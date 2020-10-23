    Advertisement

    Global Battery Management System Industry

    Global Battery Management System Market to Reach $10. 8 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Battery Management System estimated at US$4. 1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.

    8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Lithium-Ion Battery, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.4% CAGR and reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Advanced Lead-Acid Battery segment is readjusted to a revised 14.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

    The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.1% CAGR

    The Battery Management System market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.5% and 13.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.9% CAGR.

    Flow Battery Segment to Record 14.4% CAGR

    In the global Flow Battery segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 13.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$305.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$755.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 15.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 282-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

    Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

    • Analog Devices, Inc.

    • Eberspaecher Vecture Inc.

    • Elithion Inc.

    • Intersil Corporation

    • Johnson Matthey PLC

    • Lithium Balance A/S

    • Nuvation Engineering

    • NXP Semiconductors NV

    • Texas Instruments, Inc.

    • Valence Technology, Inc.

    • Ventec SAS




    I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

    II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    1. MARKET OVERVIEW
    Introduction
    Flow Battery Management System (FBMS)
    Global Battery Management System Market by Application Type: 2018
    Global Competitor Market Shares
    Battery Management System Competitor Market Share Scenario
    Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
    Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

    2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

    3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
    Entering an Era of Autonomous Vehicles and Growing Role of
    Battery Management Systems
    Rise in Market Penetration of EVs Drives Demand for Battery
    Management Systems
    Global Electric Vehicle Production Forecasts by Type: 2015-2030
    Share of Electric Vehicle of Total Passenger Vehicle Market:
    2015-2030
    Global Electric Vehicle Production: 2018-2030 (in Million Units)
    Smart Homes Drive Demand Smart Battery Management Systems
    Advances in Li-ion Battery Management
    Rise in Demand for Renewable Energy Systems and the Growing
    Need for Efficient Battery Management
    Global Electricity Generation by Source: 1990-2050 (in PWh/yr)
    Global Solar PV Cumulative Capacity by Region (in Gigawatts):
    2008-2018
    Global Wind Energy Cumulative Capacity by Region (in Gigawatts
    ): 2008-2018
    Predictive Analysis to Aid in Battery Management of EVs
    Wireless Battery Management Systems Gain Interest
    Intelligent Battery Management Systems to Improve Energy
    Requirements in EVs
    Focus Grows on Effective Designs to Combat Functional Challenges

    IV. COMPETITION
    Total Companies Profiled: 42
