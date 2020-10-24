    Advertisement

    Global Automotive Valves Industry

    ReportLinker

    Global Automotive Valves Market to Reach $33. 5 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Valves estimated at US$27. 8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$33.

    New York, Oct. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Valves Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798011/?utm_source=GNW
    5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Solenoid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.5% CAGR and reach US$8.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the EGR Valve segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

    The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR

    The Automotive Valves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR.

    Brake Combination Valve Segment to Record 2.3% CAGR

    In the global Brake Combination Valve segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 394-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

    Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

    • Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

    • Aptiv PLC

    • BorgWarner, Inc.

    • Continental AG

    • Denso Corporation

    • Eaton Corporation PLC

    • Hitachi Ltd.

    • Robert Bosch GmbH

    • Tenneco, Inc.

    • Valeo SA




    Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798011/?utm_source=GNW

    I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

    II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    1. MARKET OVERVIEW
    Global Competitor Market Shares
    Automotive Valves Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:
    (in %): 2019 & 2025
    Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

    2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

    3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

    4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
    Table 1: Automotive Valves Global Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 2: Automotive Valves Global Retrospective Market Scenario
    in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 3: Automotive Valves Market Share Shift across Key
    Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 4: Solenoid (Product) World Market by Region/Country in
    US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 5: Solenoid (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 6: Solenoid (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
    Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 7: EGR Valve (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
    in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 8: EGR Valve (Product) Historic Market Perspective by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 9: EGR Valve (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
    Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 10: Brake Combination Valve (Product) Geographic Market
    Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 11: Brake Combination Valve (Product) Region Wise
    Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to
    2019

    Table 12: Brake Combination Valve (Product) Market Share
    Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    Table 13: Fuel System Valve (Product) World Market Estimates
    and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 14: Fuel System Valve (Product) Market Historic Review by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 15: Fuel System Valve (Product) Market Share Breakdown by
    Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 16: Engine Valve (Product) World Market by Region/Country
    in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 17: Engine Valve (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 18: Engine Valve (Product) Market Share Distribution in
    Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 19: Other Products (Product) World Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027

    Table 20: Other Products (Product) Market Worldwide Historic
    Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 21: Other Products (Product) Market Percentage Share
    Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 22: Engine (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in
    US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 23: Engine (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
    Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 24: Engine (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
    Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 25: Brake (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by
    Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 26: Brake (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
    Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 27: Brake (Application) Market Share Shift across Key
    Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 28: HVAC (Application) Global Market Estimates &
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 29: HVAC (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
    US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 30: HVAC (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
    Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 31: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential
    Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 32: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
    Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 33: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown
    Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 34: Hydraulic (Function) World Market Estimates and
    Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 35: Hydraulic (Function) Market Historic Review by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 36: Hydraulic (Function) Market Share Breakdown by
    Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 37: Pneumatic (Function) World Market by Region/Country
    in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 38: Pneumatic (Function) Historic Market Analysis by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 39: Pneumatic (Function) Market Share Distribution in
    Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 40: Electric (Function) World Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027

    Table 41: Electric (Function) Market Worldwide Historic Review
    by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 42: Electric (Function) Market Percentage Share
    Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 43: Mechanical (Function) Market Opportunity Analysis
    Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027

    Table 44: Mechanical (Function) Global Historic Demand in US$
    Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019

    Table 45: Mechanical (Function) Market Share Distribution in
    Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 46: Other Functions (Function) World Market by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 47: Other Functions (Function) Historic Market Analysis
    by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 48: Other Functions (Function) Market Share Breakdown of
    Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    III. MARKET ANALYSIS

    GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

    UNITED STATES
    Market Facts & Figures
    US Automotive Valves Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 49: United States Automotive Valves Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027

    Table 50: Automotive Valves Market in the United States by
    Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 51: United States Automotive Valves Market Share
    Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 52: United States Automotive Valves Latent Demand
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 53: Automotive Valves Historic Demand Patterns in the
    United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 54: Automotive Valves Market Share Breakdown in the
    United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 55: United States Automotive Valves Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Million by Function: 2020 to 2027

    Table 56: Automotive Valves Market in the United States by
    Function: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 57: United States Automotive Valves Market Share
    Breakdown by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CANADA
    Table 58: Canadian Automotive Valves Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027

    Table 59: Canadian Automotive Valves Historic Market Review by
    Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 60: Automotive Valves Market in Canada: Percentage Share
    Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 61: Canadian Automotive Valves Market Quantitative Demand
    Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 62: Automotive Valves Market in Canada: Summarization of
    Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
    2012-2019

    Table 63: Canadian Automotive Valves Market Share Analysis by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 64: Canadian Automotive Valves Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2020 to 2027

