    Global Blow Molding Resins Industry

    Global Blow Molding Resins Market to Reach $61. 6 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Blow Molding Resins estimated at US$40. 9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$61.

    6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Polyethylene, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.9% CAGR and reach US$16.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polypropylene segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

    The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.3% CAGR

    The Blow Molding Resins market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 5.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.

    Polyvinyl Chloride Segment to Record 5.5% CAGR

    In the global Polyvinyl Chloride segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 290-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

    Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

    • AGC Chemicals Americas, Inc.

    • BASF SE

    • Braskem SA

    • Chevron Corporation

    • DowDuPont, Inc.

    • Eastman Chemical Company

    • EMS-Chemie Holding AG

    • Exxon Mobil Corporation

    • Haldia Petrochemicals Limited

    • INEOS Group AG

    • LANXESS AG

    • LG Chem Ltd.

    • Lotte Chemical Uk Ltd.

    • LyondellBasell Industries NV

    • Nexeo Solutions, Inc.

    • Qenos Pty Ltd.

    • Reliance Industries Ltd.

    • SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation)

    • Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

    • The Chemours Company

    • Versalis SpA

    • Westlake Chemical Corporation




    I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

    II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    1. MARKET OVERVIEW
    Global Competitor Market Shares
    Blow Molding Resins Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
    (in %): 2019 & 2025
    Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

    2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

    3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

    4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
    Table 1: Blow Molding Resins Global Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 2: Blow Molding Resins Global Retrospective Market
    Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 3: Blow Molding Resins Market Share Shift across Key
    Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 4: Polyethylene (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
    US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 5: Polyethylene (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 6: Polyethylene (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
    Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 7: Polypropylene (Type) Potential Growth Markets
    Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 8: Polypropylene (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 9: Polypropylene (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
    Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 10: Polyvinyl Chloride (Type) Geographic Market Spread
    Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 11: Polyvinyl Chloride (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
    Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 12: Polyvinyl Chloride (Type) Market Share Distribution
    in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 13: Polyvinyl Terephthalate (Type) World Market Estimates
    and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 14: Polyvinyl Terephthalate (Type) Market Historic Review
    by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 15: Polyvinyl Terephthalate (Type) Market Share Breakdown
    by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 16: Other Types (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
    US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 17: Other Types (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 18: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in
    Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 19: Packaging (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
    in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through
    2027

    Table 20: Packaging (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in
    US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019

    Table 21: Packaging (Application) Global Market Share
    Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 22: Automotive & Transportation (Application) Global
    Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:
    2020-2027

    Table 23: Automotive & Transportation (Application) Historic
    Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 24: Automotive & Transportation (Application) Percentage
    Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020
    VS 2027

    Table 25: Construction & Infrastructure (Application) Worldwide
    Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 26: Construction & Infrastructure (Application) Historic
    Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 27: Construction & Infrastructure (Application) Market
    Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 28: Other Applications (Application) Global Market
    Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
    2020-2027

    Table 29: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand
    Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 30: Other Applications (Application) Market Share
    Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    III. MARKET ANALYSIS

    GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

    UNITED STATES
    Market Facts & Figures
    US Blow Molding Resins Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 31: United States Blow Molding Resins Market Estimates
    and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 32: Blow Molding Resins Market in the United States by
    Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 33: United States Blow Molding Resins Market Share
    Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 34: United States Blow Molding Resins Latent Demand
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 35: Blow Molding Resins Historic Demand Patterns in the
    United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 36: Blow Molding Resins Market Share Breakdown in the
    United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CANADA
    Table 37: Canadian Blow Molding Resins Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 38: Canadian Blow Molding Resins Historic Market Review
    by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 39: Blow Molding Resins Market in Canada: Percentage
    Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 40: Canadian Blow Molding Resins Market Quantitative
    Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 41: Blow Molding Resins Market in Canada: Summarization
    of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
    2012-2019

