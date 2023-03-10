Global Bond Funds Hit by Rate Risk Find Refuge in Malaysia Notes

Marcus Wong and Masaki Kondo
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- By most accounts, February was a brutal month for global bonds as major central banks vowed to keep hiking. But Malaysian securities proved to be a rare exception.

Overseas funds poured $919 million into ringgit debt in February in a third month of inflows, central bank data showed. The buying contrasted with outflows recorded by some other regional markets, with foreign investors pulling $1.1 billion from Thai notes and $498 million from Indonesian bonds.

Malaysian securities bucked “the regional trend due to attractive USD-hedged ringgit yields versus Treasuries and better visibility over Bank Negara Malaysia’s peak rate,” said Winson Phoon, head of fixed-income research at Maybank Securities Pte in Singapore. Inflows were likely concentrated in short-to-mid dated tenors, he added.

Investors are zeroing in on bonds where borrowing costs are showing signs of peaking as they seek to unearth pockets of buying opportunity in the asset class. Hawkish rhetoric from the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank have hammered global debt, with hopes for a policy pivot waning as central banks vow to tame inflation.

Bank Negara Malaysia is among authorities that have paused their tightening campaign in recent months, fueling speculation that it may be almost done with raising rates. The central bank left its monetary settings unchanged for a second straight meeting on Thursday.

Funds Rush to Emerging-Asia Bond Sales on Bet Rates Near Peak

Demand for ringgit debt has also been boosted by attractive returns, which helped to offset the damping effect of its three-year yield discount over similar-maturity Treasuries. Malaysia’s three-year government notes offer a yield of 6.1% for investors who hedge against a weak ringgit using three-month currency forwards, compared with 3.5% without hedging.

“USD-hedged ringgit yields will remain attractive as long as the wide divergence between BNM and Fed monetary policy continues,” said Maybank’s Phoon.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

