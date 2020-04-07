Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Industry

NEW YORK, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Bioplastics and Biopolymers market worldwide is projected to grow by US$10.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 15.6%. Non-Biodegradable, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 16.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$10.2 Billion by the year 2025, Non-Biodegradable will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798054/?utm_source=PRN







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 15.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over Â US$1.2 Billion to the regionâ€™s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Â Over US$419.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Non-Biodegradable will reach a market size of US$361.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the worldâ€™s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 21.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Arkema SA

BASF SE

BIOTEC GmbH & Co. KG

Braskem

Good Natured Products, Inc.

Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

NatureWorks LLC

Novamont SpA

Plantic Technologies Limited

Total Corbion PLA.









Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798054/?utm_source=PRN



BIOPLASTICS AND BIOPOLYMERS MCP10

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, FEBRUARY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE







II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY







1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Biopolymers and Bioplastics: An Answer to the Growing Plastic Waste Menace

Petroleum-based Plastics Vs Bioplastics

Classification of Biopolymers and Bioplastics

Bio-based and Non-biodegradable Polymers Register Strong Growth

Packaging: The Dominant Application Market

Europe Continues to Hold Ground as the Largest Market for Biodegradable Polymers

North America: Another Major Market

Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Future Growth

A Glance at Major Applications of Bioplastics

Impact of Plastic Ban Augers Well for Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market

Competitive Landscape

Biodegradable Plastic Brands of Select Manufacturers

Recent Market Activity

Capacity Expansions to Boost Bioplastics Market

Global Production Landscape

EXHIBIT 1: Global Production Capacity of Bioplastics: Percentage Share Breakdown by Segment for 2019 & 2025

EXHIBIT 2: Global Production Capacity of Bioplastics: Percentage Share Breakdown by Material Type for 2019

EXHIBIT 3: Global Production Capacity of Bioplastics: Percentage Share Breakdown by Geographic Region for 2019

EXHIBIT 4: Percentage Share of Bio-Based Plastics In Global Plastic Production for the Years 2010, 2015 and 2020





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Arkema SA (France)

BASF SE (Germany)

BIOTEC GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Braskem (Brazil)

Good Natured Products, Inc. (Canada)

Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Co., Ltd. (China)

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)

NatureWorks LLC (USA)

Novamont SpA (Italy)

Plantic Technologies Limited (Australia)

Total Corbion PLA (Netherlands)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Increased Adoption of Bioplastics-based Materials by Prominent Players to Sustain Demand

Bioplastics from Agro-Wastes Gain Demand for Food Packaging Applications

Food Industry to Curb Plastic Waste, Make Use of Organic Waste for Biopolymer Production

Increased Focus on Sustainable Production

Industry Witnesses Increasing Number of Startups Joining the Race

Key Recent Environment-Friendly Bioplastic Innovations

Expanding Range of Applications for Biopolymers Drives Market Growth

Polylactic Acid (PLA): A Promising Biodegradable Polymer

Packaging Applications Lead PLA Consumption

EXHIBIT 5: Global Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market by End-Use Application (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume by Application

Bio-Polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Market: A High-Growth Market

Starch Blended Biodegradable Polymers: Expanding Applications Fuel Growth

EXHIBIT 6: Starch-based Bioplastics Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Technology

Bio-based Polypropylene to Garner Demand

Industrial Usage of Bio-based, Biodegradable Plastics on Rise

Automakers Move towards Bioplastics to Quell Environmental Concerns

EXHIBIT 7: Global Passenger Car Production (In Million Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2010, 2016, 2020, and 2024

Trend towards Green Food Packaging Augurs Well for Biodegradable Polymers Market

Nanotechnology to Improve Degradability of Packaging Material

Growing Use of Bioabsorbable Polymers in the Healthcare Space

Biodegradable Polymers in Nano Drugs: A Growing Market

Biodegradable Circuitry to Address Concerns over Growing E-Waste

Navigating the Fast-Changing Landscape of Bioplastics and Biomaterials

Historical Note on Bioplastics





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Bioplastics and Biopolymers Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Non-Biodegradable (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Non-Biodegradable (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Biodegradable (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Biodegradable (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Packaging (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Packaging (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Consumer Goods (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 10: Consumer Goods (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Textiles (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 12: Textiles (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Automotive & Transportation (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 14: Automotive & Transportation (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025

Table 15: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Overview

Ban on Non-Biodegradable Plastic Bags to Stimulate Market

Market Analytics

Table 17: United States Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 18: United States Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: United States Bioplastics and Biopolymers Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 21: Canadian Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 22: Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025

Table 23: Canadian Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 24: Canadian Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Market for Bioplastics and Biopolymers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 26: Japanese Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 27: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Bioplastics and Biopolymers in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 28: Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Market Overview

Production Scenario

Market Analytics

Table 29: Chinese Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 30: Chinese Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 31: Chinese Demand for Bioplastics and Biopolymers in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Chinese Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Bioplastics Market Heads for Impressive Gains

Compost Bags: A High Growth Market

Market Analytics

Table 33: European Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 34: European Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 35: European Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 36: European Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: European Bioplastics and Biopolymers Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 38: European Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 39: Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 40: French Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 41: Bioplastics and Biopolymers Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 42: French Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

GERMANY

Table 43: Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: German Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 45: Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 46: Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 47: Italian Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 48: Italian Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 49: Italian Demand for Bioplastics and Biopolymers in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Italian Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 51: United Kingdom Market for Bioplastics and Biopolymers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 52: United Kingdom Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 53: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Bioplastics and Biopolymers in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 54: Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 56: Rest of Europe Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 57: Rest of Europe Bioplastics and Biopolymers Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 58: Rest of Europe Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 59: Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Bioplastics and Biopolymers Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 63: Rest of World Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 64: Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025

Table 65: Rest of World Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 66: Rest of World Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled : 74 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 80)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798054/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-bioplastics-and-biopolymers-industry-301035740.html

SOURCE Reportlinker