The Global Beauty Community Gathers at Cosmoprof Asia 2019

HONG KONG, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 24th edition of Cosmoprof Asia, Asia's leading international beauty trade event, concluded its four-day run (12-15 November) last week at the AsiaWorld-Expo (AWE) and Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). Once again, the show reaffirmed its role as the world's most important gateway to the Asia market. It also proved the success of the "One Fair, Two Venues" formula by offering brand-new updates, avant-garde industrial solutions and innovative content to 2,955 highly qualified exhibitors coming from 48 countries and regions, who showcased their new products and services across the two venues' 118,900 sqm of exhibition area.

24 Country, Region and Group Pavilions presented new projects from across the globe, with small and medium-sized companies coming from Australia, Belgium, Bulgaria, California, Mainland China, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Israel, Italy, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, Poland, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, UK, USA, and for the first time, Russia.

Korea was the Country of Honour for the 2019 edition, featuring around 600 companies across all sectors and presenting seminars and live demonstrations of what is new in K-Beauty.

"The show confirmed its leading role as the global beauty event dedicated to Asian-Pacific markets," said Antonio Bruzzone, General manager, BolognaFiere Group, a joint venture partner of Cosmoprof Asia Ltd. "Thanks to all specific services provided on the show floor and to the special initiatives organised during the exhibition, Cosmoprof Asia offered an exclusive preview of the main trends and news from the significant markets in the area, facilitating business opportunities and networking. The show remains the most important appointment for all international companies and operators focusing on Asia, and the participation of key professional figures in the cosmetic industry confirmed it is the best of the best who attend Cosmoprof Asia".

David Bondi, Senior Vice President - Asia of Informa Markets and Director of Cosmoprof Asia Ltd, added, "Cosmoprof Asia remains the ultimate meeting place for the global beauty professionals. We received positive compliments from exhibitors and high-quality visitors who engaged in serious trading at the show. This year, we had made unprecedented investments in visitor promotions and logistics arrangements showing our commitment to delivering a world-class trade show experience to our customers. As a result, the fair attracted buyers from more than 120 countries and regions with satisfactory growth in buyer attendance from emerging markets such as Bulgaria, Brazil, Colombia, New Zealand, Russia and Turkey, despite a reduced overall visitor turnout, especially from among those from Mainland China."

The breadth and depth of products and services available at Cosmoprof Asia left professional buyers genuinely impressed.

"In Hong Kong, we found the exhibition perfectly organised and we were glad we made the right decision to take part," said Dana Zilberstine and Ofri Shaysh, owners of DNO Group from Israel. "We are looking forward to attending Cosmoprof Asia 2020."

"It's very interesting to see a lot of famous and high quality luxury packaging exhibitors from Korea and we managed to acquire some prospective suppliers," said Clarabelle Ang, Laboratory Technician with Singapore's Vallaurix Pte Ltd.

"Cosmoprof Asia is the best platform for the beauty industry worldwide," said Priyanka Tyagi, Founder of Veeranganam Ventures in India. "It has been a wonderful experience for me to learn about the latest trends in the beauty world. I would like to give my thanks to the entire team of Cosmoprof Asia for such a well organised show."

The 2019 edition of the fair drew the attendance of more serious buyers, and remains the most robust marketplace in Asia, according to exhibitors.

One of the leading suppliers at Cosmopack Asia (AsiaWorld-Expo), Anna Dato, Make Up Strategic Marketing & Account Development VP Asia of Intercos Group from Italy said, "Cosmoprof Asia is the main platform when we talk about beauty in Asia. Since our company wants to grow, especially in the Southeast Asia market, we really wanted to be here to make a stance and be visible."

Erwin Schuster, Head Market Segment New Markets and APAC of GEKA GmbH from Germany, confirmed the importance of their presence at Cosmopack Asia. He said business is not done between businesses but between people, so it is still crucial to meet, discuss and look at the products in person. This is always far more effective than sending 100 emails.

Exhibitors at Cosmoprof Asia (Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre) were satisfied with the results in Hong Kong.

Birgit Huber, Deputy Director General at The German Cosmetic, Toiletry, Perfumery and Detergent Association (IKW) commented, "This year 46 companies participated in the German Pavilion. The expectations were not as high as in other years. However, a first analysis shows that for most of the exhibitors the expectations were exceeded. There were many good conversations and also more time to talk to the customers. But what was missing were potential new customers who stayed away from the fair."

Christal Leung, Skin Care Formulator & Product Development Manager at Hong Kong-based Skin Need said, "Cosmoprof Asia is not only a business platform at which to exhibit, but also a place to learn about what's happening in the industry and how can we perfect our products and services. I can't think of any beauty brand interested in establishing their presence in Asia who would not prioritize exhibiting at this expo."

In addition to its wide range of exhibits, the B2B marketplace featured an exclusive programme that aimed to inspire, educate and drive innovation. COSMOTRENDS Gallery showcased the most interesting products and the upcoming trends of the beauty community. The Cosmoprof and Cosmopack Asia Awards Ceremony on 13 November celebrated the most outstanding products and industrial solutions.

CosmoTalks sessions across both venues provided market updates and insights dedicated to specific beauty segments.

Cosmopack Asia (AsiaWorld-Expo) – 10 to 12 November 2020

Cosmoprof Asia (Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre) – 11 to 13 November 2020

For more information about the show, visit www.cosmoprof-asia.com

High-resolution photos can be downloaded from this link: http://bit.ly/2DjlXnY

