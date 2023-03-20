Global banking turbulence prompts Wall Street banks to trim hawkish Fed bets

FILE PHOTO: An eagle tops the U.S. Federal Reserve building's facade in Washington
Susan Mathew
·2 min read

By Susan Mathew

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs is expecting a pause this week from the U.S. Federal Reserve after a year-long rate increase campaign as Wall Street banks scale back their hawkish expectations in the aftermath of the ongoing global banking turmoil.

Bets of a 50 basis points rate hike at the start of the month following evidence of sticky inflation in a tight labor market and hawkish rhetoric from Fed Chair Jerome Powell have been dramatically altered by the collapse of two mid-sized U.S. banks and troubles at Credit Suisse.

A Swiss-backed takeover of Credit Suisse by peer UBS has helped calm some contagion fears but broader ramifications of the deal are yet to be seen. Across the Atlantic, U.S. regulators and the Fed set up lending programs and brokered deals to support regional banks.

"Markets appear to be less than fully convinced that efforts to support small and midsize banks will prove sufficient. We think Fed officials will therefore share our view that stress in the banking system remains the most immediate concern for now," said Jan Hatzius, chief economist and head of research at Goldman Sachs.

Goldman now expects the U.S. central bank to keep its target rate unchanged in the 4.5%-4.75% range, compared with its earlier expectation of a 25 basis points hike. Peer Citigroup sees a smaller 25 bps hike, down from a 50 bps hike forecast earlier in the month.

Money markets have increasingly added bets toward a pause. Odds were almost equally split between a pause and a 25 bps hike, as of 10:54 a.m. ET.

Barclays has changed its view multiple times. The brokerage started with a 50 bps hike and then changed to a pause following the collapse of SVB Financial. It now sees a 25 basis points hike.

Nomura expects a 25 bps rate cut at the end of the Fed's two-day meeting on Wednesday.

Terminal rate forecasts have also swiftly come down. While some banks still see it approaching 6%, money markets now see it peaking at 4.8% by May.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank last week pressed ahead with a 50 bps hike despite calls for a smaller cut or a pause in the face of stresses in the banking sector. Major investment banks now expect the ECB to deliver a 25 bps hike in May.

The Fed has hiked rates by 450 bps since last March in its fight against inflation.

But even with inflation having seemingly peaked it remains well above the Fed's 2% target. Consumer price inflation stood at a year-over-year annual rate of 6% in February.

That, along with evidence of a still tight labor market forms the basis for expectations of a rate hike this week.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Recommended Stories

  • ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript March 17, 2023 Operator: Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to ATI Physical Therapy’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. Today’s call is being recorded. On the call today is Sharon Vitti, Chief Executive Officer; Joseph Jordan, Chief Financial Officer; Chris […]

  • Is SQ Stock A Buy With Cash App Profit Growth A Bright Spot?

    Square stock bulls focus on its Cash App and Afterpay synergies but bears worry over Bitcoin and a possible recession.

  • Law enforcement scrambles in New York with Trump facing possible indictment as early as Monday

    A grand jury is expected to charge Trump late Monday or Wednesday, according to three people involved in the deliberations. “We’ll be discussing how we bring Trump in,” a person involved in the planning said.

  • Crypto Market Witnesses Odd Relationship Between Bitcoin, Ether Volatility Metrics

    Bitcoin is in the spotlight as cracks emerge in the traditional banking system, one observer said, explaining the negative spread between ether and bitcoin implied volatility metrics.

  • It Makes Sense to Buy -- Very Selectively

    Interestingly, Friday's notable market losses had little impact on the charts of the major equity indexes, with near-term trends unchanged in a mix of neutral and bearish projections. In fact, the indexes have been making higher intraday lows over the past several sessions, suggesting buying has been a bit more aggressive on each subsequent decline. The high degree of selectivity is due to negative market breadth.

  • Credit Suisse’s Fate Was Sealed by Regulators Days Before UBS Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Employees of Credit Suisse Group AG, desperate to learn of the fate of the Swiss bank after days of chaos and confusion, dialed into a hastily arranged call Sunday night after its $3.25 billion government-driven sale to UBS Group AG had been announced.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueWarren Buffett in Contact

  • First Republic Tumbles Again as Other Bank Stocks Get Relief

    S&P Global rating agency downgraded the bank’s long-term debt deeper into junk status, to B+ from BB+.

  • Is Snowflake Stock A Buy Amid Expanded Cloud Partnership With Amazon?

    The valuation of Snowflake stock, the biggest software IPO ever, remains controversial. Here is what technical analysis says about buying SNOW stock.

