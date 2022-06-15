Global Bonds Are on Cusp of Bear Market as Fed Faces Reckoning

Finbarr Flynn
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Global bonds are on the cusp of entering a bear market after the fastest US inflation in four decades fueled bets the Federal Reserve will make its biggest interest-rate hike since 1994 this week.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index, which tracks total returns from investment-grade government and corporate bonds, has slumped 19.7% from a record high in January 2021.

Debt markets have been convulsed since Friday when a report showed the annual US inflation rate accelerated to 8.6% in May, defying predictions that price pressures had peaked. Treasury two-year yields have jumped more than 50 basis points over the past week, climbing to the highest level since 2007.

The selloff in fixed income has wiped out almost $10 trillion of value in global bonds this year, erasing the gains made after central banks undertook unprecedented easing to cushion the global economy from a once-in-a-generation pandemic.

The global bond index has already slumped 16% in 2022, more than three times the size of the next biggest annual loss since 1990, after supply snarls, surging commodity prices, and rebounding consumer demand caught central bankers off guard, causing them to play catch-up on inflation.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who’s been careful to try to telegraph policy moves to markets, is under pressure to ramp up the central bank’s approach to taming price pressures at the rate decision Wednesday. A University of Michigan gauge on Friday signaled risks that longer-term inflation expectations are becoming unanchored, adding impetus to calls for more-aggressive rate hikes.

“The market is worried that the Fed is behind the curve and the risk of inflationary expectations will become embedded,” said Thu Ha Chow, head of Asia fixed income at Robeco Singapore Private Ltd. “It may be better to front-load and do 75 basis points, rather than leave concern that they will need to do even more in the next round of hikes.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tightening of financial conditions accelerates, recession fears grow as May CPI report becomes multi-day trading event

    May's consumer-price index report reverberates across financial markets on Monday as investors begin to consider the prospects of accelerating U.S. inflation.

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street slips as Fed policy announcement looms

    The S&P 500 fell in a choppy session on Tuesday as the index was unable to bounce from a sharp sell-off in the prior session ahead of a key policy statement from the Federal Reserve that will reveal how aggressive the central bank's policy path will be. Expectations had largely been predicting the Fed would hike by 50 basis points at the conclusion of its meeting on Wednesday. However, expectations that a 75 basis point hike was on the table have been growing after Friday's higher-than-expected consumer price index (CPI) data for May. In addition, a report from the Wall Street Journal on Monday and forecasts from several banks, including JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs, signaling a 75 basis point hike have strengthened that belief.

  • Australian Federal Court approves Blackstone's $6.3 billion Crown Resorts deal

    The approval follows nods from state regulators in Western Australia (WA), New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria last week, and gives billionaire James Packer an exit route from the Australian casino firm, beset by scandals and regulatory setbacks, in which he owns a 37% stake. "Crown will also request that quotation of Crown shares on the ASX be suspended from close of trading today," the company said in a statement.

  • Gundlach Says Fed Should Raise Rate to 3% on Wednesday

    (Bloomberg) -- DoubleLine Capital Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Gundlach said the Federal Reserve should raise its target interest rate to 3% on Wednesday, calling for a hike that would be dramatically larger than what most forecasters are predicting.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With R

  • Pimco Warned US Treasury That Russia Sanctions Will Hit Pensions

    (Bloomberg) -- Pacific Investment Management Co. has warned the US Treasury about the fallout on investors from the strict sanctions that are pushing Russia toward default.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapStocks Drop With Bond Yields at Multi-Year Highs: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupWHO Will Rename Monkeypox Virus to Minimize Stigma, Raci

  • Bill Ackman Says Aggressive Fed Action Would Help Restore Confidence

    (Bloomberg) -- Pershing Square founder Bill Ackman said Tuesday that the US Federal Reserve would be better off by raising rates 100 basis points “tomorrow, in July and thereafter” instead of the 75-basis-point hike that some economists are expecting.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Rec

  • Deutsche Bank Cuts Apple Stock Price Target on Consumer Spending Concerns

    Analyst Sidney Ho lowered his price target on Apple stock to $175 from $200, though he maintained a Buy rating.

