Global Body Area Network Industry
Global Body Area Network Market to Reach $63.1 Billion by 2027
NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Body Area Network estimated at US$16 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$63.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Bluetooth, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 22.3% CAGR and reach US$17.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wi-Fi segment is readjusted to a revised 19.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960822/?utm_source=PRN
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.1% CAGR
The Body Area Network market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 21.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.5% and 18.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15% CAGR.
ZigBee Segment to Record 25% CAGR
In the global ZigBee segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 25% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$15.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.4 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 171-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Abbott Laboratories
Bluetooth SIG, Inc.
Ericsson AB
Fujitsu Ltd.
General Electric Company
IBM Corporation
Intel Corporation
Jawbone
Renesas Electronics Corporation
STMicroelectronics International NV
Telefonica SA
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960822/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Body Area Network Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Body Area Network Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Body Area Network Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Bluetooth (Technology) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: Bluetooth (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Wi-Fi (Technology) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: Wi-Fi (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: ZigBee (Technology) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: ZigBee (Technology) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: Wearable Devices (Device) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 10: Wearable Devices (Device) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 11: Implant Devices (Device) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 12: Implant Devices (Device) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Healthcare (End-Use Industry) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 14: Healthcare (End-Use Industry) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027
Table 15: Sports (End-Use Industry) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 16: Sports (End-Use Industry) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Body Area Network Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 17: Body Area Network Market in US$ Million in the United
States by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 18: United States Body Area Network Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: United States Body Area Network Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Device: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: United States Body Area Network Market Share
Breakdown by Device: 2020 VS 2027
Table 21: United States Body Area Network Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 22: Body Area Network Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use Industry: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 23: Body Area Network Market Analysis in Canada in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 24: Canadian Body Area Network Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Canadian Body Area Network Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Device: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Body Area Network Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Device for 2020 and 2027
Table 27: Canadian Body Area Network Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 28: Canadian Body Area Network Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 29: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Body Area
Network Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 30: Japanese Body Area Network Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Japanese Market for Body Area Network: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 32: Japanese Body Area Network Market Share Analysis by
Device: 2020 VS 2027
Table 33: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Body Area
Network in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 34: Body Area Network Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use Industry: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 35: Body Area Network Market Estimates and Forecasts in
China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 36: Body Area Network Market in China: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2020 and 2027
Table 37: Chinese Body Area Network Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Device for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Chinese Body Area Network Market by Device:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 39: Chinese Demand for Body Area Network in US$ Million
by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 40: Chinese Body Area Network Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use Industry: 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Body Area Network Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 41: European Body Area Network Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 42: European Body Area Network Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: European Body Area Network Market Assessment in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 44: Body Area Network Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2020 and 2027
Table 45: European Body Area Network Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Device: 2020-2027
Table 46: European Body Area Network Market Share Breakdown by
Device: 2020 VS 2027
Table 47: European Body Area Network Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 48: European Body Area Network Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 49: French Body Area Network Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 50: French Body Area Network Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 51: Body Area Network Market in France by Device:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 52: French Body Area Network Market Share Analysis by
Device: 2020 VS 2027
Table 53: Body Area Network Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 54: French Body Area Network Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2020 and 2027
GERMANY
Table 55: German Body Area Network Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 56: German Body Area Network Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 57: Body Area Network Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Device for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 58: German Body Area Network Market Share Breakdown by
Device: 2020 VS 2027
Table 59: Body Area Network Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 60: Body Area Network Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use Industry: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 61: Body Area Network Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 62: Body Area Network Market in Italy: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2020 and 2027
Table 63: Italian Body Area Network Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Device for the Period 2020-2027
Table 64: Italian Body Area Network Market by Device:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 65: Italian Demand for Body Area Network in US$ Million
by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 66: Italian Body Area Network Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use Industry: 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 67: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Body
Area Network Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 68: United Kingdom Body Area Network Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 69: United Kingdom Market for Body Area Network: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 70: United Kingdom Body Area Network Market Share
Analysis by Device: 2020 VS 2027
Table 71: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Body Area Network in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to
2027
Table 72: Body Area Network Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use Industry: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 73: Rest of Europe Body Area Network Market Assessment in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 74: Body Area Network Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2020 and 2027
Table 75: Rest of Europe Body Area Network Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Device: 2020-2027
Table 76: Rest of Europe Body Area Network Market Share
Breakdown by Device: 2020 VS 2027
Table 77: Rest of Europe Body Area Network Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 78: Rest of Europe Body Area Network Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 79: Asia-Pacific Body Area Network Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 80: Asia-Pacific Body Area Network Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 81: Body Area Network Market in Asia-Pacific by Device:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 82: Asia-Pacific Body Area Network Market Share Analysis
by Device: 2020 VS 2027
Table 83: Body Area Network Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 84: Asia-Pacific Body Area Network Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2020 and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 85: Body Area Network Market Analysis in Rest of World in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 86: Rest of World Body Area Network Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 87: Rest of World Body Area Network Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Device: 2020 to 2027
Table 88: Body Area Network Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Device for 2020 and 2027
Table 89: Rest of World Body Area Network Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to
2027
Table 90: Rest of World Body Area Network Market Share Analysis
by End-Use Industry: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 43
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960822/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-body-area-network-industry-301182340.html
SOURCE Reportlinker