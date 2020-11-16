The Global Biometric POS Terminals Market is expected to grow by $ 855.56 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 32% during the forecast period

Global Biometric POS terminals market 2020-2024 The analyst has been monitoring the biometric POS terminals market and it is poised to grow by $ 855. 56 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 32% during the forecast period.

New York, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biometric POS Terminals Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04961847/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on biometric POS terminals market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in fraud at merchant POS terminals, increasing adoption of EMV standards and contactless biometrics. In addition, rise in fraud at merchant POS terminals is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The biometric POS terminals market analysis includes technology segment and geographical landscapes



The biometric POS terminals market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Fingerprint identification

• Palm vein identification

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the growth of self-service market as one of the prime reasons driving the biometric POS terminals market growth during the next few years. Also, increased requirement for multimodal authentication and increased use of biometric POS terminals in restaurants will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our biometric POS terminals market covers the following areas:

• Biometric POS terminals market sizing

• Biometric POS terminals market forecast

• Biometric POS terminals market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04961847/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



