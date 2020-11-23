The global blockchain in agriculture and food supply chain market size is estimated to be USD 133 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 948 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 48.1%
during the forecast period. Blockchain technology is revolutionizing the food and agriculture sectors by enhancing the decision-making capabilities of organizations. It finds several potential applications in these sectors, some of which have already been explored.
New York, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market by Application, Provider, Organization Size And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05581101/?utm_source=GNW
The major applications of blockchain technology in food and agriculture include product traceability, tracking and visibility, payment and settlement, smart contract, governance, risk, and compliance management. The blockchain market is expected to grow, owing to an increase in the demand for supply chain transparency. The major driver of the blockchain market is the growing number of food fraud cases. The growth RATE of small and medium-sized enterprises is higher as several startups are investing in this market across the globe and understanding the benefits this technology offers.
By application, the product traceability, tracking and visibility subtype is projected to account for the largest market growth in the specialty fats and oils market during the forecast period.
Using blockchain technology, companies can claim and authenticate their products by providing the end customers with the knowledge about the product’s complete journey—from origin to the shelf.Also, the significance of these applications grew tremendously by the spread of the COVID 19 pandemic.
The blockchain market is estimated only to see a rise in the post-pandemic world, as transparency and traceability of the food value chain are observing a growing need in the global food industry.
By provider, the application and solution provider subtype is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the blockchain in agriculture and food supply chain market during the forecast period.
Application and solution providers are third-party entities that distribute and manage blockchain solutions for customers across the agriculture and food industry. These vendors provide blockchain technologies that are more likely to deliver high business value to companies by reducing transactional data duplication and providing periodic reconciliation and authentication for commercial and regulatory needs.
By organization size, the large enterprise sub-segment is projected to account for the highest market share in the blockchain in agriculture and food supply chain market during the forecast period.
Large organizations have sufficient revenues and funds to invest in new technologies; therefore, industry giants such as Walmart (US), Bumble Bees (US), Nestle (Switzerland), and JD.com (China) are adopting blockchain technology on a pilot basis leading to the dominance of this segment. The agriculture and food market includes leading companies such as IBM Microsoft, SAP SE, ACR-NET, and TE-Foods International GmbH, amongst others that provide exquisite blockchain technology platforms.
Break-up of Primaries
• By Company: Tier 1- 25%; Tier 2- 30%; Tier 3- 45%
• By Designation: C- Level: 35%, D-Level: 25%, and Others: 40%
• By Region: Asia Pacific- 45%, North America – 30%, Europe – 15%, Rest of the World (RoW) * – 10%.
*Others include sales managers, marketing managers, and product managers.
Note: Three tiers of the companies are defined based on their total revenues in 2018 or 2019, based on the availability of financial data:
Tier 1: Revenue > USD 1 billion
Tier 2: USD 100 million ? Revenue ? USD 1 billion
Tier 3: Revenue < USD 100 million
Leading players profiled in this report
• IBM (US)
• Microsoft (US)
• ACR-NET (Ireland)
• Ambrosus (Switzerland)
• SAP SE (Germany)
• OriginTrail (Solvenia)
• Provenance (UK)
• TE-FOOD International GmbH (Europe)
• FCE Group AG (Switzerland))
• Coin 22 (Netherlands)
• Modum.io AG (Switzerland)
• eHarvestHub Inc. (US)
• Viveat (Italy)
• GrainChain (US)
• Genuino (Italy)
• VeChain (China)
• Chainvine (UK)
• Ripe.io (US)
• AgriChain (Australia)
• AgriDigital (Australia)
• Skuchain (US)
• Agri 10x (India)
• Bext 360 (US)
Research Coverage
This report segments the blockchain in agriculture and food supply chain market based on type, stakeholder, provider, organization size, application, and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the blockchain in agriculture and food supply chain market, the high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, market disruption, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.
Reasons to buy this report
• To get a comprehensive overview of the blockchain in agriculture and food supply chain market
• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and key strategies adopted by them
• To gain insights about the major countries/regions in which the blockchain in agriculture and food supply chain market is flourishing
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05581101/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001