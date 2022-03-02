Rate-Hike Bets Are Unwinding and Taking Bond Yields With Them

Garfield Reynolds
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Sovereign bonds surged in Japan, Australia and New Zealand on Wednesday, extending a global rally as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine spurred a flight to the safety of government debt.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The soaring demand comes as traders slash bets on interest-rate hikes from developed-markets central banks, swelling the world’s pile of negative-yielding sovereign bonds by $3 trillion in two days.

“Markets are bracing for a drawn-out conflict and appear to be focusing more on the negative growth implications than inflation risks,” Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. strategists including Brian Martin wrote in a note. Expectations for the Federal Reserve to hike by 50 basis points have faded and investors are turning to Treasuries as liquidity deteriorates, they said.

Growth fears were also evident in the selloff in stocks, while the prospect of supply shortages ripped through commodity markets, sending crude oil to $110 a barrel and wheat futures to a 14-year high.

Australia’s 10-year yields slipped as much as 11 basis points to 2.07%. Their New Zealand counterparts slumped 13 basis points before recouping much of the fall.

War Risk, Liquidity Squeeze Spur Bets on a Less Aggressive Fed

Japan’s benchmark 10-year bond yield, which typically moves in the tiniest of increments, dropped 3.5 basis points to 0.135% and headed for the lowest close since January.

Meanwhile, hedge funds look to have helped fuel the biggest gain in the country’s bond futures in a year, with ten-year contracts jumping as much as 58 ticks to 151.17.

Hedge Funds Close Out Short Bets on Japanese Bonds in a Hurry

Treasuries, which have led global gains this week, were little changed in Asian trading as investors weighed the risk of stagflation. There were also signs overnight of some short-covering in U.S. bonds.

Treasuries further out the curve were said by some traders to have benefited from stop-loss buying by speculative accounts that had been positioned to benefit from higher yields.

Leveraged funds increased short positions in 30-year bond futures to 532,000 contracts in the week ended Feb. 22, the strongest bets on declines in the securities since March 2020, according to Commitments of Traders data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Money-market traders have priced out any risk the Fed will start its tightening campaign with a half-point increase this month, once seen as a near certainty. They’ve also marked down where the benchmark rate will peak, to around 1.7%, which is a drop of over 20 basis points from previous expectations.

Stop-Out Buying Supports Treasuries Rally; Swap Spreads Crushed

“It is very hard to know where bond yields go in the near term as we are at the mercy of unpredictable headlines around Russia/Ukraine,” said Andrew Ticehurst, a rates strategist at Nomura Holdings Inc. in Sydney. “We are wary that we could see more covering of short positions in the bond market, which could send yields still lower. Positioning data has been suggesting very large short positions.”

German 10-year yields slid 21 basis points to minus 0.07%, the largest daily decrease since 2011 as rates traders bet the European Central Bank will put off raising interest rates until next year.

(Updates price moves)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • JPMorgan Eyes Index Shake-Up After Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. may revise its widely followed bond indexes as sanctions pile up against Russia, a step that could push investment funds that track the benchmarks to stop buying the underlying securities.Most Read from BloombergChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26Russia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateB

  • Russia’s Swift Exclusion Could Spur Cyber Attacks. 10 Stocks That Could Benefit.

    Russia already has launched digital attacks on Ukraine in this conflict. Tough new financial sanctions from the West could spur wider cyber aggression.

  • Baidu Surges After Sales Beat Signals AI Push Is Paying Off

    (Bloomberg) -- Baidu Inc.’s shares surged in Hong Kong after its revenue and profit beat estimates, signaling the Chinese internet giant’s efforts to monetize artificial intelligence technology is paying off.Most Read from BloombergChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26Russia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBiden Assails Put

  • U.N. General Assembly set to censure Russia over Ukraine invasion

    The United Nations General Assembly is set to reprimand Russia on Wednesday over its invasion of Ukraine and demand that Moscow stop fighting and withdraw its military forces, a move that aims to diplomatically isolate Russia at the world body. By Tuesday evening nearly half the 193-member General Assembly had signed on as co-sponsors of a draft resolution ahead of a vote on Wednesday, diplomats said. The text "deplores" Russia's "aggression against Ukraine."