    Table 65: Canadian Automotive Valves Historic Market Review by
    Function in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 66: Automotive Valves Market in Canada: Percentage Share
    Breakdown of Sales by Function for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    JAPAN
    Table 67: Japanese Market for Automotive Valves: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 68: Automotive Valves Market in Japan: Historic Sales
    Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 69: Japanese Automotive Valves Market Share Analysis by
    Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 70: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
    Automotive Valves in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 71: Japanese Automotive Valves Market in US$ Million by
    Application: 2012-2019

    Table 72: Automotive Valves Market Share Shift in Japan by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 73: Japanese Market for Automotive Valves: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Function for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 74: Automotive Valves Market in Japan: Historic Sales
    Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 75: Japanese Automotive Valves Market Share Analysis by
    Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CHINA
    Table 76: Chinese Automotive Valves Market Growth Prospects in
    US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 77: Automotive Valves Historic Market Analysis in China
    in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 78: Chinese Automotive Valves Market by Product:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 79: Chinese Demand for Automotive Valves in US$ Million
    by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 80: Automotive Valves Market Review in China in US$
    Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 81: Chinese Automotive Valves Market Share Breakdown by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 82: Chinese Automotive Valves Market Growth Prospects in
    US$ Million by Function for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 83: Automotive Valves Historic Market Analysis in China
    in US$ Million by Function: 2012-2019

    Table 84: Chinese Automotive Valves Market by Function:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    EUROPE
    Market Facts & Figures
    European Automotive Valves Market: Competitor Market Share
    Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 85: European Automotive Valves Market Demand Scenario in
    US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 86: Automotive Valves Market in Europe: A Historic Market
    Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 87: European Automotive Valves Market Share Shift by
    Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 88: European Automotive Valves Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027

    Table 89: Automotive Valves Market in Europe in US$ Million by
    Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 90: European Automotive Valves Market Share Breakdown by
    Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 91: European Automotive Valves Addressable Market
    Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 92: Automotive Valves Market in Europe: Summarization of
    Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 93: European Automotive Valves Market Share Analysis by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 94: European Automotive Valves Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2020-2027

    Table 95: Automotive Valves Market in Europe in US$ Million by
    Function: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 96: European Automotive Valves Market Share Breakdown by
    Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    FRANCE
    Table 97: Automotive Valves Market in France by Product:
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 98: French Automotive Valves Historic Market Scenario in
    US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 99: French Automotive Valves Market Share Analysis by
    Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 100: Automotive Valves Quantitative Demand Analysis in
    France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 101: French Automotive Valves Historic Market Review in
    US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 102: French Automotive Valves Market Share Analysis:
    A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 103: Automotive Valves Market in France by Function:
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 104: French Automotive Valves Historic Market Scenario in
    US$ Million by Function: 2012-2019

    Table 105: French Automotive Valves Market Share Analysis by
    Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    GERMANY
    Table 106: Automotive Valves Market in Germany: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 107: German Automotive Valves Historic Market Analysis in
    US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 108: German Automotive Valves Market Share Breakdown by
    Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 109: Automotive Valves Market in Germany: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 110: German Automotive Valves Market in Retrospect in US$
    Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 111: Automotive Valves Market Share Distribution in
    Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 112: Automotive Valves Market in Germany: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 113: German Automotive Valves Historic Market Analysis in
    US$ Million by Function: 2012-2019

    Table 114: German Automotive Valves Market Share Breakdown by
    Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ITALY
    Table 115: Italian Automotive Valves Market Growth Prospects in
    US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 116: Automotive Valves Historic Market Analysis in Italy
    in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 117: Italian Automotive Valves Market by Product:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 118: Italian Demand for Automotive Valves in US$ Million
    by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 119: Automotive Valves Market Review in Italy in US$
    Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 120: Italian Automotive Valves Market Share Breakdown by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 121: Italian Automotive Valves Market Growth Prospects in
    US$ Million by Function for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 122: Automotive Valves Historic Market Analysis in Italy
    in US$ Million by Function: 2012-2019

    Table 123: Italian Automotive Valves Market by Function:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    UNITED KINGDOM
    Table 124: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Valves: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 125: Automotive Valves Market in the United Kingdom:
    Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 126: United Kingdom Automotive Valves Market Share
    Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 127: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
    Automotive Valves in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 128: United Kingdom Automotive Valves Market in US$
    Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 129: Automotive Valves Market Share Shift in the United
    Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 130: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Valves: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Function for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 131: Automotive Valves Market in the United Kingdom:
    Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 132: United Kingdom Automotive Valves Market Share
    Analysis by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SPAIN
    Table 133: Spanish Automotive Valves Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027