  • A 75-basis-point hike? Here are 3 ways the Fed can sound more hawkish this week

    The Federal Reserve's plan to raise its benchmark rate to a neutral level, around 2.5%, by the end of the year is under pressure from a surprisingly strong May consumer-inflation data.

  • Asia shares subdued, dollar on a high as Fed looms

    Asian markets were in a pensive mood on Wednesday as shell-shocked investors waited to see just how aggressive the Federal Reserve would be on rates, with many fearing drastic action would risk tipping the world into recession. Treasury yields hit decade highs and the dollar a 20-year peak as futures implied it was near certain the Fed would hike by 75 basis points to a range of 1.50-1.75% later on Wednesday. "Against a backdrop of sky-high inflation, rising rates, and growing recession concerns, the S&P 500 has had its worst start to the year since 1962," noted analysts at Goldman Sachs.

  • Celsius' move to halt crypto withdrawals catches Washington's eye

    The thinking within the Biden administration is that regulations that were proposed to regulate stablecoins by the President Working Group’s report could extend to the entire crypto space.

  • Caterpillar Leaves Illinois After Decades to Move to Texas

    (Bloomberg) -- Caterpillar Inc., the producer of iconic yellow construction and mining equipment, is moving its headquarters to the Dallas-Fort Worth area, effectively ending its century-long history calling the state of Illinois its home.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear:

  • Jim Cramer Says ‘Boring’ Stocks Will Outperform Over the Long Term; Here Are 3 Names to Consider

    It’s official: after this past Monday’s trading, the S&P 500 has joined the NASDAQ in a bear market. The index has fallen more than 21% year-to-date, not as deep a loss as the NASDAQ’s 31% but still enough to give investors indigestion. It also brings up a vital question: how to maintain the portfolio in a difficult stock environment? Enter Jim Cramer. The well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program has never been at a loss for advice to give, and he’s come through once again. His word for sto

  • The Fed will hike rates by 75 basis points this week and it should push the US dollar to record highs, Jefferies says

    Jefferies joins Barclays in expecting the Fed to raise interest rates by 75 basis points at its meeting this week that'll be headed by Jerome Powell.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks. A lot of growth investors are reeling from the aftershocks of the incredible crash in crypto markets over […]

  • Want $4,000 in Passive Income? Invest $10,000 in These Dividend Stocks Now

    Passive income is loosely defined as income generated without active involvement. Three common sources from which investors can generate this type of income is ownership of rental property, licensing royalties, and stock dividends -- a favorite among investors such as Warren Buffett. Investing in these stocks can put investors on the right path toward achieving their financial goals and enjoying the benefits passive income brings.

  • Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel is one of the best stock watchers alive. He says the S&P 500 is already pricing in a recession and bear market

    “I think we’re pricing in a mild recession…I’m not saying how severe the recession actually will be,” Wharton’s Jeremy Siegel said, adding that dividend stocks may begin to look attractive for investors even as rates rise.

  • A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are firms that have announced cuts so far, from Compass to Coinbase.

    Peloton laid off nearly 3,000 employees, Better.com slashed 4,000. Now, job cuts are coming for real estate brokerages and crypto firms.

  • The Bear Market Is Officially Here. What Comes Next, According to History.

    Things will probably get worse before they get better. But in the past, the S&P 500 rose 17% on average in the year after a bear market.

  • Bitcoin's crashing — here's why Warren Buffett has hated it all along

    The billionaire has never made a secret of his loathing for cryptocurrency.

  • Stock Market Plunge: 3 Discounted Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    These innovative growth stocks are well off their highs and ripe for the picking by opportunistic investors.