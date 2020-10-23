Global Battery Monitoring System Industry

Global Battery Monitoring System Market to Reach $9. 8 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Battery Monitoring System estimated at US$3. 2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.

8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 17.2% over the period 2020-2027. Wired, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16.1% CAGR and reach US$5.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wireless segment is readjusted to a revised 18.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $867.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.1% CAGR



The Battery Monitoring System market in the U.S. is estimated at US$867.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 22% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.4% and 15.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.6% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 275-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Group

BatteryDAQ Inc.

Btech, Inc.

Canara, Inc.

Curtis Instruments, Inc.

Eagle Eye Power Solutions, LLC.

HBL Power Systems Ltd.

Ndsl Group Ltd.

PowerShield Limited

SBS Battery Systems LLC

Schneider Electric SE

Socomec Group

Texas Instruments, Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Battery Monitoring System Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Introduction

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Battery Monitoring Remains an Important Aspect at Data Centers

to Avoid Outages

Surge in Usage of Telecom Devices Drives Demand for Battery

Monitoring Systems

Rise in Use of Battery Monitoring Systems in Government &

Military Applications

Application of Battery Monitoring Systems at Utilities & Remote

Sites

Growing Popularity of EVs Drives Demand for Battery Monitoring

Systems

Global Electric Vehicle Production Forecasts by Type: 2015-2030

Share of Electric Vehicle of Total Passenger Vehicle Market:

2015-2030

Improvement in Manufacturing Sector Boosts Growth in Battery

Monitoring Systems

Global Industrial Growth by Sector in 2019

Advancements in Monitoring Technology

Rise in Demand for Batteries to Spur the Demand for Battery

Monitoring Systems

IoT Based Battery Monitoring Systems



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

About Reportlinker

