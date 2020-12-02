Global Autotransfusion Devices Industry

Global Autotransfusion Devices Market to Reach $1. 8 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Autotransfusion Devices estimated at US$1. 2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.

8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.5% over the period 2020-2027. On Pump Transfusion Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.8% CAGR and reach US$792.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Off Pump transfusion Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $358.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.1% CAGR

The Autotransfusion Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$358.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$311.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 170-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Advancis Surgical

  • Atrium Medical Corporation

  • Fresenius Kabi AG

  • Haemonetics Corporation

  • LivaNova PLC

  • Medtronic PLC

  • Stryker Corporation

  • Terumo Corporation




I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Autotransfusion Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Autotransfusion
Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027

Table 2: World Historic Review for Autotransfusion Devices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Autotransfusion Devices
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for On Pump
Transfusion Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027

Table 5: World Historic Review for On Pump Transfusion Devices
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for On Pump Transfusion
Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Off Pump
transfusion Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027

Table 8: World Historic Review for Off Pump transfusion Devices
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Off Pump transfusion
Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

Table 11: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Ambulatory
Surgery Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027

Table 14: World Historic Review for Ambulatory Surgery Centers
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Ambulatory Surgery
Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Cardiac Research
Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027

Table 17: World Historic Review for Cardiac Research Centers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Cardiac Research
Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Autotransfusion Devices Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Autotransfusion
Devices by Type - On Pump Transfusion Devices and Off Pump
transfusion Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 20: USA Historic Review for Autotransfusion Devices by
Type - On Pump Transfusion Devices and Off Pump transfusion
Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Autotransfusion Devices
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On Pump
Transfusion Devices and Off Pump transfusion Devices for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Autotransfusion
Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and
Cardiac Research Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 23: USA Historic Review for Autotransfusion Devices by
End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Cardiac
Research Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Autotransfusion Devices
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Cardiac Research Centers for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CANADA
Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Autotransfusion
Devices by Type - On Pump Transfusion Devices and Off Pump
transfusion Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Autotransfusion Devices by
Type - On Pump Transfusion Devices and Off Pump transfusion
Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Autotransfusion
Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On
Pump Transfusion Devices and Off Pump transfusion Devices for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Autotransfusion
Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and
Cardiac Research Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Autotransfusion Devices by
End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Cardiac
Research Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Autotransfusion
Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Cardiac Research
Centers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Autotransfusion
Devices by Type - On Pump Transfusion Devices and Off Pump
transfusion Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 32: Japan Historic Review for Autotransfusion Devices by
Type - On Pump Transfusion Devices and Off Pump transfusion
Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 33: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Autotransfusion Devices
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On Pump
Transfusion Devices and Off Pump transfusion Devices for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Autotransfusion
Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and
Cardiac Research Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Autotransfusion Devices by
End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Cardiac
Research Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Autotransfusion Devices
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Cardiac Research Centers for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CHINA
Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for Autotransfusion
Devices by Type - On Pump Transfusion Devices and Off Pump
transfusion Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 38: China Historic Review for Autotransfusion Devices by
Type - On Pump Transfusion Devices and Off Pump transfusion
Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 39: China 15-Year Perspective for Autotransfusion Devices
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On Pump
Transfusion Devices and Off Pump transfusion Devices for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Autotransfusion
Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and
Cardiac Research Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 41: China Historic Review for Autotransfusion Devices by
End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Cardiac
Research Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Autotransfusion Devices
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Cardiac Research Centers for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Autotransfusion Devices Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Autotransfusion
Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

