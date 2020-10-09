    Advertisement

    Global Bed Bug Control Products and Services Industry

    Global Bed Bug Control Products and Services Market to Reach $2. 5 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Bed Bug Control Products and Services estimated at US$1. 5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.

    5 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 7.6% over the period 2020-2027. Control Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.9% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Control Services segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

    The U.S. Market is Estimated at $404 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.6% CAGR

    The Bed Bug Control Products and Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$404 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$561.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 6.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 180-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

    Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

    • Ecolab, Inc.

    • Killgerm Chemicals Ltd.

    • Massey Services, Inc.

    • Pelsis Ltd.

    • Rentokil Initial PLC

    • Rollins, Inc.

    • The Terminix International Company LP




    I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

    II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    1. MARKET OVERVIEW
    Global Competitor Market Shares
    Bed Bug Control Products and Services Competitor Market Share
    Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
    Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

    2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

    3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

    4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
    IV. COMPETITION
    Total Companies Profiled: 42
