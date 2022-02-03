Global Bonds Rally as Meta, Growth Concern Fan Demand for Havens

(Bloomberg) -- Bond yields from New Zealand to Japan declined as Meta Platforms Inc.’s earnings disappointment added to concern that a faster pace of monetary policy tightening will hurt the global economy.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Eurozone data Wednesday showed inflation unexpectedly quickened to a record last month, fanning speculation that the European Central Bank could raise rates earlier than expected. The Bank of England, meanwhile, is expected to deliver its first back-to-back rate hike since 2004 on Thursday.

“Strong inflation is conducive to speculation that central banks may have to lift rates a lot more than expected and that will weigh on the global economy,” said Hideki Shibata, senior rates and currencies strategist at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute Co.

Australia and New Zealand 10-year yields fell at least four basis points, while Japan’s 30-year yield dropped one basis point to 0.79% ahead of an auction of this tenor. Treasuries rallied across the curve, with the 10-year yield down one basis point to 1.76%. S&P 500 Index futures fell following a disappointing earnings forecast from Meta.

The Australian and New Zealand dollars underperformed most of their Group-of-10 peers, with both declining at least 0.2% against the greenback.

“The main news this morning is Meta’s numbers falling short of estimates,” said Andrew Ticehurst, rates strategist at Nomura Holdings Inc. “This has given us a bit of risk off, with E-mini around 1% lower, the Aussie and kiwi a little softer and bond yields down a few basis points.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.