Global Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Industry Insight: P&S Intelligence

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With advancements in the automotive technology, people's demand for roadside assistance, smartphone connectivity, automobile diagnostics, traffic and collision warnings, and real-time traffic monitoring features in commercial vehicles is rising. This is leading to the increasing sale of connected vehicles, which, along with all these functionalities, also provide vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) connectivity.

P&amp;S Intelligence Logo
P&S Intelligence Logo

Due to this reason, the global autonomous commercial vehicle market for fully autonomous automobiles would reach $499.5 billion in 2030. This is because, being already equipped with V2I and V2V connectivity, such automobiles are easier to transform into autonomous vehicles, compared to conventional automobiles, says P&S Intelligence.

The automotive sector has been among the worst-hit due to the coronavirus pandemic. With countries entering a self-imposed lockdown, to limit the transmission of the virus among people, auto manufacturing plants have ceased operations or are working at a fraction of their actual capacity. In addition, since a partial or complete ban has been imposed on the transportation of non-essential goods, the supply of automotive components, both within and across countries, has been badly affected. As a result, the automotive industry is expected to suffer an up to 30% reduction in production and sales in 2020, compared to 2019.

Get the sample copy of this report at @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/autonomous-commercial-vehicle-market/report-sample

Till 2030, the sale of alternative-fuel vehicles would rise faster than conventional-fuel variants, under the fuel type segment, due to the less-complex powertrain of automobiles running on alternative fuels, which makes the integration of autonomous-driving features easier. Moreover, in many countries, stringent emission-control regulations have been implemented and the government is offering grants, tax rebates, and other financial incentives to boost the uptake of eco-friendly vehicles. Another reason for the increasing deployment of alternative-fuel (primarily electric) autonomous commercial vehicles would be the declining cost of batteries and increments in their storage capacity.

The autonomous commercial vehicle market was dominated by the logistics category, under segmentation by application, till 2019. This is attributed to the rapid growth in the retail, e-commerce, and manufacturing industries, which has, in turn, helped the logistics sector expand. The increasing demand for logistical services would birth the need for an enhanced delivery option, to minimize loss in transit and offer more-cost-effective deliveries to end users. Autonomous truck convoys would have enhanced communication abilities and operational algorithms, thereby benefiting the overall logistics sector.

Browse detailed report with COVID-19 impact analysis on Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market Research Report: By Vehicle Autonomy (Semi-Autonomous), Vehicle Type (Truck, Bus), Fuel Type (Conventional Fuel, Alternative Fuel), Application (Logistics, Public Transportation, Construction) - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030 @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/autonomous-commercial-vehicle-market

The highest revenue in the industry has been generated by North America till now, owing to the fact that the region was the earliest deployer of the autonomous vehicle technology. Further, numerous automakers and software developers, such as General Motors Co., Waymo LLC,Tesla Inc., and Ford Motor Co., are involved in related research and development (R&D) in the region.

Make enquiry about this report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=autonomous-commercial-vehicle-market

To bring more certainty in their R&D and deployment efforts, companies offering autonomous commercial vehicles or the requisite components and software are increasingly raising funding.

The major companies in the global autonomous commercial vehicle market include General Motor Co., Ford Motor Co., Toyota Motor Corp., Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., TuSimple Inc., Renault–Nissan–Mitsubishi Alliance, Kodiak Robotics Inc., Embark Trucks Inc., Einride AB, and Inceptio Technology (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.

Browse More Reports:

Europe Autonomous Car Market - https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/europe-autonomous-car-market

Germany Autonomous Vehicle Market - https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/germany-autonomous-vehicles-market

North American Autonomous Car Market - https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/north-america-autonomous-car-market

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

Prajneesh Kumar
P&S Intelligence
Contact: +1-347-960-6455
Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-autonomous-commercial-vehicle-industry-insight-ps-intelligence-301178773.html

SOURCE P&S Intelligence

Latest Stories

  • GOP Michigan ex-governor says state board will certify Biden winner over 'bully' Trump

    Calling President Trump a “bully” who is “undermining democracy,” Michigan’s former Republican Gov. Rick Snyder says he fully expects a state board to certify that Joe Biden won the election in his state.

