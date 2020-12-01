Global Body Area Network Industry

Global Body Area Network Market to Reach $63.1 Billion by 2027

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Body Area Network estimated at US$16 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$63.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Bluetooth, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 22.3% CAGR and reach US$17.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wi-Fi segment is readjusted to a revised 19.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.1% CAGR



The Body Area Network market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 21.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.5% and 18.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15% CAGR.



ZigBee Segment to Record 25% CAGR



In the global ZigBee segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 25% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$15.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.4 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 171-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Abbott Laboratories

Bluetooth SIG, Inc.

Ericsson AB

Fujitsu Ltd.

General Electric Company

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Jawbone

Renesas Electronics Corporation

STMicroelectronics International NV

Telefonica SA









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Body Area Network Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Body Area Network Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Body Area Network Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Bluetooth (Technology) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: Bluetooth (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Wi-Fi (Technology) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: Wi-Fi (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: ZigBee (Technology) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: ZigBee (Technology) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: Wearable Devices (Device) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 10: Wearable Devices (Device) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 11: Implant Devices (Device) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 12: Implant Devices (Device) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Healthcare (End-Use Industry) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 14: Healthcare (End-Use Industry) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027



Table 15: Sports (End-Use Industry) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 16: Sports (End-Use Industry) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Body Area Network Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 17: Body Area Network Market in US$ Million in the United

States by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 18: United States Body Area Network Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: United States Body Area Network Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Device: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: United States Body Area Network Market Share

Breakdown by Device: 2020 VS 2027



Table 21: United States Body Area Network Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 22: Body Area Network Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use Industry: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 23: Body Area Network Market Analysis in Canada in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 24: Canadian Body Area Network Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Canadian Body Area Network Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Device: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Body Area Network Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Device for 2020 and 2027



Table 27: Canadian Body Area Network Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 28: Canadian Body Area Network Market Share Analysis by

End-Use Industry: 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 29: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Body Area

Network Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 30: Japanese Body Area Network Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Japanese Market for Body Area Network: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 32: Japanese Body Area Network Market Share Analysis by

Device: 2020 VS 2027



Table 33: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Body Area

Network in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 34: Body Area Network Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use Industry: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 35: Body Area Network Market Estimates and Forecasts in

China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 36: Body Area Network Market in China: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2020 and 2027



Table 37: Chinese Body Area Network Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Device for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Chinese Body Area Network Market by Device:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 39: Chinese Demand for Body Area Network in US$ Million

by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 40: Chinese Body Area Network Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use Industry: 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Body Area Network Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 41: European Body Area Network Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 42: European Body Area Network Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: European Body Area Network Market Assessment in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 44: Body Area Network Market in Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2020 and 2027



Table 45: European Body Area Network Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Device: 2020-2027



Table 46: European Body Area Network Market Share Breakdown by

Device: 2020 VS 2027



Table 47: European Body Area Network Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 48: European Body Area Network Market Share Analysis by

End-Use Industry: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 49: French Body Area Network Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 50: French Body Area Network Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 51: Body Area Network Market in France by Device:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 52: French Body Area Network Market Share Analysis by

Device: 2020 VS 2027



Table 53: Body Area Network Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 54: French Body Area Network Market Share Analysis:

A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2020 and 2027



GERMANY

Table 55: German Body Area Network Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 56: German Body Area Network Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 57: Body Area Network Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Device for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 58: German Body Area Network Market Share Breakdown by

Device: 2020 VS 2027



Table 59: Body Area Network Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 60: Body Area Network Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use Industry: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 61: Body Area Network Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 62: Body Area Network Market in Italy: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2020 and 2027



Table 63: Italian Body Area Network Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Device for the Period 2020-2027



Table 64: Italian Body Area Network Market by Device:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 65: Italian Demand for Body Area Network in US$ Million

by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 66: Italian Body Area Network Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use Industry: 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 67: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Body

Area Network Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 68: United Kingdom Body Area Network Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 69: United Kingdom Market for Body Area Network: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 70: United Kingdom Body Area Network Market Share

Analysis by Device: 2020 VS 2027



Table 71: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Body Area Network in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to

2027



Table 72: Body Area Network Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use Industry: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 73: Rest of Europe Body Area Network Market Assessment in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 74: Body Area Network Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2020 and 2027



Table 75: Rest of Europe Body Area Network Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Device: 2020-2027



Table 76: Rest of Europe Body Area Network Market Share

Breakdown by Device: 2020 VS 2027



Table 77: Rest of Europe Body Area Network Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 78: Rest of Europe Body Area Network Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 79: Asia-Pacific Body Area Network Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 80: Asia-Pacific Body Area Network Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 81: Body Area Network Market in Asia-Pacific by Device:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 82: Asia-Pacific Body Area Network Market Share Analysis

by Device: 2020 VS 2027



Table 83: Body Area Network Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 84: Asia-Pacific Body Area Network Market Share Analysis:

A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2020 and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 85: Body Area Network Market Analysis in Rest of World in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 86: Rest of World Body Area Network Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 87: Rest of World Body Area Network Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Device: 2020 to 2027



Table 88: Body Area Network Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Device for 2020 and 2027



Table 89: Rest of World Body Area Network Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to

2027



Table 90: Rest of World Body Area Network Market Share Analysis

by End-Use Industry: 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 43

