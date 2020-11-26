Global Biosimilars Market Report 2020-2026: Outsourced Manufacturing of the Complex Third Wave of Biosimilars to Spark New Growth Opportunities

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Biosimilars Market 2020-2026: Access to New Therapy Areas to Drive Major Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This research service provides critical insights into the global biosimilar industry, highlighting the key growth opportunities, market revenue forecasts, and trends that will influence the industry with the emergence of the third wave of biosimilars.

The global third-wave biosimilars market covered in this study includes a discussion of antibody therapies and recombinant proteins. It also includes a market forecast for the third wave biosimilars till 2026, capturing the interesting developments and market dynamic shifts that are set to influence the growth of industry stakeholders.

This study identifies the largest revenue-generating therapeutic areas and drug types, and the year with the highest market revenue potential for biosimilar companies based on biologics patent expiry. Market entry considerations for biosimilar companies and factors influencing global biosimilar penetration have been clearly outlined. This research service also provides comprehensive insights on the complex dynamics that are set to influence the third wave of biosimilars, such as the re-imbursement and the payer landscape, biosimilar pricing trends, and the various sales models that are prevalent in the biosimilars industry.

Regional differences in terms of biosimilar pricing have also been discussed in this study in addition to the challenges relevant to the industry such as physicians' acceptance of biosimilars, manufacturing complexities, and patent litigations. Most importantly, this study highlights the competitive landscape for the third wave of biosimilars, providing the different approaches taken by innovator companies to fight biosimilar competition.

Finally, the study delineates the key growth opportunities that can help increased biosimilar uptake, overcome manufacturing complexities, handle biobetter innovations, and leverage advantages in competing for newer therapy areas, such as ophthalmology.

Research Highlights

  • Market revenue forecast for the third-wave biosimilars market, 2020-2026

  • Segment-wise revenue forecast by therapeutic area and drug type

  • Competitive landscape analysis of the third-wave biosimilars market

  • Market dynamics influencing the third-wave biosimilars market

  • Growth opportunities in the global biosimilars market

  • Strategic imperatives for the global biosimilars market

Key Issues Addressed

  • What will be the market revenue of the global third-wave biosimilars market from 2020 to 2026?

  • Which therapy areas and patent expiry years of biologics are likely to influence this market?

  • What are the key trends that will influence the industry during the forecast period?

  • How does the third-wave biosimilars competitive landscape look like?

  • What are the major growth opportunities in the global biosimilars industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • Strategic Imperatives for the Global Biosimilars Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Global Biosimilars Market

  • Scope of Analysis

  • Biosimilars in the Perspective of Regulatory Bodies

  • Key Differences between Biosimilars, Biologics, and Biobetters

  • Focus of Study: The Third Wave of Biosimilars

  • Market Segmentation by Product

  • Key Competitors in the Global Biosimilars Market

  • Key Growth Metrics for the Third-wave Biosimilars Market

  • Distribution Channels Adopted by Biosimilar Companies

  • Market Entry Considerations for Biosimilars

  • Factors Affecting Global Penetration of Biosimilars

  • 4 Key Developments in the Re-imbursement and Payer Landscape

  • Regulatory Changes That Have Influenced The Biosimilar Market

  • Growth Drivers for the Global Biosimilars Market

  • Growth Restraints for Global Biosimilars Market

  • Forecast Methodology and Assumptions - Third-wave Biosimilars Market

  • Total Third-wave Biosimilars Market

  • Market Forecast Analysis, 2020-2026 (Total Third-wave Biosimilars Market)

  • Forecast by Drug Type: Antibody Therapies vs. Recombinant Proteins

  • Market Forecast Analysis, 2020-2026 (by Drug Type)

  • Forecast by Therapy Area - Third-wave Biosimilars Market

  • Forecast of Third-wave Biosimilars - By Year-wise Patent-expiry of Biologics

  • Market Forecast Analysis, 2020-2026 (By Therapy Area and Year-wise patent expiry of Biologics)

