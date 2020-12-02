Global Bag On Valve Technology Industry

ReportLinker
·17 min read

Global Bag On Valve Technology Market to Reach $520. 9 Million by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Bag On Valve Technology estimated at US$391. 1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$520.

New York, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bag On Valve Technology Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960803/?utm_source=GNW
9 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Aerosol B.O.V, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.6% CAGR and reach US$260.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Standard B.O.V segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $115.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4% CAGR

The Bag On Valve Technology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$115.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$92.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 3.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.

Non-spray/Low Pressure B.O.V Segment to Record 3.5% CAGR

In the global Non-spray/Low Pressure B.O.V segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$83.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$106.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$58 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 229-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Aptargroup, Inc.

  • Chicago Aerosol LLC

  • Coster Technologie Speciali SpA

  • EXAL Corporation

  • KOH-I-NOOR Mlada Voice a.s.

  • Lindal Group Holding GmbH

  • Precision Valve Corporation

  • Summit Packaging Systems

  • Toyo & Deutsche Aerosol GmbH




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960803/?utm_source=GNW

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Bag On Valve Technology Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Bag On Valve Technology Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 2: Bag On Valve Technology Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 3: Bag On Valve Technology Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 4: Aerosol B.O.V (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Table 5: Aerosol B.O.V (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Table 6: Aerosol B.O.V (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 7: Standard B.O.V (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Table 8: Standard B.O.V (Product Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Table 9: Standard B.O.V (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 10: Non-spray/Low Pressure B.O.V (Product Type)
Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to
2027

Table 11: Non-spray/Low Pressure B.O.V (Product Type) Region
Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012
to 2019

Table 12: Non-spray/Low Pressure B.O.V (Product Type) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027

Table 13: Male Valve (Valve) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Table 14: Male Valve (Valve) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Table 15: Male Valve (Valve) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 16: Female Valve (Valve) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Table 17: Female Valve (Valve) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Table 18: Female Valve (Valve) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 19: Cosmetics and Personal Care (Application) Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 20: Cosmetics and Personal Care (Application) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years
2012 to 2019

Table 21: Cosmetics and Personal Care (Application) Global
Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and
2027

Table 22: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 23: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 24: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

Table 25: Home Care (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 26: Home Care (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 27: Home Care (Application) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 28: Food and Beverages (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027

Table 29: Food and Beverages (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 30: Food and Beverages (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 31: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 32: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 33: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Bag On Valve Technology Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: United States Bag On Valve Technology Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020
to 2027

Table 35: Bag On Valve Technology Market in the United States
by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019

Table 36: United States Bag On Valve Technology Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 37: United States Bag On Valve Technology Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Valve: 2020 to
2027

Table 38: Bag On Valve Technology Market in the United States
by Valve: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 39: United States Bag On Valve Technology Market Share
Breakdown by Valve: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 40: United States Bag On Valve Technology Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 41: Bag On Valve Technology Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 42: Bag On Valve Technology Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CANADA
Table 43: Canadian Bag On Valve Technology Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 44: Canadian Bag On Valve Technology Historic Market
Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 45: Bag On Valve Technology Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027

Table 46: Canadian Bag On Valve Technology Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Valve: 2020 to 2027

Table 47: Canadian Bag On Valve Technology Historic Market
Review by Valve in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 48: Bag On Valve Technology Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Valve for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 49: Canadian Bag On Valve Technology Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 50: Bag On Valve Technology Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019

Table 51: Canadian Bag On Valve Technology Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

JAPAN
Table 52: Japanese Market for Bag On Valve Technology: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 53: Bag On Valve Technology Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019

Table 54: Japanese Bag On Valve Technology Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 55: Japanese Market for Bag On Valve Technology: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Valve for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 56: Bag On Valve Technology Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Valve for the Period
2012-2019

Table 57: Japanese Bag On Valve Technology Market Share
Analysis by Valve: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 58: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Bag On
Valve Technology in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 59: Japanese Bag On Valve Technology Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 60: Bag On Valve Technology Market Share Shift in Japan
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CHINA
Table 61: Chinese Bag On Valve Technology Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 62: Bag On Valve Technology Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 63: Chinese Bag On Valve Technology Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 64: Chinese Bag On Valve Technology Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Valve for the Period 2020-2027

