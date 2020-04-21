Global Biodefense Market is Expected to Reach $8.85 Billion by 2027

GAITHERSBURG, Maryland, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Biodefense System market is accounted for $5.47 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $8.85 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in Biodefense Market include Xoma Corporation, Altimmune Inc, Bavarian Nordic, Cleveland BioLabs, Dynavax Technologies Inc, Dynport Vaccine Company LLC (DVC), Elusys Therapeutics, Emergent BioSolutions Inc, Ichor Medical Systems, Nanotherapeutics, Ology Bioservices, PathSensors Inc and Siga Technologies Inc.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are rising investment by the governments in developed countries and technological advancements. However, less penetration in developing and underdeveloped countries is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Biodefense constitutes the use of medical measures, to protect individuals against bioterrorism, including interventions, such as drugs and vaccinations. Furthermore, there is an improvement, in terms of research and public health preparations, in order to defend against biological attacks. There is an increasing awareness regarding synthetic biology, mainly for using biological organisms, to reduce the burden of diseases, especially for improving agricultural yields.

By product, vaccines segment is segregated into anthrax, antibiotics, botulism, E-Bola, eye shield, immunization vaccine, nuclear/radiation, smallpox, and zika. Anthrax segment is expected to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period owing to the increased investment on production and stockpiling of anthrax vaccine by government agencies such as the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) and Department of Defense among others.

On the basis of geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to increase spending by the governments across the globe to develop and store sufficient vaccines against anthrax and U.S government implementing the number of initiatives that assist them in reinforcing security against biological threats.

Products Covered:

Vaccines

Biothreat detection devices

Sales Channels Covered:

Direct Sales

In Direct Sales

Applications Covered:

Military

Civilian

Regions Covered:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

