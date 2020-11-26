Global Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market Growth Trends: Rise in Number of Blood Banks Calls for Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers to Provide High Quality Samples to Patients

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market, By Product (Pass-Through, Explosion Safe, Flammable storage, Combo/Dual Temperature, Ultra Low freezers, Plasma freezers, Others), By Storage, By Temperature, By Capacity, By End-user, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market is projected to grow at a steady CAGR during the forecast period. Biomedical refrigerators and freezers have the capabilities to store the biological samples like blood and urine at the desired low temperatures for diagnosis and testing purposes. Rise in number of blood banks all over the world calls for biomedical refrigerators and freezers to provide high quality samples to the patients. Additionally, biomedical refrigerators and freezers are environmentally friendly as they release less GHG in the atmosphere, which is anticipated to positively impact the growth of the market until 2025. However, the high installation cost is a major restraining factor of this market.

The Global Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market is segmented on the basis of product, storage, temperature, capacity, end-user, company and region. The product segment is segmented into pass-through, explosion safe, flammable storage, combo/dual temperature, ultra-low freezers, plasma freezers and others, out of which plasma freezers are likely to hold the largest market share as plasmapheresis is the most frequently used technique amongst all the techniques as of 2019.

The Global Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market is widespread, expanding itself to regions Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa. As of 2019, North America held the largest market share by virtue of the increasing cases due to the progress of biobanks and genome engineering. In North America, the United States is the largest contributor to the market share of biomedical refrigerators and freezers.

Major players in the Global Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Terumo, Aegis Scientific, Aprctiko, Binder, BioMedical Solutions, Bionics Scientific Technologies, Desmon Scientific, Eppendorf, Froilabo, Panasonic Healthcare Co., B Medical Systems, Follett, Haier Biomedical, Helmer Scientific, Liebherr, Migali Scientific, Powers Scientific, Kirsch, Coldway, etc. The inter-company competition keeps on increasing parallelly with the market which in turn leads to innovations in technology, thus increasing customer satisfaction on a global level.

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2015-2018

  • Base Year: 2019

  • Estimated Year: 2020

  • Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study:

  • To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market.

  • To classify and forecast the Global Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market based on product, storage, temperature, capacity, end-user, company and region.

  • To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market.

  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market.

  • To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market.

  • To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market.


Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Voice of Customer

5. Global Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market Outlook

6. Asia-Pacific Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market Outlook

7. Europe Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market Outlook

8. North America Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market Outlook

9. South America Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market Outlook

10. Middle East and Africa Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market Outlook

11. Market Dynamics

12. Market Trends & Developments

13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. Competition Outlook
13.2. Players Profiled (Leading Companies)
13.2.1. Thermo Fisher Scientific
13.2.2. Terumo
13.2.3. Aegis Scientific
13.2.4. Arctiko
13.2.5. Binder
13.2.6. BioMedical Solutions
13.2.7. Bionics Scientific Technologies
13.2.8. Desmon Scientific
13.2.9. Eppendorf
13.2.10. Froilabo
13.2.11. Panasonic Healthcare Co.
13.2.12. B Medical Systems
13.2.13. Follett
13.2.14. Haier Biomedical
13.2.15. Helmer Scientific
13.2.16. Liebherr
13.2.17. Migali Scientific
13.2.18. Powers Scientific
13.2.19. Kirsch
13.2.20. Coldway

14. Strategic Recommendations


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tqapvf