Table 65: Bag On Valve Technology Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Valve: 2012-2019

Table 66: Chinese Bag On Valve Technology Market by Valve:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 67: Chinese Demand for Bag On Valve Technology in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 68: Bag On Valve Technology Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 69: Chinese Bag On Valve Technology Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Bag On Valve Technology Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 70: European Bag On Valve Technology Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 71: Bag On Valve Technology Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 72: European Bag On Valve Technology Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 73: European Bag On Valve Technology Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027

Table 74: Bag On Valve Technology Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019

Table 75: European Bag On Valve Technology Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 76: European Bag On Valve Technology Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Valve: 2020-2027

Table 77: Bag On Valve Technology Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Valve: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 78: European Bag On Valve Technology Market Share
Breakdown by Valve: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 79: European Bag On Valve Technology Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

Table 80: Bag On Valve Technology Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019

Table 81: European Bag On Valve Technology Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

FRANCE
Table 82: Bag On Valve Technology Market in France by Product
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027

Table 83: French Bag On Valve Technology Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 84: French Bag On Valve Technology Market Share Analysis
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 85: Bag On Valve Technology Market in France by Valve:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027

Table 86: French Bag On Valve Technology Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Valve: 2012-2019

Table 87: French Bag On Valve Technology Market Share Analysis
by Valve: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 88: Bag On Valve Technology Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

Table 89: French Bag On Valve Technology Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 90: French Bag On Valve Technology Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027

GERMANY
Table 91: Bag On Valve Technology Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 92: German Bag On Valve Technology Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 93: German Bag On Valve Technology Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 94: Bag On Valve Technology Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Valve for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 95: German Bag On Valve Technology Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Valve: 2012-2019

Table 96: German Bag On Valve Technology Market Share Breakdown
by Valve: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 97: Bag On Valve Technology Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 98: German Bag On Valve Technology Market in Retrospect
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 99: Bag On Valve Technology Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ITALY
Table 100: Italian Bag On Valve Technology Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 101: Bag On Valve Technology Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 102: Italian Bag On Valve Technology Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 103: Italian Bag On Valve Technology Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Valve for the Period 2020-2027

Table 104: Bag On Valve Technology Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Valve: 2012-2019

Table 105: Italian Bag On Valve Technology Market by Valve:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 106: Italian Demand for Bag On Valve Technology in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 107: Bag On Valve Technology Market Review in Italy in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 108: Italian Bag On Valve Technology Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Bag On Valve Technology:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 110: Bag On Valve Technology Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
Type for the Period 2012-2019

Table 111: United Kingdom Bag On Valve Technology Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Bag On Valve Technology:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Valve
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 113: Bag On Valve Technology Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Valve for
the Period 2012-2019

Table 114: United Kingdom Bag On Valve Technology Market Share
Analysis by Valve: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 115: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Bag On Valve Technology in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to
2027

Table 116: United Kingdom Bag On Valve Technology Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 117: Bag On Valve Technology Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 118: Rest of Europe Bag On Valve Technology Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2020-2027

Table 119: Bag On Valve Technology Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019

Table 120: Rest of Europe Bag On Valve Technology Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 121: Rest of Europe Bag On Valve Technology Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Valve: 2020-2027

Table 122: Bag On Valve Technology Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Thousand by Valve: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019

Table 123: Rest of Europe Bag On Valve Technology Market Share
Breakdown by Valve: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 124: Rest of Europe Bag On Valve Technology Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

Table 125: Bag On Valve Technology Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019

Table 126: Rest of Europe Bag On Valve Technology Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Bag On Valve Technology Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 128: Asia-Pacific Bag On Valve Technology Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 129: Asia-Pacific Bag On Valve Technology Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 130: Bag On Valve Technology Market in Asia-Pacific by
Valve: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027

Table 131: Asia-Pacific Bag On Valve Technology Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Valve: 2012-2019

Table 132: Asia-Pacific Bag On Valve Technology Market Share
Analysis by Valve: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 133: Bag On Valve Technology Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

Table 134: Asia-Pacific Bag On Valve Technology Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 135: Asia-Pacific Bag On Valve Technology Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027

REST OF WORLD
Table 136: Rest of World Bag On Valve Technology Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020
to 2027