  • Investors face 3 big questions as a rolling banking crisis shakes markets

    As concerns over a looming banking crisis weigh on the minds of investors, one economist says the ultimate outcome will depend on three major questions.

  • S&P Stuns First Republic Bank with More Bad News

    The pressure continues to mount around First Republic Bank. The San Francisco-based bank is at the center of the crisis of confidence, currently rocking the banking sector, since the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, after bad bets on interest rates. For investors worried about what they don't know, First Republic Bank, which has a portfolio of municipal bonds, presents a similar profile to SVB.

  • Switzerland puts up 260 billion francs for Credit Suisse rescue -documents

    Credit Suisse and UBS could benefit from more than 260 billion Swiss francs ($280 billion) in state and central bank support, a third of the country's gross domestic product, as part of their merger to buffer Switzerland against global financial turmoil, documents outlining the terms of the deal show. Swiss authorities announced on Sunday that UBS had agreed to buy rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse in a shotgun merger aimed at avoiding more market-shaking turmoil in global banking. The deal, however, involves a large amount of public support, with three tranches of liquidity and loans, as well as a pledge from the Swiss government to absorb up to 9 billion francs in potential losses from the takeover.

  • What is the healthiest vegetable? There isn't one 'best', but these are great nutrient-dense options.

    There isn't just one "healthiest" vegetable, but some vegetables do have different nutrients than others. Here's what a registered dietitian suggests.

  • New Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan takes reins two weeks early

    Yahoo Finance’s Brooke DiPalma joins the Live show to discuss Laxman Narasimhan replacing Howard Schultz as the CEO of Starbucks.

  • 'If the Fed doesn't raise rates, I would get more anxious': Strategist

    Investors are now concerned that banking challenges in Europe could impact the U.S. markets as Credit Suisse (CS) looks to unwind its balance sheet for a sale to UBS (UBS). In an interview with Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brad Smith, State Street Chief Investment Strategist Michael Arone said, "now, for the very first time, the Federal Reserve, in a meaningful way, will have to balance its inflation-fighting credibility with financial stability," This comes as Wall Street looks for more actions from the Federal Reserve and U.S. government to restore confidence in the banking system after U.S. regulators bailed out the uninsured depositors at Silicon Valley Bank. Markets are now favoring a 25 basis point to 50 basis point hike in interest rates at the Fed's Federal Open Market Committee Meeting on March 22. Arone notes that if the Fed does not raise interest rates, then that sends a bigger signal that it may be more concerned about Europe's banking woes. Key video Moments: 00:01:12 Risk appetite for U.S. stocks 00:02:40 Banking turmoil playbook 00:04:00 The banking/financial sector 00:07:10 Europe's banking collapse impact on the U.S. Watch our full conversation with Michael Arone here.

  • El-Erian Urges 25 Basis-Point Hike Saying Fed Shouldn’t Blink

    (Bloomberg) -- Mohamed El-Erian called on the Federal Reserve to raise its main interest rate by 25 basis points at this week’s meeting and couple the move with an assurance of its commitment to financial stability.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Centra

  • Just How Safe Is the Stock Market Right Now? Here's What History Says

    The past year hasn't been easy for most people, and if you have money invested in the stock market, you've probably watched your portfolio sink to some degree. It can be tempting, then, to stop investing altogether until the market stabilizes -- especially as a recession is looking more likely. Nobody knows for certain what the future holds for the stock market, but more experts are betting on a recession.

  • Goldman Sachs Says These 2 Automotive LiDAR Stocks Should Be On Your Radar; Sees at Least 90% Upside Potential

    While electric vehicles (EVs) are getting the headlines in the automotive industry, there are two other trends that will reward closer investor attention. These are driver assistance and autonomous vehicles. These are based on similar technologies – advanced sensor systems, machine learning and AI, and interactive interfaces for the human operator – but they fill different roles. For investors, however, these technologies will offer a realm of opportunities where the rubber meets the road. The a

  • The Fed is about to release its first policy decision since 3 banks collapsed. Here's what high-profile commentators and analysts say it will do.

    Another rate hike? A pause? Here's what some financial heavyweights see the Fed doing with interest rates as fears of a banking crisis grow.

  • Close to 190 banks could face Silicon Valley Bank's fate, according to a new study

    The Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes have eroded the value of bank assets such as government bonds and mortgage-backed securities.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in ExxonMobil in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    It seems like ages ago that a pandemic and massive supply glut forced oil prices to temporarily fall below zero, meaning that sellers were paying buyers to take their oil. It decimated stocks like oil major ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), which fell as much as 70% from its high. The lessons learned from this scenario can prepare investors for the next potential downturn in a historically cyclical industry.