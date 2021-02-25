Global Bond Rout Extends in Asia, Testing Yield Curve Control

Masaki Kondo
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The global bond rout that sent the benchmark U.S. yields to a one-year high rolled on in Asia Friday, testing the resolve of central banks trying to curb rising market interest rates.

Australia’s 10-year yield jumped as much as 20 basis points to 1.93%, following a similar surge in Treasuries. The three-year yield reached 0.15%, the highest level since October and well above the Reserve Bank of Australia’s 0.1% target. The RBA on Thursday bought A$5 billion ($3.9 billion) of bonds, matching the record last March when it began quantitative easing, as it sought to defend the target.

Read More: In a Flash, U.S. Yields Hit 1.6%, Wreaking Havoc Across Markets

Japan’s 10-year yield climbed three basis points to 0.150% on Thursday, as it pushes further toward the edge of the central bank’s perceived range of about 20 basis points on either side of zero. A further sell-off could see it break an October 2018 high of 0.155%, which was the highest since January 2016.

“The market is likely to try to force the BOJ into conducting an unscheduled bond purchase operation” on Friday, Kazuhiko Sano, chief strategist at Tokai Tokyo Securities, wrote in a note. “Should the BOJ decide not to move, the 10-year yield could test 0.20%.”

New Zealand bonds also slid, with the benchmark 10-year yield up as much as 15 basis points at 2.02%, the highest since 2019.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Asia’s Central Banks Build Taper Tantrum Levels of Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- Central banks in Asia’s emerging economies added $467.7 billion to their foreign-exchange reserves last year, the most since 2013 when the region’s markets were rattled by the taper tantrum.The increase reflects intervention in foreign-exchange markets and positive valuation effects that pushed total holdings to $5.74 trillion, just shy of the record $5.8 trillion hit in 2014. The tally excludes developed economies such as Japan and Australia.That provides Asia with an important buffer against a recent jump in global bond yields. Rising yields have historically triggered currency volatility and driven up borrowing costs in the region.A signal in 2013 by then-Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke that he planned to taper a massive bond-buying program ricocheted through Asia as investors fled and yields surged. The improving global economic outlook this year as Covid-19 vaccines are rolled out has sparked a surge in bond yields and fears that the Fed may withdraw support sooner than expected.“Taper tantrums may haunt emerging market central banks yet again if the Fed exits prematurely from their bond-buying program,” said Chua Hak Bin, senior economist at Maybank Kim Eng Research Pte in Singapore. “That will be another blow to poorer emerging markets, already lagging the recovery because of the uneven vaccine rollout and impact from lockdowns.”U.S. ScrutinyRobust trade surpluses and investor inflows will continue to support reserves, but the U.S. Treasury’s increased scrutiny on foreign-exchange intervention will act as a brake on the pace of increase this year, according to Khoon Goh, Singapore-based head of Asia research at at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd.While China’s reserves are the world’s biggest, the bulk of last year’s increase came in the rest of Asia. The Reserve Bank of India has been intervening heavily to boost its reserves, and its $583.7 billion stockpile could overtake Russia’s to become the world’s fourth largest. That’s mainly on the back of a rare current-account surplus and robust flows into stock markets.Indonesia’s reserves rose to a record $138 billion in January, providing a sizable war chest to defend the rupiah. The Philippines accumulated an all-time high of $110 billion in reserves in December, helped by remittances from migrant workers. Thailand’s reserves remain near the all-time high of $259.2 billion reached in January.Asia looks set to enjoy a cyclical rebound with low real rates to shield against volatility, according to based Alex Wolf, Hong Kong-based head of investment strategy Asia at JP Morgan Private Bank in Hong Kong.