  • Regional Analysis - Global Biosimilars Market

  • Regional Analysis of Factors Impacting Biosimilars Market Access

  • Regional Analysis Discussion

  • Pricing Trends - US Biosimilars Market

  • Pricing Trends - Western Europe Biosimilars Market

  • Competitive Environment - Global Biosimilars Market

  • Companies to Action

  • Impact of Third-wave Biosimilars on the Competitive Landscape

  • Case Study: AbbVie - Delaying Biosimilar Competition

3. Growth Opportunity Universe, 2020

  • Major Growth Opportunities

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Manufacturing Outsourcing Collaborations for Complex Third-wave Biosimilars, 2020

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Increased Market Access Through Biobetter Innovations For Biosimilar Companies, 2020

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Developing and Manufacturing of Biosimilars in India for the Global Market, 2020

  • Growth Opportunity 4: Interchangeability Approvals for Increased Biosimilar Uptake in the US Market, 2020

  • Growth Opportunity 5: Ophthalmology Biosimilars for First-to-Market Advantage, 2020

4. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8zhsoc

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-biosimilars-market-report-2020-2026-outsourced-manufacturing-of-the-complex-third-wave-of-biosimilars-to-spark-new-growth-opportunities-301180965.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Latest Stories

  • Journalist who criticized FBI for handling of Russia probe says Trump's refusal to concede is 'dangerous BS'

    Journalist Eli Lake, an aggressive critic of the government’s handling of the investigation into Trump and Russia, said that while there was a “scandal” in how the FBI conducted parts of its investigation, there was not a “deep state conspiracy.”

  • Study: A good cloth mask is a powerful weapon against the coronavirus

    Face coverings, including masks made of cloth, are highly effective in protecting the people who wear them and those around them, according to a new study.

  • Computer repairman who claimed he gave Hunter Biden data to Giuliani closes shop as laptop saga gets stranger

    Computer repairman John Paul Mac Isaac, who gave a copy of the laptop to Rudy Giuliani, shuttered his Delaware store and a neighbor said he left town.

  • The Top 6 Black Friday Deals for Vacuums

    Cordless? Handheld? Robotic? We have you covered with all the best vacuum deals that you need to know aboutOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Leading Saudi women's activist referred to terrorism court

    A leading Saudi women’s rights activist who’s been imprisoned for 2 1/2 years and drawn attention to the kingdom’s hard limits on dissent will be tried by a court established to oversee terrorism cases, her family said Wednesday. The referral of Loujain al-Hathloul's case to the Specialized Criminal Court is a setback for efforts to push for her swift release and means she will face charges related to terrorism and national security. According to a 53-page report released earlier this year by Amnesty International, the court has been used as “a weapon of repression” to imprison peaceful critics, activists, journalists, clerics and others.

  • Trump campaign sued for attempting to disenfranchise Black voters

    President Trump's campaign now finds itself on the other side of a legal case in a newly filed federal lawsuit alleging that it violated the Voting Rights Act of 1965 when it sought to “disenfranchise hundreds of thousands of voters,” particularly African Americans in metropolitan areas of Michigan.

  • Spain considers limiting Christmas celebrations to six people

    Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday that his government was considering limiting Christmas celebrations to six people in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus. "This is not a number we have pulled out of nowhere," Sanchez told a news conference with his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte in Mallorca. "It is a number which health professionals, scientists have told us is sufficiently rigorous and restrictive to prevent another surge in infections," he said.

  • Biden's team has made contact with Dr. Fauci, and the president-elect said he has been 'very, very helpful' in briefings with staff

    The contact between Fauci and Biden's team comes as the US may be entering the darkest stage yet of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Operator of notorious South Korean online sex trafficking ring sentenced to 40 years

