



NEW YORK, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blood Glucose Monitoring Device Market Research Report by Product (Blood Glucose Monitors, Glucose Monitoring Strips, and Lancets), by Component (Receiver & Transmitter and Sensor), by Distribution Channel, by Application - Global Forecast to 2025 (Cumulative Impact of COVID-19)

The Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Device Market is expected to grow from USD 9,920.45 Million in 2019 to USD 15,236.12 Million by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.41%.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Blood Glucose Monitoring Device to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

"The Lancets is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"

On the basis of Product, the Blood Glucose Monitoring Device Market is studied across Blood Glucose Monitors, Glucose Monitoring Strips, and Lancets. The Blood Glucose Monitors further studied across Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems and Single Point Blood Glucose Meters. The Blood Glucose Monitors commanded the largest size in the Blood Glucose Monitoring Device Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Lancets is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

"The Sensor is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"

On the basis of Component, the Blood Glucose Monitoring Device Market is studied across Receiver & Transmitter and Sensor. The Receiver & Transmitter commanded the largest size in the Blood Glucose Monitoring Device Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Sensor is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

"The Online is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"

On the basis of Distribution Channel, the Blood Glucose Monitoring Device Market is studied across Retail Stores and Online. The Retail Stores commanded the largest size in the Blood Glucose Monitoring Device Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Online is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

"The Home Care Setting is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"

On the basis of Application, the Blood Glucose Monitoring Device Market is studied across Pathology & Diagnostic Center, Home Care Setting, and Hospital & Clinic. The Hospital & Clinic commanded the largest size in the Blood Glucose Monitoring Device Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Home Care Setting is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

"The Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"

On the basis of Geography, the Blood Glucose Monitoring Device Market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region is studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region is studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region is studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Americas commanded the largest size in the Blood Glucose Monitoring Device Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Device Market including Abbott Laboratories, ARKRAY, Inc, Bayer AG, Dexcom, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic plc, Nipro Diagnostics, Inc., and Terumo Medical Corporation.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Blood Glucose Monitoring Device Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.