“Bear in mind that insofar as rising yields are a reflection of growth optimism, a lot of that growth should come from Asia in 2021,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dell Reports Sales Surge on Continuing Personal Computer Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Dell Technologies Inc. reported quarterly revenue that topped analysts’ estimates bolstered by continued strong demand for personal computers needed for work and study from home.Sales rose 9% to $26.1 billion in the period that ended Jan. 29, the Round Rock, Texas-based company said Thursday in a statement. That compares with an average analyst estimate of $24.5 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Profit, excluding some items, was $2.70 a share. Analysts projected $2.14 a share.Under Chief Executive Officer Michael Dell, the company is trying to reduce its dependence on one-time lower margin hardware sales and transform itself into a seller of subscription-based computer services. While that shift is ongoing, the company still gets about half of its revenue from sales of PCs to commercial and consumer customers.Earlier, rival HP Inc. also reported quarterly sales that topped estimates on vigorous consumer demand for the company’s laptops and personal printers.Dell shares closed at $79.72 in New York. The stock has increased about 9% this year.Fiscal fourth-quarter revenue from consumer PCs jumped 19% to $3.8 billion, the company said. That compares with a 14% expansion in the prior period. PC sales to business and government agencies rose 16% to $9.9 billion.Server and networking sales gained 3% to $4.4 billion from a year earlier, breaking a streak of seven consecutive quarters of year-over-year declines, while storage hardware revenue fell 2% to $4.4 billion.Sales from VMware Inc., which is majority-owned by Dell, was $3.3 billion. The publicly traded company offers software for data centers. VMware Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger left the company to become CEO of Intel Corp. earlier this month. Dell is considering plans to spin off VMware, but has said it won’t make a decision until after September 2021.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Salesforce Falls as Sales Growth Rate Fails to Satisfy Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Salesforce.com Inc. reported sales increased 20% in the fiscal fourth quarter, the same year-over-year gains as in the previous period, disappointing investors who were looking for growth to accelerate. Shares dropped about 4% in extended trading.Still, the company gave a revenue forecast for the current period that exceeded analysts’ estimates, suggesting customers have begun spending more on its software after slowdowns fueled by the pandemic.Sales were $5.82 billion in the period ended Jan. 31. Profit, excluding some items, was $1.04 a share. That compared with analysts’ average projections of $5.68 billion and 75 cents, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.“Salesforce doesn’t look like it accelerating the business in Q4,” said Pat Walravens, an analyst at JMP Securities. Revenue from clients in Europe increased 20% -- a decline from a 26% gain in the third quarter. Bookings also were flat, he said. “Investors would have hoped we would see an acceleration in those growth measures.”Salesforce is in the process of buying Slack Technologies Inc., the latest acquisition designed to fuel continued sales growth -- the company aims to top 25% a year. Chief Executive Officer Marc Benioff has orchestrated more than 60 acquisitions in 22 years, taking his company from dot-com era upstart to a titan of cloud computing. Prior to the release of the results, Walravens said demand was starting to recover from the pandemic, which should help Salesforce. The forecast may indicate that improvement, even if last quarter’s results were less than some investors anticipated.The company reported sales of $5.82 billion in the period ended Jan. 31. Profit, excluding some items, was $1.04 a share. That compared with analysts’ average projections of $5.68 billion and 75 cents, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Revenue will be as much as $5.89 billion in the period ending in April, the San Francisco-based company said Thursday in a statement. Analysts, on average, projected $5.72 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Profit, excluding some items, will be 88 to 89 cents. Analysts projected 76 cents.The company projected annual profit, excluding some items, of as much as $3.41 a share. Analysts, on average, projected $3.51.“At the macro level we are finally coming out of this horrible pandemic situation,” Walravens said. “That means that a lot of companies that have been under pressure should be starting to see bluer skies and should be hiring salespeople and should be investing in their sales and marketing functions.”The shares fell to a low of $220 in extended trading after closing at $231.08 in New York. The stock has gained 3.8% this year.Slack, in preliminary results, said sales in the fourth quarter were $250.6 million. Analysts, on average, estimated $240.8 million. The enterprise chat app maker said it added 14,000 paying customers, a 180% increase over a year ago.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Fortescue apologises for clearing land on Aboriginal sacred site

    Australia's Fortescue Metals Group has apologised to an Aboriginal group for clearing land on a heritage site while flouting a government condition for representatives of the community to be present when the damage took place. It is the week's second such incident, despite pressure on Australian iron ore miners to show they have improved practices to manage important sites after Rio Tinto destroyed two sacred rock shelters for a mine expansion last May. Fortescue had state government permission to clear the land in the Weelamurra Creek area registered as sacred to the Wintawari Guruma people, on condition that community elders were present to perform salvage and cultural rites, four documents reviewed by Reuters showed.

  • Biggest Contract Busts in NBA History

    These players didn't live up to the big money they were paid.

  • How Measuring and Reducing Emissions Has Become Its Own Business

    (Bloomberg) -- A new startup run by former employees of the payment processor Stripe Inc. will help companies analyze the full range of their carbon emissions and figure out the best way to reduce and offset them.Watershed Technology Inc., which said Wednesday it has raised funding from Sequoia Capital, Kleiner Perkins and Laurene Powell Jobs, has built a software tool that lets customers such as mobile payment firm Square Inc., e-commerce platform Shopify Inc., and salad chain Sweetgreen Inc. make sense of their own and their suppliers’ emissions. It also shows companies which decisions they could make to most drastically change their carbon footprint.Watershed and its customers are part of a growing movement of companies realizing that fighting climate change needs to be a fundamental part of their long-term business plan. BlackRock Inc., the world’s largest shareholder, warned last week that it could vote against directors who don’t present strong plans to lessen their environmental impact.Christian Anderson, Watershed’s chief executive officer, said that “old-world” companies often have climate programs that are “bolted on to the business rather than being core to the operation — so we’re going to do exactly what we were going to do anyway and buy offsets.” But the market is going through “an inflection moment,” he said. “You’ve got this generation of fast-growing companies that are coming to climate for the first time as a corporate imperative and want to do something very ambitious on it.”Watershed helps companies assess more than just their Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions — direct emissions from a company and emissions from the energy a company buys, like electricity to power its offices. It also helps companies understand their sprawling Scope 3 emissions, which includes the impact of their supply chain and customers’ use of their products and can often make up the majority of a carbon footprint.“You have to collect all this data,” said Taylor Francis, Watershed’s president and another co-founder. “Sweetgreen’s carbon footprint is in their supply chain.” Restaurants know which lettuce farms have better quality and prices. But it’s much harder to know which ones are low carbon. “The climate solution is locked in all this complexity,” Francis said. “We’re trying to give them the keys and the tools to work through that.”Watershed’s tool has three goals: Let companies measure their impact, make plans to reduce it, and make reports on progress. Shopify used it last year to assess how its workforce, suddenly all working from home, would change its emissions. And they also were able to analyze choices beyond their own, such as different shipping methods used by stores on their platform. At Square, analyzing Scope 3 emissions meant looking at the carbon intensity of its suppliers — in this case, Bitcoin miners. Square doesn’t mine the cryptocurrency itself, but it buys lots of it from miners, and pledged $10 million last year to support cleaner energy initiatives for Bitcoin alongside a goal to hit net zero carbon by 2030.Sweetgreen already uses its menu to feature unusual but environmentally restorative ingredients such as kelp, clover and sorghum. But they wanted better data to make their menus even lower carbon, so Sweetgreen’s suppliers filled out forms to tell Watershed more details about their farms. Watershed’s co-founders get particularly excited talking about the far-flung web of emissions numbers behind a single salad. “A typical cheese supplier doesn’t know what their carbon footprint is,” said Francis. “But they do know if they have a methane digester, what type of feed do they use, how do they get it from their suppliers.” (Anderson added: “There is so much data in that salad!”)Collecting new, more granular data meant Sweetgreen, when choosing a feta provider, could pick between two that seem the same but have drastically different footprints, or encourage some partners to make investments in their farms to reduce their impact. “The biggest differentiator here is we were using actual emission numbers from actual suppliers, not just estimates or averages,” said Sweetgreen co-founder Nicolas Jammet. Sweetgreen has pledged to cut emissions per dollar of revenue in half from today’s levels by 2027. And Jammet sees benefits extending beyond his own business. “Ultimately what’s exciting is that when we work with suppliers to upgrade the way they make food, it doesn’t affect just the food they sell to Sweetgreen — it affects all the food they sell,” he said.Watershed’s three co-founders weren’t originally hired at Stripe to work on climate; they worked on engineering and built various products for Stripe customers. But in 2019, Stripe’s co-founders, John and Patrick Collison, became interested in how Stripe, which was valued around that time at $35 billion, could help fight climate change, particularly by being an early customer for fledgling climate-related technologies. They turned to Anderson and asked him to figure out what Stripe could do.Anderson consulted with academics and climate experts and came back with a proposal, which Stripe announced in August 2019: The San Francisco-based company would commit to spending at least $1 million a year on carbon sequestration, something few other companies had done.That pledge prompted some of Stripe’s peers — other tech companies who wanted to use their money to help fight climate change — to reach out to Anderson and ask how he had approached the proposal. In those conversations, Anderson realized these companies shared a broader problem: Before they could shrink their carbon footprint, they needed better tools to measure it. He started talking to two of his former co-workers, Francis and to their third co-founder Avi Itskovich, both of whom had left Stripe earlier that year. In September, Anderson quit Stripe and the three of them started Watershed.As is common in Silicon Valley’s clubby world, Stripe became one of Watershed’s first customers, and the Collison brothers became early investors. So did John Doerr and Michael Moritz, who share a friendly rivalry as chairman and partner of their respective venture capital firms, Kleiner Perkins and Sequoia Capital. Watershed declined to say how much the company had raised. Both Moritz and Doerr joined Watershed’s board. Doerr and his firm have had a decades-long history of funding climate-related companies, with mixed financial results. Moritz, on the other hand, said his firm avoided green tech investments in the “huge frenzy” in the early 2000s because he thought they weren’t a good fit for venture financing. “I don’t mean to pound our chest about it,” he said. “It was the right thing to do to allow others to lose money in that particular phase of climate investing.”Moritz is writing a check now because Watershed is selling enterprise subscription software, not expensive equipment that needs to be approved by a utility or by regulators. “We’ve always been very careful not to confuse noble crusades with solid investments,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GBP/USD Price Forecast – British Pound Finally Admits Gravity Exists

    The British pound reached towards the 1.42 level during the trading session on Wednesday but then fell rather hard as yields in the United States spike.

  • Stimulus Check Update: Lawmakers Question Minimum Wage Hike as Relief Bill Moves Forward

    As the public waits on a third stimulus check, some lawmakers are voicing opposition to a key portion of the bill that would allow for those payments.

  • Engine failure on a Boeing 777 plane this weekend turned out OK. Here's why

    Engine failures on commercial planes happen with some frequency. Modern jets are designed to fly safely for a while even after one engine quits.

  • AT&T to Spin Off Long-Suffering DirecTV in Deal With TPG

    (Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. will offload its DirecTV operations in a deal with private equity firm TPG that values the business at about $16 billion, a fraction of what the telecom giant paid for the satellite-TV company in 2015.As part of the agreement, a joint venture with TPG will run DirecTV and AT&T’s other pay-TV operations, according to a statement Thursday. AT&T will get $7.6 billion in cash from the transaction, with the new DirecTV taking on $5.8 billion in committed debt financing.TPG is acquiring a 30% stake in the business, leaving AT&T with 70% of the new entity. A key benefit for the phone company will be the removal of the long-struggling DirecTV from its books, though the transaction doesn’t include Latin America operations.With the sale, AT&T is taking a big step toward becoming a smaller, modern communications and media company. It also helps the carrier balance competing cash demands -- for 5G networks, film and TV programming production, dividends of almost $15 billion a year and interest on nearly $154 billion in long-term debt.Acquiring DirecTV six years ago for $48 billion allowed AT&T to become the largest pay-TV provider in the U.S. But it also made it the biggest victim of cord cutting that swept the industry, with customers jettisoning pay-TV packages in favor of streaming services.Since buying DirecTV, AT&T has lost almost 9 million TV subscribers -- or more than a third of the 25.4 million customers it had six years ago. To account for the lower value of its TV business, the company took a $15.5 billion impairment charge last quarter.The board of the new DirecTV will have two representatives apiece from AT&T and TPG, as well as a fifth seat for the chief executive officer. Bill Morrow, currently CEO of AT&T’s U.S. video unit, is expected to take that role when the transaction is completed.The deal provides cash to pay for AT&T’s 5G wireless expansion, including the billions of dollars worth of airwaves the company is expected to buy at a federal auction.With a smaller stake in DirecTV, AT&T can pursue what it calls an inevitable combination with rival satellite-TV provider Dish Network Corp. at some point in the future. A proposed combination of the two satellite services was shot down by the Federal Communications Commission and the U.S. Justice Department in 2002.AT&T CEO John Stankey has been cleaning house at the sprawling telecom titan, cutting staff and selling underperforming assets. During a January earnings call, Stankey said his priority is to increase subscribers to HBO Max, the company’s $15-a-month streaming service, as well as add lucrative wireless customers. For the third part of his three-pronged plan, Stankey said AT&T would connect 2 million more homes to fiber-optic cable by year-end.As part of its belt-tightening efforts, AT&T agreed in December to sell its anime video unit Crunchyroll to Sony Corp.’s Funimation Global Group for $1.18 billion.“This agreement aligns with our investment and operational focus on connectivity and content, and the strategic businesses that are key to growing our customer relationships across 5G wireless, fiber and HBO Max,” Stankey said on Thursday.(Updates with CEO of new business in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A new lawsuit says your auto insurer owes you a COVID 'stimulus check'

    Class action lawsuits contend insurers are unfairly profiting from emptier roads.

  • Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s Final Financial Disclosures Show Where They Made Their Money

    Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have filed their final financial disclosure forms (known as OGE 278e), covering their non-governmental income for 2020 and the first few weeks of 2021. Both give a...

  • Was Tiger Woods' SUV safe? Genesis GV80 involved in car accident calls attention to brand

    The safety of the little-known Genesis luxury car brand was thrust into the spotlight after Tiger Woods crashed a Genesis GV80 in the L.A. area.

  • Crypto Exchange Asks Customers To Return Bitcoin After Selling It At 88% Discount

    What Happened: The largest crypto exchange in Southeast Asia, Philippines-based PDAX, experienced a technical failure that led to Bitcoin trading at $6,000 – an 88% discount to its current price. Following the incident, PDAX asked its customers to return their Bitcoins, threatening legal action, a local news outlet Bitpinas has reported. According to the exchange’s CEO, the system error was not due to a hack but a technical “glitch” caused by a massive surge in trading activity. Why It Matters: The initial outage is said to have taken place on February 18; however, since then, reports have surfaced on social media of customers being locked out of their exchange accounts and being asked to “return their Bitcoin.” “After almost 24 hours, they sent me a demand letter and SMS, requesting me to transfer back the BTC, or they “may” be compelled to take legal actions against me.” said one trader who believed his purchase was well within his rights without violating any laws or regulations of the trading platform. See also: How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) Rafael Padilla, an attorney representing the affected users who are currently locked out of their accounts, commented on the issue on Facebook. “Our client’s trade transaction was legitimate under applicable laws, decided cases, and of course according to PDAX’s very own terms and conditions/user agreement.” According to Padilla, PDAX has opted to lock users out of their accounts because it cannot unilaterally reverse the transactions. An official statement from PDAX claims that 95% of accounts have been restored, but according to the report, many users are still locked out of their accounts. “It’s very understandable that a lot of users will feel upset they were able to buy what they thought an order was there for Bitcoin at very low prices. But unfortunately, the underlying Bitcoins were never in the possession of the exchange, so there’s never really anything there to be bought or sold, unfortunately.”, said PDAX CEO Nichel Gaba in a press conference earlier today. Image: vjkombajn via Pixabay See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaElon Musk's Tweet About Dogecoin Sends Price Up 10% In 30 Minutes AgainMicroStrategy Buys Additional .026B Worth Of Bitcoin, Surpasses Tesla's Bitcoin Holdings© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • What's the timing on your next stimulus check, once the House approves it?

    Here's what still has to happen, including the big vote scheduled for Friday.

  • Bitcoin Uses More Electricity Than Any Method Known To Mankind, Says Bill Gates

    Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) founder Bill Gates is concerned about Bitcoin’s impact on climate change. What Happened: “Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) uses more electricity per transaction than any other method known to mankind,” Gates told CNBC’s Andrew Sorkin in a live-streamed Clubhouse session on Wednesday. Researchers at Cambridge have found that by consuming over 121.36 terawatt-hours (TWh) a year, BTC electricity consumption is more than the whole of Argentina. In fact, some critics have argued that when an electric car company like Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) invested $1.5 billion in Bitcoin, it unwittingly may have undermined its environmental image. See also: How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) Why It Matters: Gates went on to tell Sorkin that there was a more efficient way of doing digital currency that wouldn’t require such high usage of electricity. Gates seemed to hint that a digital currency might be in the works at his foundation. “There are other ways of doing digital currency that our foundation is involved with which are done in local currency,” he said. “The transactions are not secret, they’re reversible. You can’t use it for ransom or things like that, and yet the transaction fees are so low that it's empowering the poorest.” What Else: While the energy requirements to mine and produce Bitcoin are still considerably high, cryptocurrency analytics firm Arcane Research finds that Bitcoin contributes to only 2.3% of digital tech emissions. Bitcoin’s climate footprint of 37Mt CO2 is still minuscule compared to other digital industries. The total GHG emissions from digital tech are estimated to 1600Mt, with Bitcoin contributing to roughly 2.3% of the digital tech emissions. pic.twitter.com/n3hWiFfpxm — Arcane Research (@ArcaneResearch) February 16, 2021 Image: World Economic Forum via Wikicommons See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCrypto Exchange Asks Customers To Return Bitcoin After Selling It At 88% DiscountElon Musk's Tweet About Dogecoin Sends Price Up 10% In 30 Minutes Again© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Medical school graduate sees nearly all of his $440,000 in student loans discharged

    A medical graduate who had about $440,000 in student debt saw 98% of his loans cancelled by a bankruptcy court in California, according to a recent filing.

  • Don’t Get Suckered Into Paying For These 20 Useless Things at Car Dealerships

    Add-ons can tack hundreds or thousands of dollars onto the sticker price of a car. Before you buy, know which add-ons you don't want to buy at the dealership.

  • Stimulus Check Update: Congress Moves One Step Closer to Another Round of Direct Stimulus Payments

    On Monday, the House Budget Committee approved President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, moving Americans one step closer to a third round of direct stimulus payments. The president's bill -- known as the American Rescue Plan (ARP) -- will next go to the House Rules Committee. For example, most House Republicans have made it clear that they will fight Biden's $15 minimum wage proposal, meaning it may have to be shelved for the time being.

  • Want to Be a Millionaire By 55? Here's How Your 401(k) Can Get You There

    Many of us just assume we can't build real wealth, and many leave our retirements up to chance, contributing some sums to 401(k) accounts and/or IRAs and hoping for the best. Well, for starters, you'll want to be investing effectively.