Global B2B Marketing Agency BNZSA Records 237% Year-On-Year Revenue Growth For Q1 2022

Leading global B2B IT sales and marketing agency, BNZSA, delivered 237% revenue growth in Q1 2022. This is supported by a headcount increase of 159%, with around 400 employees currently on staff.

BNZSA is one of Europe’s largest B2B marketing agencies, delivering sales-ready leads to many of the world´s leading technology brands including Acer, Dell, HP, Oracle and SAP. With a 95% client retention rate, much of BNZSA’s growth has been driven by expansion and referrals with their existing customer base.

The company has made strategic investments to enable existing clients to grow their portfolio with the agency. These include:

Increased global coverage: New North America and Asia Pacific teams mean that more markets can be covered. 9 additional languages were added from Q1 2021 to Q1 2022, bringing the total to 25 languages covered by employees from 45 nationalities – meaning that outreach can be covered by experts with regional and cultural insights.

Overall headcount growth: this has grown by 159% year-on-year, with around 400 employees currently on staff across two main bases in Madrid and Tangier, with some based in the UK and France. The new Roadies programme will allow BNZSA to scale faster with employees based anywhere in Spain.

Investment in additional services: BNZSA has scaled data strategy and digital marketing offers to enable clients to commission additional services from a single point of contact. This promotes efficiency in the marketing funnel as insights are retained within the BNZSA ecosystem.

Strategic hires: BNZSA has invested in bringing in strategic leaders to support the next stage of growth. These include Chief Operating Officer Johan Olberding, Intel veteran Marc Beckers as Training & Onboarding Consultant, and data intelligence strategy expert Angela Beresford as Head of Insights.

CEO Brahim Samhoud says, “2022 is going to be a huge year for us. We marked a significant shift by moving to our beautiful new campus in Las Rozas, where many multinationals have their Madrid HQs. But this is just the beginning of our next phase - we’re building our data and digital teams to ensure we have the best predictive analytics and targeting to reach tech buyers at the right moment.

“I’m proud to say that most of our growth is driven by referrals. We maintain a 95% retention rate and our clients are our key advocates – we see them referring us inside their companies, contracting us when they ·move roles to new organisations and recommending us to their peers and contacts.

“Regardless of the many acronyms in our industry, what our clients want are leads that will convert to revenue. Our conversion rate is around 70% and climbing – we’re building our data and digital teams to ensure we have the best predictive analytics and targeting to reach buyers at the right moment.”

About BNZSA

BNZSA is a leading sales & marketing agency specialising in data and tele-based demand generation with a team of 400 who are experts in delivering qualified, sales-ready leads. It was established in 2013 and has grown rapidly over eight years. BNZSA is privately-owned, has never relied on third-party funding, and has been profitable since day one.

The company is based in Madrid, Spain, and has offices in the UK, France, and Morocco. It invests heavily in its agents who are all native language speakers and deliver client campaigns in languages globally. In addition to the uniquely human and personal dimension of the company, BNZSA is a leader in the application of technology to underpin its value proposition. It built its own bespoke CRM platform and is a pioneer in the use of Artificial Intelligence, Neuro Linguistic Programming and Machine Learning technologies.

