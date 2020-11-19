Global Battery and Other e-Waste Recycling Market Analysis 2019-2024: Technologies, Patents, Developments, Players
This report reviews the global battery and e-waste recycling market according to its different product sources, recycled materials and geographical areas. The report examines the current market status of the recycling industry, public and private investment strategies, commercialization and legislative initiatives, stakeholders' activities, and also present growth forecasts for the period 2019-2024.
The analysis highlights the latest developments and upcoming opportunities during the forecast period. It also offers a patent review that includes information on strategic initiatives key players have adopted to meet the increasing market demand for battery and other e-waste recycling technologies while fostering sustainability across different application sectors.
The report includes:
An overview of global battery and other e-waste recycling market and discussion on its future demand
Analyses of market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
Coverage of technology overview, scope and importance of recycling/repurposing technologies
Characterization and quantification of the battery and other e-waste recycling market based on their market share, product type, component type, application and region
A look at the regulatory demand, recent R&D and commercialization activities
Details of patent analysis with information on all kind of strategic initiatives
Evaluation of current market trends, market size, market forecast, pipeline analysis of new products, and regulatory scenarios
Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry, their strategic profiling, competitive landscape
Profile description of major market players including Aqua Force Recycling, Brentwood Recycling Systems, COM2 Recycling Solutions LLC, Mitsubishi Corp. (MC), Namo eWaste Management Ltd., Tesla and Ucan Recycling Ltd.
The report addresses the present battery and other e-waste recycling market and future demands for the following major recovered materials types:
Metals
Iron/steel
Aluminum
Copper
Silver
Gold
Palladium
Lead
Lithium
Cobalt
Nickel
Others
Plastic
Glass
Others
The battery and e-waste recycling market also is categorized based on different production source types:
Battery
Lead acid
Lithium-ion
Nickel cadmium (NiCad)
Nickel metal hydride (NiMH)
Others
Other types of e-waste
Household appliances
Consumer electronics
Information technologies and communication
Other production sources
Summary and Analysis
Electronic waste or e-waste involves all kinds of EOL or damaged electronics destined for disposal, recycle, reuse, resale, or salvage. In many countries, e-waste is growing rapidly as the technological revolution expands.
However, if properly managed, globally produced e-waste can be reused or recycled for material recovery. Today, industries across different sectors are continually moving towards sustainability and greener manufacturing that follows a circular or closed-loop take-use-dispose/recycle model.
This report provides an overview of e-waste management and recycling technologies for batteries and other electronic waste in the North American, European, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) markets.
The report also examines market trades and challenges, investment opportunities, obstacles, and market barriers. Geographically, this report presents information on both developed and developing world markets.
Battery and other e-waste recycling is the fastest-growing segment of the global solid waste stream management. The publisher expects the battery and other e-waste recycling markets should significantly drop in market value due to economic instability caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Methodology and Information Sources
Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Technology Overview
Importance of Recycling Batteries and Other Types of E-waste
Metals and Inorganic Compounds
Health Impacts of Metals Commonly Used in Batteries and Electronic/ Electrical Devices
Organic Compounds
Nanoparticles
Recycling Processes/Technologies
Manual/Physical Recycling Processes
Chemical Recycling Process
Technological Development of Recycling Processes
Key Innovations
Market Drivers
Promoting Reputation and Sustainability
Increased Demand for Electric Vehicles
Growing Usage and Demand for Electronics and Other Types Electrical Devices (Batteries)
High Rate of Obsolescence
Battery Material Supply Chain Issues
Data Security Concern Driving the Retired Hardware Recycling
Market Challenges
Decreased Demand in Primary Supply Chain
Regulatory Gaps
Linear Business Model Does Not Support Recycle and Reuse
Lack of Technical Expertise and Technical Constraints on Battery Recyclability
Lack of Infrastructure in the Technology Process
Economic Barriers
Logistic Issues
Challenges of Pack and Module Disassembly of EV Batteries
Hibernation of Electronics
Inefficient Collection Infrastructure
Regulation, Legislation, Policies, and Stewardship of the Recycling of Battery and E-waste
North America
European Union
APAC
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type of Material Recovered
Global Market for the Recycling of Batteries and Other Types of E-Waste by Type of Material Recovered
Metals
Plastic
Glass
Other Types of E-Waste
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type/Source of the e-Waste
Global Market for the Recycling of Batteries and Other Types of E-Waste by Type/Source of the E-Waste
Batteries
Other Types of E-Waste
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region
Overview
North America
United States
Canada
European Union
Belgium
Netherlands
Poland
Germany
Asia-Pacific (APAC)
China
South Korea
Japan
Singapore
India
RoW
Chapter 7 Patent Review/New Developments
Patent Review by Year
Patent Review by Type
Patent Review by Country
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
ACA Industry Aps
Accurec Recycling Gmbh
Alba Group
American Battery Metals Corp.
Andritzg Ag
American Manganese Inc.
Aqua Force Recycling
Aqua Metals Inc.
Attero Recycling Pvt. Ltd.
Aurubis Ag
Belmont Trading Co. Inc.
Brentwood Recycling Systems
Call2Recycle Inc.
Cimelia Resource Recovery Pty. Ltd.
Clean Harbors Inc.
Com2 Recycling Solutions Llc
CP Manufacturing Inc.
Daiseki Co. Ltd.
Duesenfeld Gmbh
Dynamic Recycling
Earth E-Waste Management Pvt. Ltd.
Eco Recycling Ltd.
Ecomation Oy
Eldan Recycling A/S
Electrical Waste Recycling Group Ltd.
Electronic Recyclers International Inc.
Electronics Recycling Services Llc
Elms Industrial Pte. Ltd.
Emak Refining And Recycling
Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd.
Envirocom England Ltd.
E-Parisaraa Pvt. Ltd.
Erdwich Zerkleinerungssysteme Gmbh
Evciler Ltd.
E Waste Experts Inc.
Exitcom Recycling Gmbh
Fortum Oyj
Global Electric Electronic Processing Inc.
Gem Co. Ltd.
Good Point Recycling
Guidetti Recycling S.R.L.
Greenline Environmental Ltd.
Holoul Electronic Recycling Treatment Co.
Hunan Vary Technology Co. Ltd.
I Global Asset Management
Image Microsystems
Ims Electronic Recycling
Kuusakoski Oy
Li-Cycle Technology
Lifespan Recycling Co. Inc.
Macpresse Europa S.R.L.
Mitsubishi Corp. (Mc)
Namo E-Waste Management Ltd.
Northvolt Ab
Pure Planet Recycling Ltd.
Raw Materials Co. (Rmc)
Recydur Bv
Republic Services Inc.
Respose Waste Management & Research Pvt. Ltd.
Retriev Technologies
Sims Lifetime Services Inc.
Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd.
Sungeel Hitech Co. Ltd.
Tes-Amm Recyclers India Pvt. Ltd.
Tesla
Tetronics International Ltd.
Triple M Metal Lp
Ucan Recycling Ltd.
Umicore Group
URT Umweilt-Und Recyclingtechnik Gmbh
Waste Management Inc.
Wee Rec As
Weee Recycle It Ltd.