    Table 134: Spanish Automotive Valves Historic Market Review by
    Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 135: Automotive Valves Market in Spain: Percentage Share
    Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 136: Spanish Automotive Valves Market Quantitative Demand
    Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 137: Automotive Valves Market in Spain: Summarization of
    Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
    2012-2019

    Table 138: Spanish Automotive Valves Market Share Analysis by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 139: Spanish Automotive Valves Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2020 to 2027

    Table 140: Spanish Automotive Valves Historic Market Review by
    Function in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 141: Automotive Valves Market in Spain: Percentage Share
    Breakdown of Sales by Function for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    RUSSIA
    Table 142: Russian Automotive Valves Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027

    Table 143: Automotive Valves Market in Russia by Product:
    A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 144: Russian Automotive Valves Market Share Breakdown by
    Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 145: Russian Automotive Valves Latent Demand Forecasts in
    US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 146: Automotive Valves Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
    by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 147: Automotive Valves Market Share Breakdown in Russia
    by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 148: Russian Automotive Valves Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Million by Function: 2020 to 2027

    Table 149: Automotive Valves Market in Russia by Function:
    A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 150: Russian Automotive Valves Market Share Breakdown by
    Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF EUROPE
    Table 151: Rest of Europe Automotive Valves Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027

    Table 152: Automotive Valves Market in Rest of Europe in US$
    Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 153: Rest of Europe Automotive Valves Market Share
    Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 154: Rest of Europe Automotive Valves Addressable Market
    Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 155: Automotive Valves Market in Rest of Europe:
    Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
    for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 156: Rest of Europe Automotive Valves Market Share
    Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 157: Rest of Europe Automotive Valves Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2020-2027

    Table 158: Automotive Valves Market in Rest of Europe in US$
    Million by Function: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 159: Rest of Europe Automotive Valves Market Share
    Breakdown by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 160: Asia-Pacific Automotive Valves Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 161: Automotive Valves Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 162: Asia-Pacific Automotive Valves Market Share Analysis
    by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 163: Automotive Valves Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 164: Asia-Pacific Automotive Valves Historic Market
    Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 165: Asia-Pacific Automotive Valves Market Share Analysis
    by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 166: Automotive Valves Quantitative Demand Analysis in
    Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 167: Asia-Pacific Automotive Valves Historic Market
    Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 168: Asia-Pacific Automotive Valves Market Share
    Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    Table 169: Automotive Valves Market in Asia-Pacific by
    Function: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 170: Asia-Pacific Automotive Valves Historic Market
    Scenario in US$ Million by Function: 2012-2019

    Table 171: Asia-Pacific Automotive Valves Market Share Analysis
    by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    AUSTRALIA
    Table 172: Automotive Valves Market in Australia: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 173: Australian Automotive Valves Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 174: Australian Automotive Valves Market Share Breakdown
    by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 175: Automotive Valves Market in Australia: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 176: Australian Automotive Valves Market in Retrospect in
    US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 177: Automotive Valves Market Share Distribution in
    Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 178: Automotive Valves Market in Australia: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 179: Australian Automotive Valves Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Function: 2012-2019

    Table 180: Australian Automotive Valves Market Share Breakdown
    by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    INDIA
    Table 181: Indian Automotive Valves Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027

    Table 182: Indian Automotive Valves Historic Market Review by
    Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 183: Automotive Valves Market in India: Percentage Share
    Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 184: Indian Automotive Valves Market Quantitative Demand
    Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 185: Automotive Valves Market in India: Summarization of
    Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
    2012-2019

    Table 186: Indian Automotive Valves Market Share Analysis by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 187: Indian Automotive Valves Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2020 to 2027

    Table 188: Indian Automotive Valves Historic Market Review by
    Function in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 189: Automotive Valves Market in India: Percentage Share
    Breakdown of Sales by Function for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    SOUTH KOREA
    Table 190: Automotive Valves Market in South Korea: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 191: South Korean Automotive Valves Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 192: Automotive Valves Market Share Distribution in South
    Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 193: Automotive Valves Market in South Korea: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 194: South Korean Automotive Valves Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 195: Automotive Valves Market Share Distribution in South
    Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 196: Automotive Valves Market in South Korea: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Function
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 197: South Korean Automotive Valves Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Function: 2012-2019

    Table 198: Automotive Valves Market Share Distribution in South
    Korea by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 199: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Valves:
    Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
    Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 200: Automotive Valves Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
    Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 201: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Valves Market Share
    Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 202: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
    for Automotive Valves in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 203: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Valves Market in US$
    Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 204: Automotive Valves Market Share Shift in Rest of
    Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 205: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Valves:
    Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
    Function for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 206: Automotive Valves Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
    Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 207: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Valves Market Share
    Analysis by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    LATIN AMERICA
    Table 208: Latin American Automotive Valves Market Trends by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027

