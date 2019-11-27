The global billiards and snooker equipment market at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Billiards and Snooker Equipment Market: About this market

This billiards and snooker equipment market analysis considers sales from billiards and snooker tables, billiards and snooker cues and balls, and other equipment products. Our study also finds the sales of billiards and snooker equipment in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the billiards and snooker segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing demand from the hospitality industry, especially from resorts, casinos, and bars will play a significant role in the billiards and snooker segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global billiards and snooker equipment market report look at factors such as rising demand from APAC, diversification of distribution channels in the global sports equipment market, and growing popularity of billiards and snooker as recreational sports. However, fluctuations in raw material prices and transportation costs, increasing popularity of virtual gaming, and long product replacement cycle may hamper the growth of the billiards and snooker equipment industry over the forecast period.



Global Billiards and Snooker Equipment Market: Overview

The growing popularity of billiards and snooker as recreational sports

The growing popularity of billiards and snooker games has encouraged sports halls, recreational centers, and clubs to install billiards and snooker equipment to enable people to play these games on an hourly basis. Many resorts, hotels, and sports bars in major cities across the US are introducing billiards and snooker halls. Developing countries such as China and India are also witnessing a surge in the number of new sports bars with billiards and snooker equipment. Thus, the growing popularity of billiards and snooker as recreational sports will lead to the expansion of the global billiards and snooker equipment market at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period.

Increasing innovations in equipment

The growing popularity of billiards and snooker games is encouraging vendors to focus on introducing innovative products. Several vendors are introducing tables that can be easily converted into dining tables. Certain vendors are offering a wide range of customization options in terms of cabinet color and finish. Vendors are also allowing customers to choose a model from a wide range of tables. This trend of innovation and customization is expected to boost the growth of the global billiards and snooker equipment market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global billiards and snooker equipment market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading billiards and snooker equipment manufacturers, that include BCE Distributors Ltd., Berner Billiards, Birmingham Billiards Ltd., Diamond Billiard Products, Franklin Billiard Co., Fury, Imperial International, Iszy Billiards, Life Fitness, and Predator Group.

Also, the billiards and snooker equipment market analysis report include information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