  • Iowa congressman notorious for racist remarks asks Kamala Harris if she was descended from slave owners

    Outgoing Republican Steve King has long history of offensive remarks

  • Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong detained for 2019 illegal assembly

    Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong was remanded in custody on Monday after pleading guilty to charges of organising and inciting an unauthorised assembly near the police headquarters during last year's anti-government protests. Wong, who was just 17 years old when he became the face of the 2014 student-led Umbrella Movement democracy protests, faces a maximum three-year jail term. On Twitter afterwards, Wong said attention should be directed to the 12 Hong Kong people detained virtually incommunicado in China after being arrested at sea in August as they were attempting to flee by boat to Taiwan to escape charges related to last year's protests in the city.

  • Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a candidate in the Georgia runoff, tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining

    Loeffler is currently campaigning in a high-stakes race that could determine control of the Senate at the start of President-elect Joe Biden's term.

  • Reporter Carl Bernstein names 21 GOP senators who 'repeatedly expressed extreme contempt for Trump'

    Political reporters in Washington, D.C., have been saying a lot of Republicans in Congress privately despise President Trump, but few have publicly criticized him — and likewise, few have publicly acknowledged his defeat to President-elect Joe Biden. Carl Bernstein, one half of the journalistic duo that uncovered President Richard Nixon's Watergate scandal, named 21 names on Sunday night, saying that in private conversations, these Republicans senators "have repeatedly expressed extreme contempt for Trump" and his fitness to be president.> The 21 GOP Senators who have privately expressed their disdain for Trump are: Portman, Alexander, Sasse, Blunt, Collins, Murkowski, Cornyn, Thune, Romney, Braun, Young, Tim Scott, Rick Scott, Rubio, Grassley, Burr, Toomey, McSally, Moran, Roberts, Shelby. (2/3)> > — Carl Bernstein (@carlbernstein) November 23, 2020The 21 senators he named include names you would expect, but also some surprises, like Sen. John Cornyn (Texas), Sen. Rick Scott (Fla.), and Senate Majority Whip John Thune (S.D.). The other 18 GOP senators are Rob Portman (Ohio), Lamar Alexander (Tenn.), Ben Sasse (Neb.), Roy Blunt (Mo.), Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Mitt Romney (Utah), Mike Braun (Ind), Todd Young (Ind.), Tim Scott (S.D.), Marco Rubio (Fla.), Chuck Grassley (Iowa), Richard Burr (N.C.), Pat Toomey (Pa.), Martha McSally (Ariz.), Jerry Moran (Kansas), Pat Roberts (Kansas), and Richard Shelby (Ala.)."With few exceptions" — Romney and Sasse, mostly — "their craven public silence has helped enable Trump's most grievous conduct — including undermining and discrediting the U.S. the electoral system," wrote Bernstein, who's made his own feelings about Trump clear for a while. He had named 15 of those senators on CNN late last week, saying "many, of not most, of these individuals, from what I have been told, were happy to see Donald Trump defeated in this election, as long as the Senate could be controlled by the Republicans.Bernstein added that he is "much more concerned" now than at the end of Watergate, because "Nixon left — Republicans convinced him to go, and he did."More stories from theweek.com 5 bruisingly funny cartoons about Rudy Giuliani's dubious legal strategy America is buckling Russia's Putin says he still isn't ready to acknowledge Trump's loss

  • AOC calls out Kyle Rittenhouse's $2 million bail release as 'protection of white supremacy'

    "Does anyone believe Rittenhouse would be released if he were Muslim," AOC wrote on Twitter.

