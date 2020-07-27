    Advertisement

    Global Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Industry

    ReportLinker

    Global Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market to Reach $13 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket estimated at US$10.

    New York, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900587/?utm_source=GNW
    3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Wiper Blade, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.7% CAGR and reach US$5.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wiper Motor segment is readjusted to a revised 2.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

    The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR

    The Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR.

    Rain Sensor Segment to Record 4% CAGR

    In the global Rain Sensor segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 276-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

    Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

    • AM Equipment

    • B. Hepworth and Co., Ltd.

    • Denso Corporation

    • DOGA SA

    • Federal-Mogul Motorparts LLC

    • HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

    • Magneti Marelli SpA

    • Mitsuba Corporation

    • Nippon Wiper Blade Co. Ltd.

    • Pilot Automotive

    • Robert Bosch GmbH

    • Valeo SA




    Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900587/?utm_source=GNW

    I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

    II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    1. MARKET OVERVIEW
    Global Competitor Market Shares
    Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Competitor Market Share
    Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
    Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

    2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

    3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

    4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
    Table 1: Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Global Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
    2020-2027

    Table 2: Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Global
    Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
    2012-2019

    Table 3: Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market Share
    Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 4: Wiper Blade (Component) World Market by Region/Country
    in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 5: Wiper Blade (Component) Historic Market Analysis by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 6: Wiper Blade (Component) Market Share Breakdown of
    Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 7: Wiper Motor (Component) Potential Growth Markets
    Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 8: Wiper Motor (Component) Historic Market Perspective by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 9: Wiper Motor (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by
    Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 10: Rain Sensor (Component) Geographic Market Spread
    Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 11: Rain Sensor (Component) Region Wise Breakdown of
    Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 12: Rain Sensor (Component) Market Share Distribution in
    Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 13: Passenger Vehicle (Vehicle Type) World Market
    Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million:
    2020 to 2027

    Table 14: Passenger Vehicle (Vehicle Type) Market Historic
    Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 15: Passenger Vehicle (Vehicle Type) Market Share
    Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 16: Commercial Vehicle (Vehicle Type) World Market by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 17: Commercial Vehicle (Vehicle Type) Historic Market
    Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 18: Commercial Vehicle (Vehicle Type) Market Share
    Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    III. MARKET ANALYSIS

    GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

    UNITED STATES
    Market Facts & Figures
    US Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market Share (in %)
    by Company: 2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 19: United States Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket
    Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component:
    2020 to 2027

    Table 20: Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market in the
    United States by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million
    for 2012-2019

    Table 21: United States Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket
    Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 22: United States Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket
    Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle
    Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 23: Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market in the
    United States by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million
    for 2012-2019

    Table 24: United States Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket
    Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CANADA
    Table 25: Canadian Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket
    Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component:
    2020 to 2027

    Table 26: Canadian Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket
    Historic Market Review by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 27: Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market in
    Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for
    2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 28: Canadian Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket
    Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
    2020 to 2027

    Table 29: Canadian Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket
    Historic Market Review by Vehicle Type in US$ Million:
    2012-2019

    Table 30: Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market in
    Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for
    2012, 2020, and 2027

    JAPAN
    Table 31: Japanese Market for Automotive Wiper Component
    Aftermarket: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
    Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 32: Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market in
    Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for
    the Period 2012-2019

    Table 33: Japanese Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket
    Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 34: Japanese Market for Automotive Wiper Component
    Aftermarket: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
    Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 35: Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market in
    Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type
    for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 36: Japanese Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket
    Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CHINA
    Table 37: Chinese Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market
    Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 38: Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Historic
    Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019

    Table 39: Chinese Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market
    by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    Table 40: Chinese Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market
    Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 41: Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Historic
    Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
    2012-2019

    Table 42: Chinese Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market
    by Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    EUROPE
    Market Facts & Figures
    European Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market:
    Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 43: European Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket
    Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
    2020-2027

    Table 44: Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market in
    Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by
    Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 45: European Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket
    Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 46: European Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket
    Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component:
    2020-2027

    Table 47: Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market in
    Europe in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 48: European Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket
    Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 49: European Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket
    Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
    2020-2027

    Table 50: Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market in
    Europe in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for
    the Period 2012-2019

    Table 51: European Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket
    Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    FRANCE
    Table 52: Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market in
    France by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 53: French Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket
    Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019

    Table 54: French Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market
    Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 55: Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market in
    France by Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in US$
    Million for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 56: French Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket
    Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
    2012-2019

    Table 57: French Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market
    Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    GERMANY
    Table 58: Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market in
    Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
    Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 59: German Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019

    Table 60: German Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market
    Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 61: Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market in
    Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
    Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 62: German Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
    2012-2019