Table 137: Rest of World Bag On Valve Technology Historic
Market Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 138: Bag On Valve Technology Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027

Table 139: Rest of World Bag On Valve Technology Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Valve: 2020 to 2027

Table 140: Rest of World Bag On Valve Technology Historic
Market Review by Valve in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 141: Bag On Valve Technology Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Valve for 2012, 2020,
and 2027

Table 142: Rest of World Bag On Valve Technology Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027

Table 143: Bag On Valve Technology Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019

Table 144: Rest of World Bag On Valve Technology Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 43
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960803/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • McConnell shrugs as Georgia Republicans excoriate Trump and Washington over bogus election claims

    As Republicans in Georgia pleaded Tuesday with President Trump to stop making baseless claims about the election being stolen from him, GOP leaders in Washington remained silent about the avalanche of lies, conspiracy theories and open threats of violence made by the president’s allies. 

  • Joe Biden: President-elect fractures foot while playing with dog

    The president-elect will probably have to wear a medical boot for several weeks, his doctor says.

  • Appeals court vacates agreement to resentence Black inmate

    A Tennessee trial court judge improperly reduced a Black inmate's death sentence to life in prison last year, a state appeals court has ruled. Abu-Ali Abdur’Rahman (AHB’-dur-RAK’-mahn) was scheduled to be executed in April, but the judge resentenced him last fall based on claims that prosecutors had illegally excluded African Americans from the jury pool. The inmate filed to reopen his case in 2016, shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the conviction of a Black death row inmate in Georgia, finding prosecutors had illegally excluded Blacks from a jury that ended up being all white.

  • U.S. imposes sanctions on Chinese firm accused of undermining democracy in Venezuela

    The United States imposed sanctions on Monday on Chinese firm China National Electronics Import & Export Corporation (CEIEC), accusing it of supporting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's efforts to undermine democracy. The U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement the Chinese company supported the leftist government of Maduro in its "efforts to restrict internet service and conduct digital surveillance and cyber operations against political opponents." "The United States will not hesitate to target anyone helping to suppress the democratic will of the Venezuelan people and others around the world," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in the statement.

  • Georgia Secretary of State Investigating Voter Registration Group Run by Warnock

    The New Georgia Project, a voter registration group formerly led by Georgia Democratic Senate candidate Raphael Warnock, is under investigation for allegedly sending ballot applications to non-residents, the Georgia secretary of state said Monday.Warnock was CEO of the group, which was originally founded by failed gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, until February. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced the group, and three others, are under investigation for improper registration activities.While Raffensperger, a Republican who has been vocal in debunking President Trump’s claims of election fraud, said that he has not seen signs of widespread, systemic fraud, there is evidence of "third-party groups working to register people in other states to vote here in Georgia."Raffensperger said the New Georgia Project "sent voter registration applications to New York City," in a potential violation of state law."Voting in Georgia when you are not a resident of Georgia is a felony," Raffensperger said. "These third-party groups have a responsibility to not encourage illegal voting. If they do so, they will be held responsible."Warnock served as CEO of the group, which describes itself as a “nonpartisan effort to register and civically engage Georgians” from 2017 until February 21, 2020, according to the Washington Free Beacon. He has said he organized voter mobilization drives for the New Georgia Project, including an effort to register 80,000 new minority voters in 2014.The group says it has registered "nearly 400,000 people from underrepresented communities to vote in Georgia.”Warnock, who is competing against incumbent senator Kelly Loeffler (R., Ga.) in a runoff race that could decide party control of the Senate, had called past voter fraud probes against the group “alarmist.”In 2014, the secretary of state's office conducted an investigation into the New Georgia Project after contractors working for the group were accused of forging voter registration applications. The case was referred to law enforcement three years later, though no charges were ever brought.Warnock claimed in 2017 that "using the word voter fraud is alarmist, and it was totally unnecessary." He argued that the New Georgia Project had "excellent internal controls and that we have followed the law," as evidenced by the lack of charges brought against the group.Three other voter registration groups are also under investigation, Raffensperger said, including America Votes, which allegedly sent "absentee ballot applications to people at addresses where they have not lived since 1994."Vote Forward allegedly registered a dead Alabama voter in Georgia while Operation New Voter Registration Georgia is accused of recommending college students temporarily change their residency for the purpose of voting in the state.