  • Thousands attack Brazil supermarket amid violent protests after black man beaten to death by security guard

    More than 1,000 demonstrators attacked a Carrefour Brasil supermarket in the southern Brazilian city of Porto Alegre on Friday after security guards beat to death a Black man at the store. The killing, which has sparked protests across Brazil, occurred late on Thursday when a store employee called security after the man threatened to attack her, cable news channel GloboNews said, citing the Rio Grande do Sul state military police. Amateur footage of the fatal beating and tributes to the Black victim were published on social media. He was identified in local media by his father as 40-year-old Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas. News website G1 later reported that an initial analysis by the state forensics institute indicated the cause of death could be asphyxiation. In a statement on Friday, the local unit of France's Carrefour SA said it deeply regretted what it called a brutal death and said it immediately took steps to ensure those responsible were legally punished. It said it would terminate the contract with the security firm, fire the employee in charge of the store at the time of the incident, and close the store as a mark of respect.

  • Man arrested in deadly attack at Nebraska Sonic restaurant

    Authorities arrested a 23-year-old man in an attack at a Nebraska fast food restaurant in which two employees were shot and killed, two were wounded and officers responding to a report of a possible bomb inside a moving truck in the parking lot arrived to find the vehicle on fire. Roberto Carlos Silva Jr., of Omaha, was booked into Sarpy County jail early Sunday on suspicion of first-degree murder and first-degree arson in Saturday night's attack at a Sonic Drive-in restaurant in Bellevue, the Omaha World-Herald reported. In a news release early Sunday, Lt. Andy Jashinske said Bellevue police received a call at 9:23 p.m. Saturday about a possible bomb in a U-Haul truck parked outside of the restaurant in the Omaha suburb.

  • What's with all the election audits?

    Seeking to cast doubt on the results of the presidential election, President Trump and his allies have zeroed in on a common process: postelection audits.

  • Netanyahu met Saudi crown prince, Pompeo in Saudi Arabia on Sunday - Israeli media

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu secretly flew to Saudi Arabia on Sunday to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and visiting U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Israel's Kan public radio and Army Radio said on Monday. If confirmed, it would be the first publicly acknowledged trip by an Israeli leader to ultra-conservative Saudi Arabia, the birthplace of Islam, which has traditionally championed the Palestinian cause and shunned all official contacts with Israel. As U.S. President Donald Trump's term winds down, Pompeo has been trying to coax the Gulf powerhouse to follow its neighbours, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, in establishing formal relations with Israel.

  • Republicans bring out the big guns in Georgia runoff election, but Trump’s refusal to concede sparks concern

    Incumbent Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are looking to bring in big GOP names to stump alongside them, while Democrats are choosing to keep things local. Weighing heavily on the race is President Trump’s refusal to concede defeat to President-elect Joe Biden.

  • White House vaccine czar expects kids will receive coronavirus vaccine by middle of 2021

    There's a growing likelihood that the first round of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine will be rolled out in just a few weeks. If and when that happens, only high priority groups, like health care workers, are expected to have access. Theoretically, the pool will grow over time, but children will probably have to wait a while. That's partly because younger people, though far from invulnerable to COVID-19, are less susceptible to severe cases, but it also has to do with the fact that the youngest people to receive Pfizer's candidate in trials were between 12 and 14 years old, Dr. Moncef Slaoui, the White House vaccine czar, told CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday.As things stand, there's no data about the vaccine's efficacy or safety for younger children, but Slaoui says the plan is to run trials at an expedited pace over the coming months, first with younger adolescents, then toddlers, and, finally, infants. If that goes well, Slaoui, expects most kids will be able to get vaccinated by the middle of next year, though infants may not be approved until the end of 2021. > Dr. Moncef Slaoui, the White House vaccine czar, tells @jaketapper that he expects children will be able to receive a coronavirus vaccine some time in the middle of next year. "We need to run those clinical trials on an expedited basis." CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/WlOUxKA3RN> > -- State of the Union (@CNNSotu) November 22, 2020More stories from theweek.com Reporter Carl Bernstein names 21 GOP senators who 'repeatedly expressed extreme contempt for Trump' 5 bruisingly funny cartoons about Rudy Giuliani's dubious legal strategy America is buckling

