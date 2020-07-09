Global Biopreservation Market (2020 to 2025) - Rising Demand for Organ Transplants Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biopreservation Market by Type (Media (Sera), Equipment (Thawing Equipment, Alarms, Freezers)), Biospecimen (Human Tissue, Stem Cells, Organs), Application (Therapeutic, Research, Clinical Trials), End User (Hospitals, Biobank) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The biopreservation media and equipment market is projected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2025 from USD 3.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.1% between 2020 and 2025.



Increasing R&D investments, advances in biobanking and the growing trend of conserving cord blood stem cells of newborns, rising investments in regenerative medicine research, and the increasing demand for personalized medicine are the major factors driving the growth of the biopreservation media and equipment market. Emerging economies are likely to create significant growth opportunities for players in the market. However, the high cost of biopreservation equipment will challenge market growth.

By type, biopreservation equipment segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on type, the biopreservation media and equipment market is segmented into biopreservation media and biopreservation equipment. While the biopreservation media segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019, biopreservation equipment segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The high growth rate of this segment is attributed to the increasing research activities in the field of regenerative medicine, increasing the number of organ transplants and the growing number of biobanks worldwide.

By biospecimen, the human tissue samples segment dominated the global biopreservation media and equipment market in 2019.

Based on biospecimen, the biopreservation media and equipment market is segmented into human tissue samples, organs, stem cells and other biospecimens. Human tissue samples segment accounted for the largest share of the global biopreservation media and equipment market in 2019, increasing the number of biobanks and growth in R&D spending for life science research.

The Asia Pacific biopreservation media and equipment market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to increasing public and private investments in life sciences research, a growing number of biobanks and research centres and high prevalence of chronic diseases.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions & Exclusions

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data from Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data from Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primary Sources

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation

2.4 Market Share Estimation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Biopreservation Media & Equipment Market Overview

4.2 North America: Biopreservation Media & Equipment Market, by Type (2019)

4.3 Biopreservation Media & Equipment Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing R&D Investments

5.2.1.2 Advances in Biobanking and the Growing Trend of Conserving Cord Blood Stem Cells of Newborns

5.2.1.3 Rising Investments in Regenerative Medicine Research

5.2.1.4 Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicine

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Advanced Techniques

5.2.2.2 Stability Issues Due to Tissue Injury During Freezing and Thawing

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Asia Offers Significant Growth Opportunities

5.2.3.2 Rising Demand for Organ Transplants

5.2.3.3 Growing Number of Research Studies in the Field of Biopreservation

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Increasing Demand for Room Temperature Storage Technologies

5.2.4.2 Disruption of Research Activities and Clinical Trials Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic



6 Biopreservation Media & Equipment Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Biopreservation Media

6.2.1 Nutrient Media

6.2.1.1 Nutrient Media is the Largest and Fastest-Growing Segment of the Biopreservation Media Segment

6.2.2 Sera

6.2.2.1 Sera is Used for the Cryopreservation of Biologics at -80 to -196C

6.2.3 Growth Factors & Supplements

6.2.3.1 Growth Factors & Supplements Are Used to Improve Cell Viability and Utility

6.3 Biopreservation Equipment

6.3.1 Temperature Control Systems

6.3.1.1 Freezers

6.3.1.1.1 Freezers Segment Accounted for the Largest Share of the Temperature Control Systems Market

6.3.1.2 Cryogenic Storage Systems

6.3.1.2.1 Cryogenic Storage Systems Are Used for the Storage of Samples Below -130C

6.3.1.3 Thawing Equipment

6.3.1.3.1 Rapid Thawing is Essential for the Ideal Preservation of Cells

6.3.1.4 Refrigerators

6.3.1.4.1 Refrigerators Are Used for the Storage of Samples at a Constant Temperature

6.3.2 Accessories

6.3.2.1 Accessories Are Indispensable and Integral Components for Any Biopreservation Procedure

6.3.3 Alarms & Monitoring Systems

6.3.3.1 Alarms & Monitoring Systems Help Scrutinize the Proper Functioning of Biopreservation Equipment

6.3.4 Incubators

6.3.4.1 Incubators Help to Maintain a Favorable Environment for Cell Growth

6.3.5 Centrifuges

6.3.5.1 Centrifuges Are Used for Isolating and Separating Suspensions and Immiscible Liquids

6.3.6 Other Equipment



7 Biopreservation Media & Equipment Market, by Biospecimen

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Human Tissue Samples

7.2.1 Human Tissue Samples Segment Accounted for the Largest Market Share in 2019

7.3 Organs

7.3.1 Increasing Number of Organ Transplants Will Drive Market Growth

7.4 Stem Cells

7.4.1 Advancements in the Field of Stem Cell Therapy to Support Market Growth

7.5 Other Biospecimens



8 Biopreservation Media & Equipment Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Therapeutic Applications

8.2.1 Increasing Utilization of Stem Cells for the Treatment of Diseases is Driving Market Growth

8.3 Research Applications

8.3.1 Government Initiatives Will Support the Growth of This Application Segment

8.4 Clinical Trials

8.4.1 Growing Number of Clinical Trials in the Asia Pacific Region to Support Market Growth

8.5 Other Applications