  • Kremlin-Funded TV Airs Mind-Numbingly Racist Blackface Attack on Obama

    The news that former Vice President Joe Biden would become the next president of the United States was met in Russia with grim resignation, bordering on despair. Experts on Russian state television have described Biden’s presidency as “Obama’s third term” and predicted a slew of new sanctions dreaded by the Kremlin. This anticipation revived the wave of racist attacks against former President Barack Obama, which were commonplace during his administration.Overt racism in Russian state media is far from uncommon but nonetheless continues to be shocking. Tigran Keosayan—the husband of Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the Kremlin-funded RT and Sputnik—took racist mockery to new lows on his program Mezhdunarodnaya Pilorama (“International Sawmill”). Keosayan described Barack Obama as “the dark page of American history,” while introducing a highly offensive sketch by an actress in blackface impersonating the former president, which was first reported by the Moscow Times.The purported portrayal of Obama was tasteless and crude, with the actress in a bandana gesticulating as a rapper and describing the former president as a “chocolate bunny.” The show, which aired on NTV—a network funded by state-owned gas company Gazprom, mocked “Black Lives Matter” and claimed that none of Obama’s relatives know how to write. The sketch concluded with a recommendation that rather than read Obama’s book, The Audacity of Hope, viewers should opt for “reading the label on the bathroom air freshener.”Facing worldwide condemnation for the latest racist episode, Margarita Simonyan—heralded as one of the most influential women in news media—attempted to backpedal, using her husband’s Armenian ethnicity as some kind of an excuse for his indefensible racism. She described the offensive sketch as a “parody of Obama” and disingenuously claimed, “As someone who is part of an ethnic minority in Russia, Tigran regularly makes fun, on the air, of his large 'ethnic' nose and his belonging to a 'Black' community (look it up if you don't know which ethnicities are referred to as 'Black' in Russia).”Despite Simonyan’s clumsy excuses, her husband is not the only one who considers himself somehow entitled to mock Black Americans. In June, RT’s editor-in-chief shared a despicably racist article from the Russian tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda, which made references to “muscular criminal Negroes,” described “twerking” as the “national Negro dance,” recommended the use of amphetamines, and encouraged violence and death.Russian state media outlets have long expressed their desire for civil unrest in the United States. The author of the article, Dmitry Steshin, urged, “Beat the whites until they turn Black.” Simonyan shared the article, describing it as a piece of “good advice from an international journalist to the negroes of Minnesota and the United States.”Simonyan’s husband followed up the obscene sketch on his program with a ludicrous assertion: “There is no racism in Russia.” It was no more believable than the notorious Soviet claim, “There is no sex in the USSR.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Ousted US prosecutor Berman hired by white-shoe NY law firm

    Geoffrey S. Berman, the ousted federal prosecutor in Manhattan who led several investigations into President Donald Trump's allies, has been hired by a white-shoe law firm in New York. Berman will provide criminal defense in white-collar cases and work on complex commercial litigation at Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson, the firm announced Tuesday. The firm is “well known for its cutting-edge counsel to top tier companies and high-profile individuals,” Berman said in a statement.

  • Saudi minister rejects Iranian accusation on scientist's killing

    Saudi Arabia's minister of state for foreign affairs on Tuesday criticised Iran's foreign minister for implicating Riyadh in the killing of prominent Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. Jubeir's remarks appeared to be a response to comments made on Monday by Mohammad Javad Zarif which suggested a covert meeting in Saudi Arabia between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu contributed to the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

  • The naked corruption of Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue

    Control of the United States Senate hinges on two January 5 runoff elections in Georgia, where incumbent Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are facing Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock respectively. Most immediately, the race is a contest over whether President-elect Joe Biden and the Democratic Party will be able to govern — especially by passing another big coronavirus rescue package.However, Loeffler and Perdue are also excellent examples of what interests the Republican Party serves — namely, the ultra-rich, which includes both Loeffler and Perdue personally. These are two people who were rich before they got into politics, and leveraged their power as senators to make themselves even more rich — by profiteering off the pandemic. It is government of, by, and for the top 0.1 percent.Let me consider their cases in turn. David Perdue is a longtime businessman who served as CEO of Dollar General in the mid-2000s, where he worked diligently to source more products from China. According to his financial disclosures, he is worth between $15 million and $43 million.As Michela Tindera writes at Forbes, Kelly Loeffler and her husband Jeffrey Sprecher own a big stake in International Exchange, a financial clearinghouse company that Sprecher founded and where he remains CEO and chairman. (That company also owns the New York Stock Exchange, where Sprecher is again chairman.) After closely examining Loeffler's financial disclosure forms and other information, Tindera estimates that the couple is worth at least $800 million, and likely over $1 billion — or roughly quadruple the wealth of the second-richest member of Congress, Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah).Here's how the pandemic profiteering worked. On January 24, there was a private all-Senate briefing about the looming disaster — long before there was a broad public understanding that the U.S. was going to get slammed by COVID-19. Immediately afterward, both Loeffler and Perdue started trading strategic stocks. As The Daily Beast reported at the time, Loeffler executed 29 transactions valued between $1.275 and $3.1 million in the following days before the market crashed, almost all of them sales — one exception was a purchase of Citrix, which sells teleworking software. (Also, Loeffler recently violated the legal prohibition on soliciting campaign funds in a Senate office building.)Perdue made a similar number of trades, but bought more than Loeffler — in particular, an investment of up to $850,000 in DuPont, which manufactures personal protective equipment. And as The Associated Press reports, in late January he sold between $1 million and $5 million in shares of Cardlytics, a financial technology firm, at $86 per share. Then, when the market had bottomed out in March, he snapped up between $200,000 and $500,000 of Cardlytics shares at $30 apiece; since then the share price has shot back up to $121. Nice tidy little profit to counterbalance the 270,000 dead Americans. (The Daily Beast also reports that in 2019, Perdue bought up shares of a submarine parts manufacturer before voting to give the company a lucrative contract, then sold it for another handsome profit.)When reports of these trades first came out, both Loeffler and Perdue insisted they had nothing to do personally with the moves. "I have never used any confidential information I received while performing my Senate duties as a means of making a private profit ... professionals buy and sell stocks on our behalf," wrote Loeffler in an April 8 Wall Street Journal op-ed. Perdue told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that advisers made his investment decisions on their own.In the first place, candidates not taking direct control of their stock trades does not actually remove the conflict of interest. If you are a senator, and you hire a bunch of asset managers to look after your investments without any kind of blind trust, you still know what those investments are. You can make decisions knowing that your Goldman Sachs lackeys will make the profit-maximizing move in response — which is the best-case scenario of what happened here.But realistically speaking, it is virtually impossible to believe that all these trades had nothing to do with the two senators. Are we really to believe it was a coincidence that these asset managers started making "there is a pandemic coming" trades the very same day the two were receiving classified briefings on the disaster? Come on. Indeed, The New York Times recently reported that Perdue was lying with his blanket denial — he did directly instruct his manager to sell the Cardlytics shares after receiving a cryptic email mentioning "upcoming changes" from the company's then-CEO. (Perdue and Loeffler have been cleared of legal wrongdoing by the Department of Justice, but given that Attorney General Barr is a shameless Trump stooge, that is hardly reassuring.)Since then, both Perdue and Loeffler have largely downplayed the pandemic. Unlike Ossoff and Warnock, both have been holding large, in-person rallies. In July, both Loeffler and Perdue came out against extending the boost to unemployment insurance in the CARES Act, and since then neither have answered questions about further economic rescue measures from Atlanta Magazine. Instead, since the election they have amplified Trump's flagrant lies that Georgia's Republican governor and secretary of state somehow helped Joe Biden steal the election there.Over the last decade or so, there has been a long discussion of why Democrats are bleeding votes in rural areas (precisely where Republicans run up huge margins in Georgia). And on one level it's an important debate — there is good evidence that as Democrats embraced austerity, deregulation, and free trade that harmed such places, it hurt their vote share.But on another level, it is frankly staggering that the Republican Party has swooped in to replace them. The Democrats may not be much of a friend to the working class or rural farmers, but Republicans are straight-up picking their pockets. If you want a couple senators to govern solely on behalf of their massive asset portfolio while leaving everyone else twisting in the wind, vote Perdue and Loeffler.More stories from theweek.com Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, and Trevor Noah count the new ways Trump is 'undefeated at losing' Americans are choosing death over deprivation

  • ‘I can’t begin to explain the level of anger I have right now over this’: Georgia election official speaks out about threats against staff

    On Tuesday Gabriel Sterling of the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office spoke forcefully against&nbsp;post-election threats and rhetoric directed at election staff.

  • Biden told this immigrant rights activist 'vote for Trump' in a blunt exchange. He voted for Biden but is ready to push him hard on immigration reform.

    Carlos Rojas Rodriguez confronted then-candidate Joe Biden about deportations in 2019. Here's what Rodriguez wants to see from the president-elect.

  • Trump family urges U.S. appeals court to move marketing scam lawsuit to arbitration

    A lawyer for Donald Trump on Tuesday urged a federal appeals court to halt a lawsuit accusing the U.S. president of exploiting his family name to promote a marketing scam targeting poor and working-class people. The lawyer, Thomas McCarthy, told the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan the plaintiffs were "done in by the allegations of their own complaint," and that their proposed class action concerning the multi-level marketing company American Communications Network belonged in arbitration. Four plaintiffs, including a hospice worker, accused Trump, his adult children Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka and an affiliate of their family company of promoting ACN in exchange for millions of dollars in secret payments from 2005 to 2015.

  • Netanyahu rival threatens to end coalition, force election

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s chief governing partner on Tuesday said he would vote in favor of a proposal to dissolve their troubled coalition, accusing the Israeli leader of repeatedly breaking his promises and pushing Israel closer to its fourth election in two years. The announcement by Defense Minister Benny Gantz that he would vote in favor of a preliminary no-confidence measure on Wednesday did not immediately cause the government to collapse. Rather, it served as a warning by Gantz, who also holds the title of alternate prime minister, that he has run out of patience with Netanyahu and is ready to break up their alliance if a long-overdue budget isn't passed immediately.

  • Project Veritas’ CNN Sting Uncovers Explosive News That Tucker Carlson Is Racist

    All day, Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe has been hyping the huge revelations the group would be releasing from their latest stunt. In a dramatic video posted Tuesday morning, the conservative activist could be seen unmuting himself and informing CNN chief Jeff Zucker, “We’ve been listening to your CNN calls for basically two months and recording everything. Just wanted to ask you some questions, if you have a minute.”“Do you still feel you are the most trusted name in news?” he asked. “Because I have to say from what I’ve been hearing on these phone calls, I don’t know about that. I mean, we’ve got a lot of recordings that indicate you’re not really that independent of a journalist.”“Thank you for your comments,” Zucker replied, dryly. “So everybody, in light of that, I think what we’ll do is we’ll set up a new system and we’ll be back with you, we’ll do the rest of the call a little bit later.”So what were the supposedly shocking comments O’Keefe uncovered? According to his group’s Tuesday night release, the most damning thing anyone on CNN’s editorial team did was accuse Fox News’ Tucker Carlson of being a racist.“I think it’s unavoidable that you have to talk about the naked racism of Tucker Carlson,” a man Project Veritas identified as CNN digital VP of global programming Marcus Mabry says in one tape. “Because that’s really what drove this anti-diversity push, you know, Trump watches Tucker Carlson's show and then reacts. And just as sort of the white supremacy hour they have on Fox News every night.”Not exactly news for anyone who watches Carlson’s nightly show, including some of his own Fox News colleagues who said as much earlier this year.Without mentioning Project Veritas, Carlson attacked Mabry directly on that show Tuesday night for “lecturing” media companies about the value of diversity. The host laughed out loud at the notion that “there’s a lot of work to do” to make newsrooms more diverse.CNN’s PR Twitter account, meanwhile, responded to Project Veritas with this message: “Legal experts say this may be a felony. We‘ve referred it to law enforcement,” though it’s unclear what laws the group may have broken.Later, that same account revealed that Mabry was not even the staffer who made those comments about Carlson. “James & Tucker, the voice you ID’d tonight as ‘Marcus Mabry’ is actually GA resident & CNN General Counsel David Vigilante. We’re certain you’ll want to correct the record and apologize to the Black executive for assuming he was the voice raising concerns over white supremacy.” The other big revelation from Project Veritas appeared to be that Zucker did not want his staff to “normalize” President Donald Trump’s delusional claims about the election.“This is a president who knows he’s losing, who knows he’s in trouble, is sick, maybe is on the aftereffects of steroids or not, I don’t know,” Zucker said. “But he is acting erratically and desperately, and we need to not normalize that.”“You know, this is what we've come to expect for the last three and a half years, four years, but it clearly is exacerbated by the time that we're in and the issues that he’s [Trump] dealing with,” he added. “I think that we cannot just let it be normalized. He is all over the place and acting erratically, and I think we need to lean into that.”It appears that for Project Veritas, pointing out the reality unfolding in front of Americans’ eyes, whether on Fox News or in the White House, is proof of CNN’s supposed bias. But if anything, their big sting is likely to endear Zucker to those who still like to blame him for elevating Trump during the 2016 campaign.Seth Meyers Brutally Mocks Sidney Powell, the Trump Lawyer ‘Too Insane’ for Tucker CarlsonRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • US Supreme Court asked to block Biden win in Pennsylvania

    Republicans attempting to undo President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to take up their lawsuit, three days after it was thrown out by the highest court in the battleground state. In the request to the U.S. Supreme Court, Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly of northwestern Pennsylvania and the other plaintiffs are asking the court to prevent the state from certifying any contests from the Nov. 3 election, and undo any certifications already made, such as Biden’s victory. Biden beat President Donald Trump by more than 80,000 votes in Pennsylvania, a state Trump had won in 2016.

  • How China's special forces stack up against the US's special operators

    Chinese special operators are getting more resources and going through more training, but there are something you can't teach.

  • Trump threatens to veto defense spending bill if Congress doesn't revoke unrelated social media shield

    President Trump threatened to veto a $740 billion defense spending bill if it doesn't repeal Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act, an unrelated provision that grants broad legal immunity to social media and other internet sites. Unless the "dangerous and unfair Section 230" is "completely terminated," Trump said on Twitter, he will "unequivocally veto" the legislation. Section 230, which shields social media companies from legal liability for user content posted on their sites, is considered a foundational provision of the internet.Congress has passed the National Defense Authorization Act with bipartisan support for 59 years in a row, and "presidents from both parties have always signed them, even after issuing veto threats," The Wall Street Journal notes. "The Senate version passed 86-14, and the House version passed 295-125, more than the two-thirds supermajority needed to override a potential veto." Negotiators are currently working out the differences so the legislation can be cleared in the next few weeks. Trump has already threatened to veto this same bill over a provision to rename military bases honoring Confederate officers.There is bipartisan support to reform Section 230, though each party objects to different ways it affects social media. Democrats say Facebook, Twitter, and other sites should do more to weed out disinformation and dangerous content, while Trump has complained baselessly that the sites censor conservatives. The NDAA authorizes $740 billion in Pentagon and Energy Department spending, including a 3 percent raise for U.S. troops, and guides Pentagon policy decisions.Besides passing the NDAA, Congress hopes to push through a spending bill to keep the government running and a COVID-19 relief package before adjourning for the year.More stories from theweek.com Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, and Trevor Noah count the new ways Trump is 'undefeated at losing' Americans are choosing death over deprivation

  • This Trump Crony Is Trying to Overturn the Election. His Own Group Has Thrown in the Towel.

    Adam Laxalt, the co-chair of the Trump campaign in Nevada, is fighting ferociously against his state’s decision to reward its six electoral votes to President-elect Joe Biden, alleging widespread voter fraud and hyping litigation to overturn Biden’s victory.But a nonprofit ethics and transparency group affiliated with Laxalt, Nevada’s former attorney general, has already conceded Biden’s victory and is looking ahead to the new administration.“It’s become clear that we’re going to be having a Biden team and a Biden administration in 2021,” said Caitlin Sutherland, the executive director of Americans for Public Trust, in an interview on Tuesday. The new administration is “what we will remain focused on going into next year.”Sutherland stressed that Laxalt’s work with the Trump re-election campaign, and his efforts to invalidate Biden’s win in Nevada, were entirely separate from his work with APT, a tax-exempt nonprofit that’s barred by law from engaging in political or partisan activity. “That is something he does in a personal capacity outside his role in APT,” Sutherland said. “As a 501c3, we, and Adam when he works with us, do not engage in anything with a partisan or political bent.”Nevada Gov. Calls Trump’s Conspiracy Theory Retweet ‘Unconscionable’ But Laxalt maintains his position as APT’s outside counsel and frequent spokesman even as he works with the Trump team in a personal capacity. And the fact that the group he works with is planning for a reality he refuses to concede underscores just how great a divergence has developed within the broader conservative movement. One faction appears unable to acknowledge the reality of Joe Biden’s win—perhaps for fear of offending Trump. Another doesn’t want to get caught flat-footed for when that reality comes about.Illustrating the political complications that these two pulls can create for the president’s political allies, Sutherland followed up on her initial interview with The Daily Beast to clarify her statement—and hedge her view on the outcome of the election. “As Biden is working to build out his team, APT will provide transparency and scrutiny, even as litigation on the election results are ongoing,” she wrote.As a leading Trump campaign official in Nevada, Laxalt has been a face of the campaign’s efforts to overturn the state’s presidential contest. Last month, he appeared at a news conference in North Las Vegas—alongside former Trump intelligence chief Ric Grenell and GOP lobbyist Matt Schlapp—to level allegations of widespread voter fraud and preview a lawsuit demanding that a state court declare Trump the winner, despite trailing by more than 33,000 votes.The Shady Ex-Cop Behind Trump’s Nevada Voter-Fraud FarceAs part of that lawsuit, the campaign submitted a list of thousands of voters who it said had cast ballots in Nevada despite living out of state. Many of those voters turned out to be military servicemen and their families stationed outside of Nevada, but who are permitted by law to cast ballots in the state.Like nearly all of the Trump campaign’s election-related lawsuits over the past month, the Nevada effort has so far fallen short. Last week, Nevada’s Supreme Court certified Biden’s win in the state. The campaign’s efforts persist nonetheless, and the president and his attorneys continue to gripe about a nonexistent conspiracy against him perpetrated by high-level government officials—including Republicans—and voting machine companies with nebulous ties to foreign dictators.On Tuesday, the president hailed a Nevada court ruling allowing both presidential campaigns to inspect voting machines used in the state’s largest county. In a tweet on the ruling, Trump tagged Grennell, Schlapp, and Laxalt.Founded this year, APT uses open records requests and other transparency tools to root out apparent conflicts of interest and ethical breaches among government officials and interest groups. APT is a conservative-leaning group, though Sutherland, a former research director at the National Republican Congressional Committee, said it has and will continue to investigate Republicans and Democrats alike.“We have demanded accountability and transparency from a variety of groups and politicians from both sides of the aisle. That momentum will not change as we head into a Biden administration,” she said.APT has already begun to file open records requests for documents related to incoming Biden administration officials, Sutherland said. “We are taking a look at each individual that will be nominated to the cabinet, and who President-elect Biden is surrounding himself with, what that network has done in the past, and what they would mean in a Biden administration.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Turkish Cypriot leader wants new direction for Cyprus talks

    Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar said Tuesday efforts to resolve Cyprus’ ethnic division should start fresh and aim to achieve a two-state deal, because decades of negotiations for a federation-based agreement have got nowhere. Tatar said a regional “new state of affairs” that takes into account the discovery of significant gas deposits off Cyprus creates the need for a two-state accord, under which equally sovereign Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots can live “side by side.” The Greek Cypriots reject the two-state idea.

  • Over 50 arrested, 27 firearms seized and $359,000 confiscated in BSO gang operation

    A three-week deputy operation has led to over 50 arrests and more than $300,000 of illicit money being confiscated by the Broward Sheriff’s Office.