    Table 42: Canadian Blow Molding Resins Market Share Analysis by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    JAPAN
    Table 43: Japanese Market for Blow Molding Resins: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 44: Blow Molding Resins Market in Japan: Historic Sales
    Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 45: Japanese Blow Molding Resins Market Share Analysis by
    Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Blow
    Molding Resins in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 47: Japanese Blow Molding Resins Market in US$ Million by
    Application: 2012-2019

    Table 48: Blow Molding Resins Market Share Shift in Japan by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CHINA
    Table 49: Chinese Blow Molding Resins Market Growth Prospects
    in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 50: Blow Molding Resins Historic Market Analysis in China
    in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 51: Chinese Blow Molding Resins Market by Type:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 52: Chinese Demand for Blow Molding Resins in US$ Million
    by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 53: Blow Molding Resins Market Review in China in US$
    Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 54: Chinese Blow Molding Resins Market Share Breakdown by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    EUROPE
    Market Facts & Figures
    European Blow Molding Resins Market: Competitor Market Share
    Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 55: European Blow Molding Resins Market Demand Scenario
    in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 56: Blow Molding Resins Market in Europe: A Historic
    Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 57: European Blow Molding Resins Market Share Shift by
    Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 58: European Blow Molding Resins Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027

    Table 59: Blow Molding Resins Market in Europe in US$ Million
    by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 60: European Blow Molding Resins Market Share Breakdown
    by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 61: European Blow Molding Resins Addressable Market
    Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 62: Blow Molding Resins Market in Europe: Summarization
    of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 63: European Blow Molding Resins Market Share Analysis by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    FRANCE
    Table 64: Blow Molding Resins Market in France by Type:
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 65: French Blow Molding Resins Historic Market Scenario
    in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 66: French Blow Molding Resins Market Share Analysis by
    Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 67: Blow Molding Resins Quantitative Demand Analysis in
    France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 68: French Blow Molding Resins Historic Market Review in
    US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 69: French Blow Molding Resins Market Share Analysis:
    A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    GERMANY
    Table 70: Blow Molding Resins Market in Germany: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 71: German Blow Molding Resins Historic Market Analysis
    in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 72: German Blow Molding Resins Market Share Breakdown by
    Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 73: Blow Molding Resins Market in Germany: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 74: German Blow Molding Resins Market in Retrospect in
    US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 75: Blow Molding Resins Market Share Distribution in
    Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ITALY
    Table 76: Italian Blow Molding Resins Market Growth Prospects
    in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 77: Blow Molding Resins Historic Market Analysis in Italy
    in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 78: Italian Blow Molding Resins Market by Type:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 79: Italian Demand for Blow Molding Resins in US$ Million
    by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 80: Blow Molding Resins Market Review in Italy in US$
    Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 81: Italian Blow Molding Resins Market Share Breakdown by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    UNITED KINGDOM
    Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Blow Molding Resins: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 83: Blow Molding Resins Market in the United Kingdom:
    Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 84: United Kingdom Blow Molding Resins Market Share
    Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
    Blow Molding Resins in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 86: United Kingdom Blow Molding Resins Market in US$
    Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 87: Blow Molding Resins Market Share Shift in the United
    Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SPAIN
    Table 88: Spanish Blow Molding Resins Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 89: Spanish Blow Molding Resins Historic Market Review by
    Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 90: Blow Molding Resins Market in Spain: Percentage Share
    Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 91: Spanish Blow Molding Resins Market Quantitative
    Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 92: Blow Molding Resins Market in Spain: Summarization of
    Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
    2012-2019

    Table 93: Spanish Blow Molding Resins Market Share Analysis by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    RUSSIA
    Table 94: Russian Blow Molding Resins Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 95: Blow Molding Resins Market in Russia by Type:
    A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 96: Russian Blow Molding Resins Market Share Breakdown by
    Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 97: Russian Blow Molding Resins Latent Demand Forecasts
    in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 98: Blow Molding Resins Historic Demand Patterns in
    Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 99: Blow Molding Resins Market Share Breakdown in Russia
    by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF EUROPE
    Table 100: Rest of Europe Blow Molding Resins Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027