  • Europe Is Pivoting Away from Russian Gas. Why Cheniere Stock Could Be a Winner.

    Europe is a leading importer of natural gas, and counts on Russia for some 40% of its supply. Maybe not for long.

  • Dow sheds almost 600 points, U.S. stocks end sharply lower as Russia says it will begin attacks on Kyiv

    U.S. stock indexes end sharply lower Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average posting the sharpest decline, as Russia steps up its attacks on Ukraine.

  • Meituan Cuts Merchant Fees to Comply With China’s Policy Change

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese food-delivery giant Meituan said it will cut commissions for some small and medium-sized merchants nearly two weeks after new government guidelines asked food-delivery platforms to lower fees for restaurants in pandemic-hit regions. Most Read from BloombergChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26Russia Steps Up Aerial Campaign

  • Euro-Area Bonds Rally With ECB Rate-Hike Bets for 2022 on Ice

    (Bloomberg) -- Government bond surged across Europe on Tuesday as rates traders bet the European Central Bank will put off raising interest rates until March next year given the risk that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine poses to the growth outlook.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Na

  • Apple, Nike and Hollywood Spurn Russia, Isolating Putin

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last week brought global condemnation, trade restrictions and financial penalties. Now the nation of 145 million is losing many of the world’s most iconic brands. Most Read from BloombergChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26Russia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBiden Assails Puti

  • Canada's Nutrien eyes prolonged global fertilizer disruption from invasion of Ukraine

    WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) -Canada’s Nutrien Ltd, the world’s biggest fertilizer producer, said on Tuesday that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could result in prolonged disruptions to the global supply of potash and nitrogen crop nutrients. Interim Chief Executive Ken Seitz said Nutrien will boost potash production if it sees sustained supply problems in Russia and Belarus, the world’s second- and third-largest potash producing countries after Canada.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks mixed amid Russia's invasion, sanctions escalation

    U.S. stocks sank and energy prices soared Monday morning after an escalation of sanctions against Russia amid an ongoing conflict in Ukraine stoked further uncertainty over the outlook for global financial markets.

  • This Explosive Coffee Shop Is Growing Faster Than Starbucks and Dunkin

    There is good reason to expect coffee shop chain Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) will post some caffeinated results when it reports earnings on Tuesday. In a recent analysis of customer foot traffic to Dutch Bros, Starbucks, and Dunkin Brands (NASDAQ: DNKN), Placer.ai found it was Dutch Bros that showed the most impressive growth compared to pre-pandemic periods.

  • Russia will ban Western companies from exiting investments as BP and others dash for the door

    Russia is stepping up its defense of its beleaguered financial system as major Western companies try to ditch their investments.

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Fell Hard on Tuesday

    The semiconductor growth stock fell hard along with the sector amid heightened Russia-Ukraine tensions.

  • Russia's central bank has closed the country's stock market and instructed brokers to block foreign sales as losses mount

    In an attempt to prevent a total collapse of the Russian ruble, the central bank also more than doubled interest rates to 20% following sanctions.

  • Strong Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus

    What to make of the markets today? After steep drops in January, February has seen increased volatility, with sharp swings up and down. That, combined with geopolitical tensions, stubbornly high inflation, and a Federal Reserve that is looking to raise rates more aggressively have made the markets – already tough to predict – more uncertain than ever. In times like these, investors could use some clear guide toward the stocks that are primed for gains, but finding one is the trick. Investors wil

  • SoFi stock soars after fintech company gives upbeat earnings outlook

    Shares of SoFi Technologies Inc. were soaring 14% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the financial-technology company exceeded expectations with its earnings outlook.

  • Shares of Cortes Campers parent triple on news of first travel trailer shipment

    A week ago, US Lighting said its Cortes Camper unit had shipped its first 17-foot, molded fiberglass travel trailer to RV Center Idaho. Now, the shares of parent US Lighting Group have more than tripled.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

    The steep declines in some individual stocks might be a great entry point right now, especially for long-term investors.

  • The stock market has more downside coming as investors chase the dip rather than throw in the towel, Bank of America says

    If a tactical rebound in the S&P 500 stalls below key resistance near 4600, "the risk remains for a deeper drawdown to 4000 to 3800," BofA said.