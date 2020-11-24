Global Autotransfusion Devices Market Expected to Reach $1,939.7 Million by 2027 with a Healthy CAGR of 6.5% During Forecast Period – Exclusive Report [190 Pages] by Research Dive

Research Dive
·3 min read

The autotransfusion devices market will enhance in the forecast period. The off pump product type segment will generate huge profits. The hospital sub-segment will be the most lucrative and North American region will rule the market.

New York, USA, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autotransfusion devices market report has been published on the Research Dive website and according to this report; the market stood at considerable revenue of $1,121.5 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1,939.7 million by 2027 with a healthy CAGR of 6.5% in the forecast period.

The inclusive report mentions several aspects such as the market dynamics, current scene of the market, growth aspects, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the analyzed forecast period. The report also includes the market CAGR and revenue estimates; thus making it simple for the new participants to gain adequate knowledge of the market.

Factors Governing the Market Conditions

The autotransfusion devices market is increasing due to the presence of numerous cardiac devices worldwide. Apart from this, lack of risk associated with the transmitted devices or transfusion is also propelling the market growth. Moreover, the blood cells are debarred from any risks related to alloimunization as well. These aspects are driving the market forward in the forecast period.

Request for Sample of the Market Research Report at: https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/49

On the other hand, this market is facing hindrances due to inefficiency of autotransfusion devices to filter contaminants from the blood cells. However, augmented preference of full body transfusion device is predicted to create opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

The market is divided into segments based on product type, end-users, and regional outlook.

The Off Pump Product Type to Generate Huge Market Share

The off pump sub-segment is predicted to grow tremendously in the estimated forecast timeframe due to ease of usage and no blood loss during the transfusion process. Moreover, the off pump transfusion devices is safer than the conventional technique. The off pump sub-segment is expected to garner huge market share with a substantial CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Hospital Sub-Segment to be the Most Lucrative

Hospitals require autotransfusion devices for blood transfusion process in various departments, in order to treat diseases with transfusion methods. According to the guidelines set by the American Association of Blood Banks, blood must be infused within four hours of washing. These above factors are responsible for the market growth in the forecast period.

Connect with Our Analyst to Contextualize Our Insights for Your Business: https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/49

Regional Analysis

The report has divided the analysis into specific regions, and these are LAMEA, North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Amongst these, the North American autotransfusion devices market is anticipated to generate revenue of $884.4 million by 2026, with a substantial CAGR of 6.4% in the predicted forecast period.

Key Players and Business Strategies

Prominent market participants of the autotransfusion devices market are -

  1. Medtronic Plc

  2. Becton Dickinson and Company

  3. LivaNova

  4. Zimmer Biomet Holding

  5. Teleflex Incorporated, Plc

  6. KGaA

  7. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

  8. Stryker Corporation

  9. Terumo Corporation

  10. Haemonetics Corporation

  11. Getinge AB.

In order to achieve competitive advantage majority of the companies are looking to augment their reach via acquisitions, for instance, in October 2019, Medtronics managed to acquire AV Medical Technologies that functions as a medical devices firm. Quick Download Top Companies Development Strategies Summary Report

Apart from this, the market report also summarizes various features of all the prominent players functioning in the market such as SWOT scrutiny, financial outlook, developments, current strategic plans, and product portfolio.