    Table 209: Automotive Valves Market in Latin America in US$
    Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 210: Latin American Automotive Valves Market Percentage
    Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 211: Latin American Automotive Valves Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 212: Automotive Valves Historic Market Analysis in Latin
    America in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 213: Latin American Automotive Valves Market by Product:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 214: Latin American Demand for Automotive Valves in US$
    Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 215: Automotive Valves Market Review in Latin America in
    US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 216: Latin American Automotive Valves Market Share
    Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 217: Latin American Automotive Valves Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Million by Function for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 218: Automotive Valves Historic Market Analysis in Latin
    America in US$ Million by Function: 2012-2019

    Table 219: Latin American Automotive Valves Market by Function:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    ARGENTINA
    Table 220: Argentinean Automotive Valves Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027

    Table 221: Automotive Valves Market in Argentina in US$ Million
    by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 222: Argentinean Automotive Valves Market Share Breakdown
    by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 223: Argentinean Automotive Valves Addressable Market
    Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 224: Automotive Valves Market in Argentina: Summarization
    of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 225: Argentinean Automotive Valves Market Share Analysis
    by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 226: Argentinean Automotive Valves Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2020-2027

    Table 227: Automotive Valves Market in Argentina in US$ Million
    by Function: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 228: Argentinean Automotive Valves Market Share Breakdown
    by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    BRAZIL
    Table 229: Automotive Valves Market in Brazil by Product:
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 230: Brazilian Automotive Valves Historic Market Scenario
    in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 231: Brazilian Automotive Valves Market Share Analysis by
    Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 232: Automotive Valves Quantitative Demand Analysis in
    Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 233: Brazilian Automotive Valves Historic Market Review
    in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 234: Brazilian Automotive Valves Market Share Analysis:
    A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 235: Automotive Valves Market in Brazil by Function:
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 236: Brazilian Automotive Valves Historic Market Scenario
    in US$ Million by Function: 2012-2019

    Table 237: Brazilian Automotive Valves Market Share Analysis by
    Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    MEXICO
    Table 238: Automotive Valves Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 239: Mexican Automotive Valves Historic Market Analysis
    in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

    Table 240: Mexican Automotive Valves Market Share Breakdown by
    Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 241: Automotive Valves Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 242: Mexican Automotive Valves Market in Retrospect in
    US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 243: Automotive Valves Market Share Distribution in
    Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 244: Automotive Valves Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 245: Mexican Automotive Valves Historic Market Analysis
    in US$ Million by Function: 2012-2019

    Table 246: Mexican Automotive Valves Market Share Breakdown by
    Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF LATIN AMERICA
    Table 247: Rest of Latin America Automotive Valves Market
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 248: Automotive Valves Market in Rest of Latin America by
    Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 249: Rest of Latin America Automotive Valves Market Share
    Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 250: Rest of Latin America Automotive Valves Latent
    Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 251: Automotive Valves Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
    of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 252: Automotive Valves Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
    Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 253: Rest of Latin America Automotive Valves Market
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Function: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 254: Automotive Valves Market in Rest of Latin America by
    Function: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 255: Rest of Latin America Automotive Valves Market Share
    Breakdown by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    MIDDLE EAST
    Table 256: The Middle East Automotive Valves Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 257: Automotive Valves Market in the Middle East by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 258: The Middle East Automotive Valves Market Share
    Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 259: The Middle East Automotive Valves Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027

    Table 260: The Middle East Automotive Valves Historic Market by
    Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 261: Automotive Valves Market in the Middle East:
    Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012,2020,
    and 2027

    Table 262: The Middle East Automotive Valves Market
    Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
    2020 to 2027

    Table 263: Automotive Valves Market in the Middle East:
    Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
    Application for 2012-2019

    Table 264: The Middle East Automotive Valves Market Share
    Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 265: The Middle East Automotive Valves Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2020 to 2027

    Table 266: The Middle East Automotive Valves Historic Market by
    Function in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 267: Automotive Valves Market in the Middle East:
    Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Function for 2012,2020,
    and 2027

    IRAN
    Table 268: Iranian Market for Automotive Valves: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 269: Automotive Valves Market in Iran: Historic Sales
    Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 270: Iranian Automotive Valves Market Share Analysis by
    Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 271: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
    Automotive Valves in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 272: Iranian Automotive Valves Market in US$ Million by
    Application: 2012-2019

    Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
    Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798011/?utm_source=GNW

    About Reportlinker
    ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

    __________________________

    CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting.