Global Bond Yields Bounce Back as Rate-Hike Bets Regain Vigor

(Bloomberg) -- Bond yields climbed in Australia and New Zealand on Wednesday as the prospect of aggressive interest-rate hikes to cool inflation shattered haven rallies.

New Zealand’s bond yields spiked after the Reserve Bank raised its official cash rate a quarter of a percentage point to 1% and said it’s likely to lift the benchmark to 2.5% by early next year. Australian 10-year yields headed for the highest close in three years as traders retained bets for a June rate hike.

“The RBNZ is talking tough while wielding a small stick,” said Rodrigo Catril, senior currency strategist at National Australia Bank Ltd. in Sydney. “RBNZ disappointed some by ‘only’ hiking by 25 basis points instead of 50, but importantly it lifted its terminal rate estimate to 3.35% from 2.60% and now sees the OCR at 2.5% early in 2023.”

Global bond markets have been whiplashed this month as the escalation of the Ukraine crisis spurred investors to pile back into havens like government debt. That halted the epic rout that broke out this year on expectations for a wave of central bank rate hikes after rampant inflation spurred a crescendo of concern that policy makers were dangerously behind the curve in removing the massive pandemic-era stimulus. The tide is turning once again as focus shifts from geopolitics to central banks.

Treasuries bear flattened Tuesday as short-end inflation expectations jumped to a record high. Swap traders raised the odds of a half point increase in March to 34%, from as low as 13% on Monday, after Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman suggested a hike of that magnitude could be on the table if inflation readings come in too high. Treasury futures were little changed Wednesday, with cash bonds closed in Asia for a Japan holiday.

Australia’s 10-year yields had risen as much as 10 basis points before paring that advance to six basis points at 2.26%. Softer-than-expected wages data moderated expectations the Reserve Bank of Australia will be forced to hike rates this half, well ahead of the timeline that’s been outlined by Governor Philip Lowe.

Rates traders are still certain the Australian central bank will raise interest rates in June, though they pared expectations for the May meeting to a coin flip. The RBNZ’s aggressive statement may also add to pressure for other central banks to move against inflation. New Zealand’s two and 10-year bond yields rose around 10 basis points following the RBNZ decision.

“The RBNZ communication today was very hawkish, in our view, and shines a light on the RBA,” said Andrew Ticehurst, a rates strategist at Nomura Inc. in Sydney. “The RBNZ said the decision to raise the cash rate by 25 basis points, rather than 50 basis points was quite lineball, indicating larger than usual moves in the future are possible.”