    A South Korean court has sentenced the operator of a vast online sex trafficking ring to 40 years in prison in a case that outraged the nation. Cho Ju-bin, 25, oversaw a group of 38 accomplices who befriended and then blackmailed at least 74 women into sharing explicit videos that were then posted in pay-per-view internet chat rooms. Sixteen of the victims were less than 16 years old, the age of consent in South Korea. The Seoul Central District Court on Thursday found Cho guilty of violating laws to protect minors from sexual abuse and of making a profit from producing and selling abusive footage, Yonhap News reported. Indicted on 14 criminal charges, including inducing another person involved in the trafficking ring to rape a teenage girl and concealing more than £70,000 in criminal proceeds, prosecutors had initially demanded a life sentence on the grounds of the “irreperable damage” Cho had caused his victims. They had also requested that he be obliged to wear an electronic monitoring device for 45 years. In a petition to the court, one of the women said Cho, who had worked in an orphanage and adopted the online name “The Doctor”, was “evil” and deserved a 2,000-year prison term. Passing sentence, the judge said: “The accused has widely distributed sexually abusive content that he created by luring and threatening many victims.” Media reports have suggested that some of the video clips showed a group of men raping a teenage girl in a motel room, while others included images of the word “slave” cut into a woman’s body. One video showed girls “barking like dogs”, the Kookmin Ilbo newspaper reported. Cho operated the chat room on the Telegram messenger service, with at least 10,000 people accessing the site and paying as much as £1,000 for access. Authorities have been tracing people who used the site and have identified serving police officers and teachers as among the users. Cho’s arrest in March sparked fury across South Korea after prosecutors initially refused to name the suspect before his trial opened. Within days, more than 5 million people had signed petitions on the home page of Moon Jae-in, the South Korean president, demanding that the authorities withdraw his right to anonymity. A committee of senior judicial officials, a psychologist and a psychiatrist weighed the public’s right to know and took the unprecedented step of naming Cho. He was then brought out in handcuffs from a police station in central Seoul to face the public. “I apologise to those that I hurt”, Cho said. “Thank you for putting a brake on the life of a devil who could not be stopped.” South Korea’s Ministry of Justice has been the target of criticism for its failure to deal with the growing use of technology to carry out sex crimes, with one ministry official admitting that the case had been “a disaster” and apologising for its “lukewarm response” to online sexual abuse cases.

  • Trump to reportedly join Rudy Giuliani at Pennsylvania election event after aides 'tried talking him out of' going

    President Trump is reportedly heading to Pennsylvania for a Republican meeting on voter fraud allegations, ignoring advice from some of his aides in the process.Trump is "expected to join" his lawyer Rudy Giuliani in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, as Republican state lawmakers on Wednesday hold a "hearing" about claims of election "irregularities," CNN reports. The plans could reportedly still change, but they were confirmed by Bloomberg, which noted that the event doesn't appear on Trump's public schedule. Trump continues to not concede the 2020 race to President-elect Joe Biden, despite the transition formally beginning, but his legal team has not provided any evidence of widespread voter fraud in the election. Biden was recently certified as the winner in Pennsylvania.Attending this meeting of the Pennsylvania Senate Majority Policy Committee, which will be held at a hotel, would be Trump's first trip outside of Washington since Election Day, CNN notes. The New York Times' Maggie Haberman confirmed the news and reported that "some aides had tried talking him out of this."Haberman adds that some of Trump's "advisers were kept in the dark about this" plan entirely, "underscoring how disjointed the president's team has become" since Election Day, and "others tried telling him" this "is a mistake." But Haberman reports that "among other things, Trump is likely to announce a 2024 campaign soon and this is brand building."This event will be coming after a key Trump campaign lawsuit in Pennsylvania was dismissed over the weekend, as well as after Giuliani held a bizarre press conference last week leveling baseless voter fraud claims. Lawyer Sidney Powell, who took part in that press conference, was subsequently said to not be part of Trump's legal team, and NBC News reports Trump has grown "concerned" that his team is made up of "fools that are making him look bad."More stories from theweek.com Why Trump's Flynn pardon could backfire Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. In pre-Thanksgiving address, Biden urges Americans not to 'surrender to the fatigue'

  • Israeli leader tells convicted spy: 'We're waiting for you'

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday phoned Jonathan Pollard, the former U.S. Navy analyst convicted of spying for Israel in the 1980s, telling him: “We’re waiting for you.” The U.S. Justice Department announced last Friday that Pollard had completed his parole, clearing the way for him to move to Israel 35 years after he was arrested. “You should have now a comfortable life where you can pursue, both of you can pursue your interests,” Netanyahu said in a conversation with Pollard and his wife Esther.