    Table 63: German Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market
    Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ITALY
    Table 64: Italian Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market
    Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 65: Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Historic
    Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019

    Table 66: Italian Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market
    by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    Table 67: Italian Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market
    Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 68: Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Historic
    Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
    2012-2019

    Table 69: Italian Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market
    by Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    UNITED KINGDOM
    Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Wiper Component
    Aftermarket: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
    Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 71: Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market in the
    United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
    Component for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 72: United Kingdom Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket
    Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Wiper Component
    Aftermarket: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
    Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 74: Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market in the
    United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
    Vehicle Type for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 75: United Kingdom Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket
    Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SPAIN
    Table 76: Spanish Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 77: Spanish Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket
    Historic Market Review by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 78: Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market in
    Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for
    2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 79: Spanish Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 80: Spanish Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket
    Historic Market Review by Vehicle Type in US$ Million:
    2012-2019

    Table 81: Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market in
    Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for
    2012, 2020, and 2027

    RUSSIA
    Table 82: Russian Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 83: Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market in
    Russia by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
    2012-2019

    Table 84: Russian Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market
    Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 85: Russian Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020
    to 2027

    Table 86: Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market in
    Russia by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
    2012-2019

    Table 87: Russian Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market
    Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF EUROPE
    Table 88: Rest of Europe Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket
    Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component:
    2020-2027

    Table 89: Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market in Rest
    of Europe in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for
    the Period 2012-2019

    Table 90: Rest of Europe Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket
    Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 91: Rest of Europe Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket
    Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
    2020-2027

    Table 92: Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market in Rest
    of Europe in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for
    the Period 2012-2019

    Table 93: Rest of Europe Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket
    Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 94: Asia-Pacific Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket
    Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
    Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 95: Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market in
    Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
    Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 96: Asia-Pacific Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket
    Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 97: Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market in
    Asia-Pacific by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$
    Million for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 98: Asia-Pacific Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket
    Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019

    Table 99: Asia-Pacific Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket
    Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 100: Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market in
    Asia-Pacific by Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in US$
    Million for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 101: Asia-Pacific Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket
    Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
    2012-2019

    Table 102: Asia-Pacific Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket
    Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    AUSTRALIA
    Table 103: Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market in
    Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
    Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 104: Australian Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019

    Table 105: Australian Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket
    Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 106: Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market in
    Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
    Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 107: Australian Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
    2012-2019

    Table 108: Australian Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket
    Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    INDIA
    Table 109: Indian Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 110: Indian Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket
    Historic Market Review by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 111: Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market in
    India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for
    2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 112: Indian Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 113: Indian Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket
    Historic Market Review by Vehicle Type in US$ Million:
    2012-2019

    Table 114: Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market in
    India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for
    2012, 2020, and 2027

    SOUTH KOREA
    Table 115: Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market in
    South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
    Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 116: South Korean Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019

    Table 117: Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market Share
    Distribution in South Korea by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 118: Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market in
    South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
    Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 119: South Korean Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
    2012-2019

    Table 120: Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market Share
    Distribution in South Korea by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Wiper
    Component Aftermarket: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections
    in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 122: Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market in
    Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
    Component for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Wiper Component
    Aftermarket Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Wiper
    Component Aftermarket: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections
    in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 125: Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market in
    Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
    Vehicle Type for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Wiper Component
    Aftermarket Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS
    2020 VS 2027

    LATIN AMERICA
    Table 127: Latin American Automotive Wiper Component
    Aftermarket Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million:
    2020-2027

    Table 128: Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market in
    Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
    Perspective for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 129: Latin American Automotive Wiper Component
    Aftermarket Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by
    Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 130: Latin American Automotive Wiper Component
    Aftermarket Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 131: Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Historic
    Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Component:
    2012-2019

    Table 132: Latin American Automotive Wiper Component
    Aftermarket Marketby Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales
    for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 133: Latin American Automotive Wiper Component
    Aftermarket Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle
    Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 134: Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Historic
    Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Vehicle
    Type: 2012-2019

    Table 135: Latin American Automotive Wiper Component
    Aftermarket Marketby Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of
    Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    ARGENTINA
    Table 136: Argentinean Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket
    Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component:
    2020-2027

    Table 137: Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market in
    Argentina in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for
    the Period 2012-2019

    Table 138: Argentinean Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket
    Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 139: Argentinean Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket
    Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
    2020-2027

    Table 140: Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market in
    Argentina in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for
    the Period 2012-2019

    Table 141: Argentinean Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket
    Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    BRAZIL
    Table 142: Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market in
    Brazil by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 143: Brazilian Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket
    Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019

    Table 144: Brazilian Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket
    Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 145: Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market in
    Brazil by Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in US$
    Million for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 146: Brazilian Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket
    Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
    2012-2019

