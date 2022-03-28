Global Bond Rout Accelerates to Send Australian Yields Soaring

(Bloomberg) -- The steepest global bond rout of the modern era extended Monday, with Australian and New Zealand yields surging and traders in Tokyo braced for intervention from the Bank of Japan.

Aussie three-year sovereign yields jumped as much as 11 basis points to 2.33%, the highest since December 2014, as the nation’s debt caught up with Friday’s tumble in Treasuries. Japan’s benchmark 10-year yields closed Friday just 1.5 basis points below the 0.25% ceiling the BOJ has indicated is the top of its allowed range, so Tokyo traders are bracing for intervention.

Yields on U.S. notes due from two- to 10-years all surged at least 10 basis points Friday as traders priced in two full percentage points of interest-rate hikes from the Federal Reserve over the remainder of this year.

“Momentum for bonds globally is all one way at the moment, as Treasuries slump on Fed-hike expectations,” said Damien McColough, head of fixed-income research at Westpac Banking Corp. in Sydney. “Even as moves look stretched there are few signs of the current trend bottoming out.”

New Zealand’s bonds also sold off sharply on Monday, with two-year rates soaring nine basis points to touch 2.90%.

Bloomberg’s Global Aggregate Bond Index has slumped 7% this year, exceeding the record 5% full-year loss the gauge posted in 1999. Investors are dumping bonds on expectations the Fed will lead an aggressive wave of global central bank tightening this year with the impact of Russia’s war in Ukraine expected to drive up inflation from current levels that are already the fastest since the 1980s.

Japan’s 10-year yield already exceeded the 0.23% level that spurred the BOJ to intervene last month to restrain the market. Back on Feb. 10 the central bank announced an operation for Feb. 14 to offer to buy an unlimited amount of bonds at a fixed rate of 0.25%.

Australia’s bonds are falling in line with Treasuries even though the Reserve Bank of Australia has insisted it remains patient about the need to hike interest rates with inflation in the South Pacific nation less than half the annual pace of the U.S. The market remains extremely skeptical the RBA can go on resisting the global tightening tide, with swaps traders seeing better than 75% odds the first rate increase comes in May.

“The local short end may not steady until risk assets start to react adversely to thoughts of aggressive rate hikes, or the RBA issues cash rate guidance which the market finds credible,” said Andrew Ticehurst, a rates strategist at Nomura Holdings Inc. in Sydney.