  • AOC and Ilhan Omar sign petition calling on Biden not to give Bruce Reed administration role

    ‘Rejecting Reed will be a major test for the soul of the Biden presidency’, petition reads

  • Ghislaine Maxwell woken up every 15 minutes in jail while she sleeps says lawyer

    A lawyer for Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite charged with finding girls in the 1990s for financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse, said Tuesday that her client is awakened every 15 minutes in jail while she sleeps to ensure she's breathing. Attorney Bobbi Sternheim told a Manhattan judge that Maxwell faces more restrictive conditions than inmates convicted of terrorism or murder. Maxwell has no history of mental health issues or suicidal ideation and no criminal history, either, she said. She asked a judge to intervene on her client's behalf to improve her conditions at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. In her request, Ms Sternheim made no direct reference to Epstein taking his life in August 2019 in his cell at another federal lockup, in Manhattan. US District Judge Alison J. Nathan instructed defense lawyers and prosecutors to confer over the next week over Ms Sternheim's request that the Brooklyn facility's warden directly address the concerns. A spokesperson for prosecutors declined comment. A message for comment was sent to the Federal Bureau of Prisons spokespeople. Maxwell, 58, has pleaded not guilty to charges that she procured three girls for Epstein to abuse in the mid-1990s. She has been held without bail while she prepares for a July trial.

  • People are skeptical that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will be able to easily slip back into NYC society

    No one is really sure what Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will do after leaving the White House in January or where they will live, but people who know them are certain they plan on getting out of Washington, D.C., as fast as they can, The New York Times reports. President Trump's daughter and son-in-law have never fit in, several people told the Times, but it's not a sure bet that they will return to New York City. Donny Deutsch, a marketing expert and critic of the president, said he thinks Ivanka and Jared would have an "even harder time than Trump himself" moving back to Manhattan. Trump is "despicable but larger than life," he added. "Those two are the hapless minions who went along."Georgina Bloomberg — daughter of Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City and Democratic presidential nominee — told The Daily Beast earlier this month that Ivanka gets unfair criticism due to her father, and she thinks Manhattan society will be more forgiving. Two friends told the Times Trump could revive her jewelry and clothing lines, peddling it to a conservative audience, but two others said the Ivanka Trump brand is dead and won't sell. As for Kushner, who worked in real estate, Deutsch said he could go back to making deals, and "if he's doing anything with the Trump name, he can monetize it in red areas."The couple could be thinking about settling in New Jersey, where they have a large "cottage" on the grounds of the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster. The town recently received blueprints for renovations to the abode, including expanding the master bedroom and bathroom and adding two bedrooms, a study, and a veranda. There are also plans to build a complex for spa treatments and a "general store" on the property, the Times reports. For more on Trump and Kushner's future — and the drama surrounding their children's schooling in D.C. — visit The New York Times.More stories from theweek.com Why Trump's Flynn pardon could backfire Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. In pre-Thanksgiving address, Biden urges Americans not to 'surrender to the fatigue'

  • Trudeau: Canadians won't be among the first to get COVID-19 vaccine

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday that Canada will have to wait for a COVID-19 vaccine because the very first ones that roll off assembly lines are likely to be given to citizens of the country they are made in.

  • Australian leader thrilled at Iran's release of academic

    Australia's prime minister said he's “thrilled and relieved” after Iran released in a prisoner swap a 33-year-old academic who was imprisoned for more than two years on spying charges, but added it would take time for Kylie Moore-Gilbert to process her “horrible” ordeal. Iran first announced on state television that it had freed the British-Australian scholar in exchange for three Iranians held abroad. The report was scant on detail, saying only that the Iranians had been imprisoned for trying to bypass sanctions on Iran.

  • Why Bhutan's Sakteng wildlife sanctuary is disputed by China

    Tiny Bhutan is feeling the squeeze as its giant neighbours China and India vie for territory.

  • Ilhan Omar underperformed Biden by more than perhaps any House Democrat thanks to a 3rd party candidate and well-funded GOP rival

    Omar's underperformance was largely in line with down-ballot Democrats across the state, many of whom underperformed Biden in the suburbs.

  • U.S. Cabinet official postpones trip to Taiwan

    The cabinet-level head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Andrew Wheeler, has postponed a visit to Taiwan due to "pressing" priorities at home, his agency said on Tuesday, removing a potential source of friction with Beijing. China, which claims the democratic island as its own, reacted with anger to his planned trip, which would have been the third visit by a senior U.S. official since August. "Due to pressing domestic priorities at home, Administrator Wheeler's visit to Taiwan has been postponed," EPA Spokesman James Hewitt said.

  • 12-year-old driver, teen passenger fatally shot in stolen truck, Tennessee cops say

    Police believe a 16-year-old was the shooter.