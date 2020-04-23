NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

KEY FINDINGS

The global blood plasma market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.24% during the forecast period, 2020-2028. The eminent drivers of market growth are the increasing patient pool for hemophilia treatment, the rising geriatric population, the increasing occurrence of sports injuries, and the growing usage of albumin in therapeutic areas.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05400563/?utm_source=PRN



MARKET INSIGHTS

Plasma is essential for the regulation of body functions.Blood Plasma comprises of several components that are useful, like coagulation factors, immunoglobulin, protease inhibitors, and albumin.



It forms an essential part of therapeutic treatment for several therapies for its potential in combating several chronic diseases like leukemia and hemophilia.Immunodeficiency is a major factor responsible for severe infections, and has become a significant concern in several parts of the world.



The new product launches and enhancements are augmenting the demand for blood plasma products in the market.At the same time, the expenses involved in such therapies, and the risk of blood-borne disease transmission, are the factors estimated to impede the growth of the market.



The market faces challenges like a lack of a safe blood donor base, along with the shortage of plasma fractionation facilities. The competitive nature of the market is highly intense, and the market has the presence of a limited number of players.



MARKET INSIGHTS

The global blood plasma market is segregated geographically into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world, for further analysis.The North American region held the largest market share in 2019.



Inkwood Research estimates the region to continue the trend until the end of the forecast period. The region is considered to be the epicenter for blood plasma therapy research and development activities, which is incorporated into various treatment methods in the region.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Some of the renowned companies registering their presence in the market include, Baxter International, Biotest AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Fusion Health Care, Arthrex, etc.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. ADMA BIOLOGICS

2. ARTHREX

3. BIO PRODUCTS LABORATORY

4. BAXTER INTERNATIONAL

5. BIOTEST AG

6. CERUS CORPORATION (CERUS)

7. CHINA BIOLOGIC PRODUCTS

8. CSL LIMITED

9. FUSION HEALTH CARE

10. GREEN CROSS HOLDINGS CORPORATION

11. GRIFOLS

12. LFB

13. OCTAPHARMA

14. TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY

15. KEDRION BIOPHARMA INC



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05400563/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-blood-plasma-market-is-projected-to-register-a-cagr-of-6-24-during-the-forecast-period-2020-2028--301045671.html

SOURCE Reportlinker