    Table 101: Blow Molding Resins Market in Rest of Europe in US$
    Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 102: Rest of Europe Blow Molding Resins Market Share
    Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 103: Rest of Europe Blow Molding Resins Addressable
    Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 104: Blow Molding Resins Market in Rest of Europe:
    Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
    for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 105: Rest of Europe Blow Molding Resins Market Share
    Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 106: Asia-Pacific Blow Molding Resins Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 107: Blow Molding Resins Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 108: Asia-Pacific Blow Molding Resins Market Share
    Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 109: Blow Molding Resins Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 110: Asia-Pacific Blow Molding Resins Historic Market
    Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 111: Asia-Pacific Blow Molding Resins Market Share
    Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 112: Blow Molding Resins Quantitative Demand Analysis in
    Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 113: Asia-Pacific Blow Molding Resins Historic Market
    Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 114: Asia-Pacific Blow Molding Resins Market Share
    Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    AUSTRALIA
    Table 115: Blow Molding Resins Market in Australia: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 116: Australian Blow Molding Resins Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 117: Australian Blow Molding Resins Market Share
    Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 118: Blow Molding Resins Market in Australia: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 119: Australian Blow Molding Resins Market in Retrospect
    in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 120: Blow Molding Resins Market Share Distribution in
    Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    INDIA
    Table 121: Indian Blow Molding Resins Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 122: Indian Blow Molding Resins Historic Market Review by
    Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 123: Blow Molding Resins Market in India: Percentage
    Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 124: Indian Blow Molding Resins Market Quantitative
    Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 125: Blow Molding Resins Market in India: Summarization
    of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
    2012-2019

    Table 126: Indian Blow Molding Resins Market Share Analysis by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SOUTH KOREA
    Table 127: Blow Molding Resins Market in South Korea: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 128: South Korean Blow Molding Resins Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 129: Blow Molding Resins Market Share Distribution in
    South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 130: Blow Molding Resins Market in South Korea: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 131: South Korean Blow Molding Resins Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 132: Blow Molding Resins Market Share Distribution in
    South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Blow Molding Resins:
    Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 134: Blow Molding Resins Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
    Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Blow Molding Resins Market
    Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
    for Blow Molding Resins in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Blow Molding Resins Market in
    US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 138: Blow Molding Resins Market Share Shift in Rest of
    Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    LATIN AMERICA
    Table 139: Latin American Blow Molding Resins Market Trends by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027

    Table 140: Blow Molding Resins Market in Latin America in US$
    Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 141: Latin American Blow Molding Resins Market Percentage
    Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 142: Latin American Blow Molding Resins Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 143: Blow Molding Resins Historic Market Analysis in
    Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 144: Latin American Blow Molding Resins Market by Type:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 145: Latin American Demand for Blow Molding Resins in US$
    Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 146: Blow Molding Resins Market Review in Latin America
    in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 147: Latin American Blow Molding Resins Market Share
    Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ARGENTINA
    Table 148: Argentinean Blow Molding Resins Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027