Table 44: Europe Historic Review for Autotransfusion Devices by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 45: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Autotransfusion
Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Autotransfusion
Devices by Type - On Pump Transfusion Devices and Off Pump
transfusion Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Autotransfusion Devices by
Type - On Pump Transfusion Devices and Off Pump transfusion
Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Autotransfusion
Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On
Pump Transfusion Devices and Off Pump transfusion Devices for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Autotransfusion
Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and
Cardiac Research Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Autotransfusion Devices by
End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Cardiac
Research Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Autotransfusion
Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Cardiac Research
Centers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 52: France Current & Future Analysis for Autotransfusion
Devices by Type - On Pump Transfusion Devices and Off Pump
transfusion Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 53: France Historic Review for Autotransfusion Devices by
Type - On Pump Transfusion Devices and Off Pump transfusion
Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 54: France 15-Year Perspective for Autotransfusion
Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On
Pump Transfusion Devices and Off Pump transfusion Devices for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Autotransfusion
Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and
Cardiac Research Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 56: France Historic Review for Autotransfusion Devices by
End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Cardiac
Research Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Autotransfusion
Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Cardiac Research
Centers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 58: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Autotransfusion
Devices by Type - On Pump Transfusion Devices and Off Pump
transfusion Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 59: Germany Historic Review for Autotransfusion Devices
by Type - On Pump Transfusion Devices and Off Pump transfusion
Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 60: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Autotransfusion
Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On
Pump Transfusion Devices and Off Pump transfusion Devices for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Autotransfusion
Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and
Cardiac Research Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Autotransfusion Devices
by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Cardiac
Research Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Autotransfusion
Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Cardiac Research
Centers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ITALY
Table 64: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Autotransfusion
Devices by Type - On Pump Transfusion Devices and Off Pump
transfusion Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 65: Italy Historic Review for Autotransfusion Devices by
Type - On Pump Transfusion Devices and Off Pump transfusion
Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 66: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Autotransfusion Devices
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On Pump
Transfusion Devices and Off Pump transfusion Devices for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Autotransfusion
Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and
Cardiac Research Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Autotransfusion Devices by
End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Cardiac
Research Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Autotransfusion Devices
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Cardiac Research Centers for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: UK Current & Future Analysis for Autotransfusion
Devices by Type - On Pump Transfusion Devices and Off Pump
transfusion Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 71: UK Historic Review for Autotransfusion Devices by
Type - On Pump Transfusion Devices and Off Pump transfusion
Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 72: UK 15-Year Perspective for Autotransfusion Devices by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On Pump
Transfusion Devices and Off Pump transfusion Devices for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Autotransfusion
Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and
Cardiac Research Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 74: UK Historic Review for Autotransfusion Devices by
End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Cardiac
Research Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Autotransfusion Devices by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Cardiac Research Centers for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 76: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Autotransfusion Devices by Type - On Pump Transfusion Devices
and Off Pump transfusion Devices - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 77: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Autotransfusion
Devices by Type - On Pump Transfusion Devices and Off Pump
transfusion Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 78: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for
Autotransfusion Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On Pump Transfusion Devices and Off Pump transfusion
Devices for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 79: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Autotransfusion Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory
Surgery Centers and Cardiac Research Centers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027

Table 80: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Autotransfusion
Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and
Cardiac Research Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 81: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for
Autotransfusion Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and
Cardiac Research Centers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 82: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Autotransfusion Devices by Type - On Pump Transfusion Devices
and Off Pump transfusion Devices - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 83: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Autotransfusion
Devices by Type - On Pump Transfusion Devices and Off Pump
transfusion Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 84: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Autotransfusion
Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On
Pump Transfusion Devices and Off Pump transfusion Devices for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 85: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Autotransfusion Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory
Surgery Centers and Cardiac Research Centers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027

Table 86: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Autotransfusion
Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and
Cardiac Research Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 87: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Autotransfusion
Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Cardiac Research
Centers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF WORLD
Table 88: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Autotransfusion Devices by Type - On Pump Transfusion Devices
and Off Pump transfusion Devices - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 89: Rest of World Historic Review for Autotransfusion
Devices by Type - On Pump Transfusion Devices and Off Pump
transfusion Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 90: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Autotransfusion
Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On
Pump Transfusion Devices and Off Pump transfusion Devices for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 91: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Autotransfusion Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory
Surgery Centers and Cardiac Research Centers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027

Table 92: Rest of World Historic Review for Autotransfusion
Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and
Cardiac Research Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 93: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Autotransfusion
Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Cardiac Research
Centers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 38
