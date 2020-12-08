Global Bioengineered Skin Substitutes Market Analysis and Forecast Report 2020-2030 Featuring Global Giants - AbbVie, Integra LifeSciences, Smith & Nephew, and Stryker

Research and Markets

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bioengineered Skin Substitutes Market: Focus on Product Type, Application, End User, 4 Regional Data, 12 Countries' Data, Competitive Landscape, Regulatory Scenario, Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Bioengineered Skin Substitutes Market to Reach $4.33 Billion by 2030

The bioengineered skin substitutes market is currently at a blooming phase, with the presence of various juggernauts such as AbbVie, Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc, and Stryker Corporation, and other medium and small-medium enterprises that are offering a wide range of bioengineered skin substitutes products in the market. Several companies are attempting to enter the market and sustain themselves in the competition by adopting different strategies varying from partnerships and collaborations to business expansions and product launches.

Technological advancements in wound biologics coupled with innovations in the field of tissue engineering have led to the development of advanced wound healing options and strategies, including bioengineered skin substitutes. These products are being designed to treat a wide range of acute and chronic wounds that pose a serious healthcare threat globally. According to a study published in the International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research's Value in Health Journal (January 2018), the economic costs associated with chronic wound management in the U.S. is pegged between $28.1 to $31.7 billion for 8.2 million affected patients. Hence, increasing incidence of chronic wounds, as well as rising cases of burns injuries, are actively promoting the growth of the global bioengineered skin substitutes market. Further, the factors contributing to the huge demand for skin substitutes are their emerging applications, superior property, and huge investment by government and federal agencies.

Healthcare experts have found the global bioengineered skin substitutes market as one of the markets with high attractiveness from the investors, promoting huge investment driving technological innovations. The purpose of this study is to gain a holistic view of the bioengineered skin substitutes market in terms of various influencing factors, such as recent trends, regulatory requirements, and technological advancements of the market. The scope of this report constitutes a detailed study of the products, applications, and end users associated with the global bioengineered skin substitutes market across different regions. The report presents the reader with an opportunity to unlock comprehensive insights with respect to the market and helps in forming well-informed strategic decisions. The research uncovers some of the substantial parameters that must be taken into consideration before entering the market.

This research report aims at answering various aspects of the global bioengineered skin substitutes market with the help of the key factors driving the market, restraints, and challenges that can inhibit the overall market growth and the current growth opportunities that are going to shape the future trajectory of the market expansion. The report includes an in-depth examination of the key players and recent developments taking place in this market. Moreover, the report includes chapters on market dynamics (market drivers, opportunities, and challenges) and industry analysis as well.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Product Definition

2 Scope of the Work
2.1 Overview: Report Scope
2.2 Segmentation of the Global Bioengineered Skin Substitutes Market
2.3 Assumptions and Limitations
2.4 Key Questions Answered in the Report
2.5 Base Year and Forecast Period

3 Research Methodology

4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction to Skin Substitutes
4.2 Bioengineered Skin Substitutes
4.3 History and Timeline of Tissue Engineering
4.4 Classification and Types of Skin Substitutes
4.5 Key Products Commercially Available in the Market
4.6 Future Trends and Developments
4.7 Addressable Market Size and Growth Potential, $Million, 2019-2030

5 Market Dynamics
5.1 Overview
5.2 Impact Analysis
5.3 Market Drivers
5.3.1 Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes and Diabetic Foot Ulcers
5.3.2 Rising Cases of Chronic Wounds and Burn Injuries
5.3.3 Increasing Funds/Aids by Governments for Research Purposes
5.3.4 Growing Prominence of Regenerative Medicines and Tissue-Engineering Products
5.3.5 Increasing Obesity
5.4 Market Restraints
5.4.1 Biocompatibility Issues and Stringent Regulations
5.4.2 Limitations of Skin Substitutes
5.4.3 Expensive Treatment
5.5 Market Opportunities
5.5.1 Patient Awareness and Improved Lifestyle in Emerging Economies
5.5.2 Advancing Inclination Toward Acellular Skin Substitutes

6 Industry Insights
6.1 Industry Evolution
6.2 Regulatory Framework Monitoring Skin Substitutes
6.2.1 Human-Derived Products Regulated Solely Under 21 CFR 1271 (HCT/Ps)
6.2.2 Human and Human/Animal-Derived Products Regulated Through the Premarket Approval (PMA) or Humanitarian Device Exemption (HDE) Process
6.2.3 Animal-Derived Products Regulated Under the 510(K) Process
6.2.4 Biosynthetic Products Regulated Under the 510(K) Process
6.3 Wound Management Cost
6.4 Supply Chain of Wound Care Products

7 Competitive Landscape
7.1 Overview
7.2 Key Developments and Strategies
7.2.1 M & A Activities
7.2.2 Partnerships and Alliances
7.2.3 Business Expansion
7.2.4 Others
7.3 Market Share Analysis
7.4 Growth Share Analysis (Opportunity Mapping)
7.4.1 By Product
7.4.2 By Application

8 Global Bioengineered Skin Substitutes Market (by Product)
8.1 Overview
8.2 Allogenic
8.3 Autologous
8.4 Xenogeneic
8.5 Acellular
8.6 Other Products

9 Global Bioengineered Skin Substitutes Market (by Application)
9.1 Overview
9.2 Chronic Wounds
9.2.1 Venous Leg Ulcers
9.2.2 Diabetic Foot Ulcers (DFU)
9.2.3 Pressure Ulcers (PUs)
9.2.4 Other Chronic Wounds
9.3 Acute Wounds
9.3.1 Surgical and Traumatic Wounds
9.3.2 Burn Injuries

10 Global Bioengineered Skin Substitutes Market (by End User)
10.1 Overview
10.2 Hospitals
10.3 Specialty Clinics
10.4 Wound Care Centers
10.5 Others

11 Global Bioengineered Skin Substitutes Market (by Region)

12 Company Profiles

  • AbbVie Inc.

  • ACell, Inc.

  • AlloSource

  • Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

  • Aroa Biosurgery Limited

  • Boston Scientific Corporation

  • Cook Biotech Incorporated

  • Integra LifeSciences Corporation

  • Molnlycke Health Care AB

  • Organogenesis Inc.

  • Promethean LifeSciences, Inc.

  • Smith & Nephew plc

  • Stryker Corporation

  • Vericel Corporation

  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

