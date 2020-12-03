Global Battery Energy Storage System Markets, 2013-2018 & 2019-2024 by Battery type, Element, Ownership, Connection Type, End-user

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Battery Energy Storage System Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The battery energy storage system market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 33% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the battery energy storage system market looks promising with opportunities in the residential, non-residential, and utility industries. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for grid-connected solutions, high demand for the lithium-ion technology in the renewable energy industry, and declining prices of lithium-ion batteries.



Some of the battery energy storage system companies profiled in this report include ABB, LG Chem, NEC, Panasonic, Samsung SDI, AEG Power Solutions, General Electric, Hitachi, Siemens AG, Tesla, and others.



Some of the features of Battery Energy Storage System Market Report : Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis include:

Market size estimates: Battery energy storage system market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Market size by various segmentations such as by battery type, element, ownership, connection type, end use industry, and region.

Regional analysis: Battery energy storage system market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for battery energy storage system in the battery energy storage system market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, battery energy storage system in the Battery energy storage system market.

Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the battery energy storage system market?

Q.2 which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 what are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the battery energy storage system market?

Q.5 what are the business risks and threats to the battery energy storage system market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this battery energy storage system market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the battery energy storage system market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the battery energy storage system market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this battery energy storage system market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented By key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this battery energy storage system area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this, battery energy storage system market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

2.1 Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2 Supply Chain

2.3 Industry Drivers and Challenges



3 Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1 Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2 Global Battery Energy Storage System Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3 Global Battery Energy Storage System Market by Battery Type

3.3.1 Lithium-Ion Batteries

3.3.2 Sodium-Sulfur Batteries

3.3.3 Flow Batteries

3.3.4 Advanced Lead-Acid Batteries

3.3.5 Others

3.4 Global Battery Energy Storage System Market by Element

3.4.1 Battery

3.4.2 Hardware

3.4.3 Other Elements

3.5 Global Battery Energy Storage System Market by Ownership

3.5.1 Utility Owned

3.5.2 Customer Owned

3.5.3 Third-Party Owned

3.6 Global Battery Energy Storage System Market by Connection Type

3.6.1 On-Grid Connection

3.6.2 Off-Grid Connection

3.3 Gobal Battery Energy Storage System Market by End Use Industry

3.7.1 Residential

3.7.2 Non-Residential

3.7.3 Utilities

3.7.4 Other Applications



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1 Global Battery Energy Storage System Market by Region



5 Competitor Analysis

5.1 Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2 Market Share Analysis

5.3 Operational Integration

5.4 Geographical Reach

5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6 Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1 Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1 Growth Opportunities for Global Battery Energy Storage System Market by Battery Type

6.1.2 Growth Opportunities for Global Battery Energy Storage System Market by Element

6.1.3 Growth Opportunities for Global Battery Energy Storage System Market by Ownership

6.1.4 Growth Opportunities for Global Battery Energy Storage System Market by Connection Type

6.1.5 Growth Opportunities for Global Battery Energy Storage System Market by End Use Industry

6.1.6 Growth Opportunities for Global Battery Energy Storage System Market by Region

6.2 Emerging Trends in Global Battery Energy Storage System Market

6.3 Strategic Analysis

6.3.1 New Product Development

6.3.2 Capacity Expansion of Global Battery Energy Storage System Market

6.3.3 Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market

6.3.4 Certification and Licensing



7 Company Profiles of Leading Players

ABB

LG Chem

NEC

Panasonic

Samsung SDI

AEG Power Solutions

General Electric

Hitachi

Siemens AG

Tesla

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nu0bbp

