Global Battery Management System Industry

Global Battery Management System Market to Reach $10. 8 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Battery Management System estimated at US$4. 1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.

8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Lithium-Ion Battery, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.4% CAGR and reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Advanced Lead-Acid Battery segment is readjusted to a revised 14.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.1% CAGR



The Battery Management System market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.5% and 13.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.9% CAGR.



Flow Battery Segment to Record 14.4% CAGR



In the global Flow Battery segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 13.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$305.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$755.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 15.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 282-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Analog Devices, Inc.

Eberspaecher Vecture Inc.

Elithion Inc.

Intersil Corporation

Johnson Matthey PLC

Lithium Balance A/S

Nuvation Engineering

NXP Semiconductors NV

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Valence Technology, Inc.

Ventec SAS







IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