    Table 149: Blow Molding Resins Market in Argentina in US$
    Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 150: Argentinean Blow Molding Resins Market Share
    Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 151: Argentinean Blow Molding Resins Addressable Market
    Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 152: Blow Molding Resins Market in Argentina:
    Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
    for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 153: Argentinean Blow Molding Resins Market Share
    Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    BRAZIL
    Table 154: Blow Molding Resins Market in Brazil by Type:
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 155: Brazilian Blow Molding Resins Historic Market
    Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 156: Brazilian Blow Molding Resins Market Share Analysis
    by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 157: Blow Molding Resins Quantitative Demand Analysis in
    Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 158: Brazilian Blow Molding Resins Historic Market Review
    in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 159: Brazilian Blow Molding Resins Market Share Analysis:
    A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    MEXICO
    Table 160: Blow Molding Resins Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 161: Mexican Blow Molding Resins Historic Market Analysis
    in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 162: Mexican Blow Molding Resins Market Share Breakdown
    by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 163: Blow Molding Resins Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 164: Mexican Blow Molding Resins Market in Retrospect in
    US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 165: Blow Molding Resins Market Share Distribution in
    Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF LATIN AMERICA
    Table 166: Rest of Latin America Blow Molding Resins Market
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 167: Blow Molding Resins Market in Rest of Latin America
    by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 168: Rest of Latin America Blow Molding Resins Market
    Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 169: Rest of Latin America Blow Molding Resins Latent
    Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 170: Blow Molding Resins Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
    of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 171: Blow Molding Resins Market Share Breakdown in Rest
    of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    MIDDLE EAST
    Table 172: The Middle East Blow Molding Resins Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 173: Blow Molding Resins Market in the Middle East by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 174: The Middle East Blow Molding Resins Market Share
    Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 175: The Middle East Blow Molding Resins Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 176: The Middle East Blow Molding Resins Historic Market
    by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 177: Blow Molding Resins Market in the Middle East:
    Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and
    2027

    Table 178: The Middle East Blow Molding Resins Market
    Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
    2020 to 2027

    Table 179: Blow Molding Resins Market in the Middle East:
    Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
    Application for 2012-2019

    Table 180: The Middle East Blow Molding Resins Market Share
    Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    IRAN
    Table 181: Iranian Market for Blow Molding Resins: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 182: Blow Molding Resins Market in Iran: Historic Sales
    Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 183: Iranian Blow Molding Resins Market Share Analysis by
    Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Blow
    Molding Resins in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 185: Iranian Blow Molding Resins Market in US$ Million by
    Application: 2012-2019

    Table 186: Blow Molding Resins Market Share Shift in Iran by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ISRAEL
    Table 187: Israeli Blow Molding Resins Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027

    Table 188: Blow Molding Resins Market in Israel in US$ Million
    by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 189: Israeli Blow Molding Resins Market Share Breakdown
    by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 190: Israeli Blow Molding Resins Addressable Market
    Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 191: Blow Molding Resins Market in Israel: Summarization
    of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 192: Israeli Blow Molding Resins Market Share Analysis by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SAUDI ARABIA
    Table 193: Saudi Arabian Blow Molding Resins Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 194: Blow Molding Resins Historic Market Analysis in
    Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 195: Saudi Arabian Blow Molding Resins Market by Type:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Blow Molding Resins in US$
    Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 197: Blow Molding Resins Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
    US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 198: Saudi Arabian Blow Molding Resins Market Share
    Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
    Table 199: Blow Molding Resins Market in the United Arab
    Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
    Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 200: United Arab Emirates Blow Molding Resins Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 201: Blow Molding Resins Market Share Distribution in
    United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 202: Blow Molding Resins Market in the United Arab
    Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
    Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 203: United Arab Emirates Blow Molding Resins Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 204: Blow Molding Resins Market Share Distribution in
    United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF MIDDLE EAST
    Table 205: Blow Molding Resins Market in Rest of Middle East:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 206: Rest of Middle East Blow Molding Resins Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 207: Rest of Middle East Blow Molding Resins Market Share
    Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 208: Blow Molding Resins Market in Rest of Middle East:
    Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
    Application for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 209: Rest of Middle East Blow Molding Resins Market in
    Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 210: Blow Molding Resins Market Share Distribution in
    Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    AFRICA
    Table 211: African Blow Molding Resins Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 212: Blow Molding Resins Market in Africa by Type:
    A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 213: African Blow Molding Resins Market Share Breakdown
    by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 214: African Blow Molding Resins Latent Demand Forecasts
    in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 215: Blow Molding Resins Historic Demand Patterns in
    Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 216: Blow Molding Resins Market Share Breakdown in Africa
    by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    IV. COMPETITION
    Total Companies Profiled: 44