    Table 147: Brazilian Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket
    Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    MEXICO
    Table 148: Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market in
    Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
    by Component for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 149: Mexican Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019

    Table 150: Mexican Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket
    Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 151: Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market in
    Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
    by Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 152: Mexican Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket
    Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
    2012-2019

    Table 153: Mexican Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket
    Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF LATIN AMERICA
    Table 154: Rest of Latin America Automotive Wiper Component
    Aftermarket Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
    Component: 2020 to 2027

    Table 155: Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market in
    Rest of Latin America by Component: A Historic Review in US$
    Million for 2012-2019

    Table 156: Rest of Latin America Automotive Wiper Component
    Aftermarket Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS
    2020 VS 2027

    Table 157: Rest of Latin America Automotive Wiper Component
    Aftermarket Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
    Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 158: Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market in
    Rest of Latin America by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in US$
    Million for 2012-2019

    Table 159: Rest of Latin America Automotive Wiper Component
    Aftermarket Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS
    2020 VS 2027

    MIDDLE EAST
    Table 160: The Middle East Automotive Wiper Component
    Aftermarket Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
    Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 161: Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market in the
    Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 162: The Middle East Automotive Wiper Component
    Aftermarket Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012,
    2020, and 2027

    Table 163: The Middle East Automotive Wiper Component
    Aftermarket Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
    Component: 2020 to 2027

    Table 164: The Middle East Automotive Wiper Component
    Aftermarket Historic Marketby Component in US$ Million:
    2012-2019

    Table 165: Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market in the
    Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Component
    for 2012,2020, and 2027

    Table 166: The Middle East Automotive Wiper Component
    Aftermarket Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
    Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 167: The Middle East Automotive Wiper Component
    Aftermarket Historic Marketby Vehicle Type in US$ Million:
    2012-2019

    Table 168: Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market in the
    Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Vehicle Type
    for 2012,2020, and 2027

    IRAN
    Table 169: Iranian Market for Automotive Wiper Component
    Aftermarket: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
    Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 170: Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market in
    Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for
    the Period 2012-2019

    Table 171: Iranian Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket
    Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 172: Iranian Market for Automotive Wiper Component
    Aftermarket: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
    Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 173: Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market in
    Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type
    for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 174: Iranian Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket
    Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ISRAEL
    Table 175: Israeli Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket
    Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component:
    2020-2027

    Table 176: Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market in
    Israel in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 177: Israeli Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket
    Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 178: Israeli Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket
    Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
    2020-2027

    Table 179: Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market in
    Israel in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for
    the Period 2012-2019

    Table 180: Israeli Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket
    Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SAUDI ARABIA
    Table 181: Saudi Arabian Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket
    Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 182: Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Historic
    Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Component:
    2012-2019

    Table 183: Saudi Arabian Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket
    Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
    2020, and 2027

    Table 184: Saudi Arabian Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket
    Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 185: Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Historic
    Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
    2012-2019

    Table 186: Saudi Arabian Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket
    Market by Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
    2020, and 2027

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
    Table 187: Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market in the
    United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
    in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 188: United Arab Emirates Automotive Wiper Component
    Aftermarket Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
    Component: 2012-2019

    Table 189: Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market Share
    Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Component: 2012 VS
    2020 VS 2027

    Table 190: Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market in the
    United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
    in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 191: United Arab Emirates Automotive Wiper Component
    Aftermarket Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle
    Type: 2012-2019

    Table 192: Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market Share
    Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS
    2020 VS 2027

    REST OF MIDDLE EAST
    Table 193: Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market in
    Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
    in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 194: Rest of Middle East Automotive Wiper Component
    Aftermarket Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
    Component: 2012-2019

    Table 195: Rest of Middle East Automotive Wiper Component
    Aftermarket Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS
    2020 VS 2027

    Table 196: Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market in
    Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
    in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 197: Rest of Middle East Automotive Wiper Component
    Aftermarket Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle
    Type: 2012-2019

    Table 198: Rest of Middle East Automotive Wiper Component
    Aftermarket Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS
    2020 VS 2027

    AFRICA
    Table 199: African Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket
    Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component:
    2020 to 2027

    Table 200: Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market in
    Africa by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
    2012-2019

    Table 201: African Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket
    Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 202: African Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket
    Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle
    Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 203: Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market in
    Africa by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
    2012-2019

    Table 204: African Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket
    Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    IV. COMPETITION
    Total Companies Profiled: 42
    Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900587/?utm_source=GNW

    About Reportlinker
    ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

    __________________________

    CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting. In the meantime, we welcome your feedback to help us enhance the experience.