection and Certification Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 48: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Testing,
Inspection, & Certification by Service Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Testing, Inspection and
Certification for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Testing, Inspection, & Certification by Service Type -
Testing, Inspection and Certification - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 50: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Automotive
Testing, Inspection, & Certification by Service Type - Testing,
Inspection and Certification Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 51: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive
Testing, Inspection, & Certification by Service Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Testing, Inspection and
Certification for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Testing, Inspection, & Certification by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2018 through 2027

Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive Testing,
Inspection, & Certification by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017

Table 54: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Automotive
Testing, Inspection, & Certification by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2018 &
2027

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Testing, Inspection, & Certification by Service Type - Testing,
Inspection and Certification - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive Testing,
Inspection, & Certification by Service Type - Testing,
Inspection and Certification Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 57: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Automotive
Testing, Inspection, & Certification by Service Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Testing, Inspection and
Certification for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 58: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Testing, Inspection, & Certification by Service Type - Testing,
Inspection and Certification - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 59: Australia Historic Review for Automotive Testing,
Inspection, & Certification by Service Type - Testing,
Inspection and Certification Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 60: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Testing,
Inspection, & Certification by Service Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Testing, Inspection and
Certification for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

INDIA
Table 61: India Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Testing, Inspection, & Certification by Service Type - Testing,
Inspection and Certification - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 62: India Historic Review for Automotive Testing,
Inspection, & Certification by Service Type - Testing,
Inspection and Certification Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 63: India 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Testing,
Inspection, & Certification by Service Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Testing, Inspection and
Certification for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Testing, Inspection, & Certification by Service Type - Testing,
Inspection and Certification - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 65: South Korea Historic Review for Automotive Testing,
Inspection, & Certification by Service Type - Testing,
Inspection and Certification Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 66: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Automotive
Testing, Inspection, & Certification by Service Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Testing, Inspection and
Certification for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Testing, Inspection, & Certification by Service Type -
Testing, Inspection and Certification - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive
Testing, Inspection, & Certification by Service Type - Testing,
Inspection and Certification Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
Automotive Testing, Inspection, & Certification by Service Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Testing, Inspection
and Certification for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Testing, Inspection, & Certification by Geographic
Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2018 through 2027

Table 71: Latin America Historic Review for Automotive Testing,
Inspection, & Certification by Geographic Region - Argentina,
Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017

Table 72: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Automotive
Testing, Inspection, & Certification by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2012, 2018 &
2027

Table 73: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Testing, Inspection, & Certification by Service Type -
Testing, Inspection and Certification - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 74: Latin America Historic Review for Automotive Testing,
Inspection, & Certification by Service Type - Testing,
Inspection and Certification Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 75: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Automotive
Testing, Inspection, & Certification by Service Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Testing, Inspection and
Certification for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Testing, Inspection, & Certification by Service Type - Testing,
Inspection and Certification - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 77: Argentina Historic Review for Automotive Testing,
Inspection, & Certification by Service Type - Testing,
Inspection and Certification Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 78: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Testing,
Inspection, & Certification by Service Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Testing, Inspection and
Certification for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

BRAZIL
Table 79: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Testing, Inspection, & Certification by Service Type - Testing,
Inspection and Certification - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 80: Brazil Historic Review for Automotive Testing,
Inspection, & Certification by Service Type - Testing,
Inspection and Certification Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 81: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Testing,
Inspection, & Certification by Service Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Testing, Inspection and
Certification for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

MEXICO
Table 82: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Testing, Inspection, & Certification by Service Type - Testing,
Inspection and Certification - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 83: Mexico Historic Review for Automotive Testing,
Inspection, & Certification by Service Type - Testing,
Inspection and Certification Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 84: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Testing,
Inspection, & Certification by Service Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Testing, Inspection and
Certification for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Testing, Inspection, & Certification by Service Type -
Testing, Inspection and Certification - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 86: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Automotive
Testing, Inspection, & Certification by Service Type - Testing,
Inspection and Certification Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 87: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for
Automotive Testing, Inspection, & Certification by Service Type
- Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Testing, Inspection
and Certification for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 88: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Testing, Inspection, & Certification by Geographic Region -
Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2018 through 2027

Table 89: Middle East Historic Review for Automotive Testing,
Inspection, & Certification by Geographic Region - Iran,
Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017

Table 90: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Automotive
Testing, Inspection, & Certification by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi
Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets for Years 2012,
2018 & 2027

Table 91: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Testing, Inspection, & Certification by Service Type - Testing,
Inspection and Certification - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 92: Middle East Historic Review for Automotive Testing,
Inspection, & Certification by Service Type - Testing,
Inspection and Certification Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 93: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Automotive
Testing, Inspection, & Certification by Service Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Testing, Inspection and
Certification for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

IRAN
Table 94: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Testing, Inspection, & Certification by Service Type - Testing,
Inspection and Certification - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 95: Iran Historic Review for Automotive Testing,
Inspection, & Certification by Service Type - Testing,
Inspection and Certification Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 96: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Testing,
Inspection, & Certification by Service Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Testing, Inspection and
Certification for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

ISRAEL
Table 97: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Testing, Inspection, & Certification by Service Type - Testing,
Inspection and Certification - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 98: Israel Historic Review for Automotive Testing,
Inspection, & Certification by Service Type - Testing,
Inspection and Certification Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 99: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Testing,
Inspection, & Certification by Service Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Testing, Inspection and
Certification for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 100: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Testing, Inspection, & Certification by Service Type -
Testing, Inspection and Certification - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 101: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Automotive Testing,
Inspection, & Certification by Service Type - Testing,
Inspection and Certification Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 102: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Automotive
Testing, Inspection, & Certification by Service Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Testing, Inspection and
Certification for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 103: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Testing, Inspection, & Certification by Service Type - Testing,
Inspection and Certification - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 104: UAE Historic Review for Automotive Testing,
Inspection, & Certification by Service Type - Testing,
Inspection and Certification Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 105: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Testing,
Inspection, & Certification by Service Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Testing, Inspection and
Certification for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 106: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Testing, Inspection, & Certification by Service Type -
Testing, Inspection and Certification - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 107: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Automotive
Testing, Inspection, & Certification by Service Type - Testing,
Inspection and Certification Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 108: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for
Automotive Testing, Inspection, & Certification by Service Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Testing, Inspection
and Certification for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

AFRICA
Table 109: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Testing, Inspection, & Certification by Service Type - Testing,
Inspection and Certification - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 110: Africa Historic Review for Automotive Testing,
Inspection, & Certification by Service Type - Testing,
Inspection and Certification Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 111: Africa 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Testing,
Inspection, & Certification by Service Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Testing, Inspection and
Certification for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 32
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960800/?utm_source=GNW