  • Calls for Britain to give asylum to Pakistani Christian girl forced to marry Muslim man who abducted and gang-raped her

    Boris Johnson has been urged to grant asylum to a Pakistani Christian girl who was forced to marry a Muslim man accused of abducting and raping her at gunpoint. The family of the 14-year-old girl claims that she was kidnapped by Mohamad Nakash last year, who used blackmail and threats of violence to make her sign false papers consenting to marriage. In August, a judge's order that she be taken to a women's refuge was overturned by a higher court, which ruled the marriage was legal and returned her to Mr Nakash’s home. The girl then escaped and is now in hiding. But her lawyer claims that associates of Mr Nakash, who turned up en masse at the court hearings, have been trying to hunt her down. The British charity Aid to Church in Need, which campaigns on behalf of persecuted Christians worldwide, has now launched a petition asking the government to grant the girl asylum. “This shocking case is a chance for Britain to show its commitment to Christian welfare who so often feel abandoned by the West, ” said spokesman John Pontifex. The case has echoes of that of Asia Bibi, a Pakistani Christian woman who spent ten years on death row in Pakistan on trumped-up blasphemy charges.

  • Iran vows to crush any Israeli attempt to hit its 'advisory' role in Syria

    Iran on Sunday vowed to defeat any Israeli attempt to harm its role in Syria, saying the era of "hit and run" attacks by Israel there was over, days after Israel carried out air strikes on Syrian army and Iranian paramilitary targets in the country. Israel, which views Tehran as its biggest security threat, has repeatedly attacked Iranian targets and those of allied militia in Syria, where Tehran has backed President Bashar al-Assad and his forces against rebels and militants since 2012. On Wednesday, an Israeli military spokesman said eight targets were attacked, including an Iranian headquarters at Damascus international airport and a "secret military site" that served as a "hosting facility for senior Iranian delegations when they come to Syria to operate".

  • Rudy Giuliani says election case losses help Trump campaign’s strategy to get ‘expeditiously’ to Supreme Court

    ‘We’re thankful to the Obama-appointed judge for making this anticipated decision quickly’

  • The women who served as a deadly duo for the Taliban

    Female assassins who lured an Afghan security official to his death with promises of sex before shooting him and dumping his body at a cemetery are among thousands of Taliban criminals freed as part of a fragile peace plan.

  • Biden has reportedly chosen his UN ambassador, national security adviser

    President-elect Joe Biden is expected to announce Linda Thomas-Greenfield as his nominee for ambassador to the United Nations and Jake Sullivan as his national security adviser, several people familiar with the matter told The Washington Post. Thomas-Greenfield spent 35 years in the Foreign Service, retiring in 2017. She served as assistant secretary of state for African affairs and was ambassador to Liberia during the Obama administration. She is now a senior counselor with the Albright Stonebridge advisory firm.Sullivan was one of Biden's national security advisers during his time as vice president and was also a deputy chief of staff to Hillary Clinton when she was secretary of state. Antony Blinken, Biden's reported pick to be his secretary of state nominee, also served as one of Biden's national security advisers while vice president.More stories from theweek.com Reporter Carl Bernstein names 21 GOP senators who 'repeatedly expressed extreme contempt for Trump' 5 bruisingly funny cartoons about Rudy Giuliani's dubious legal strategy America is buckling

  • Wisconsin police arrest 15-year-old boy for Mayfair Mall shooting, say 'bullets started flying' during altercation

    While witnesses described the shooter as a white man in his 20s or 30s, Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber said the suspect is an Hispanic teenager.

  • How the governors of Iowa, Utah, and North Dakota pivoted and issued public health orders to contain recent coronavirus surges

    The governors cited alarming increases in coronavirus cases that prompted new mandates and caused them to change their stances.

  • Michigan attorney general looks at criminal charges for state officials who would overturn election results

    Trump has personally reached out to several Republican officials regarding the results of the election