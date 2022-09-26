Global Bonds Tumble as UK Tax Cuts Deliver Fresh Headwinds

Garfield Reynolds
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Treasuries sold off Monday to extend the worst bond slide in decades as UK tax cuts fueled concern a wave of government spending will compel global central banks to become even more hawkish.

Most Read from Bloomberg

US government debt slid across the curve and German bund futures also declined. The UK government’s package of tax cuts and regulatory reforms spurred five-year gilts to slide by the most in at least three decades on Friday after its release. Equities and other risk assets also dropped and the pound sank to a record low.

“Markets are continuing to digest the implications of the UK’s fiscal statement and the massive move in gilts,” said Su-Lin Ong, head of Australian economic and fixed-income strategy at Royal Bank of Canada. Investors “are fretting over the pressure on government to deliver cost of living relief, with any loosening in fiscal settings adding pressure on central banks to do more of the heavy lifting,” she said.

Bonds and stocks are tumbling this year as the Federal Reserve leads most other central banks in a rapid shift away from the monetary policies of the pandemic, which involved keeping interest rates near zero and buying government securities to keep down yields. Government bond markets globally are on course for the worst year since 1949, when Europe was rebuilding from the ruins of World War Two, according to Bank of America Corp. strategists.

The yield on US 10-year Treasuries climbed as much as six basis points to 3.72%, after five-year gilt yields jumped 51 basis points Friday. The pound dropped as much as 4.7% to $1.0350, setting off declines across most major currencies against the dollar. Stock indexes fell more than 1.5% in Japan, South Korea, Australia and Taiwan.

“It’s a sell everything world!” said James Wilson, a senior portfolio manager in Melbourne at Jamieson Coote Bonds. The VIX gauge of implied volatility for the S&P 500 -- often called a fear gauge for stocks -- may have some catching up to do with the MOVE index for Treasuries, he said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Sterling plunges to all-time low in scathing appraisal of fiscal plan

    Sterling tumbled nearly 5% to an all-time low on Monday as investors ran for the exits after the new government's fiscal plan threatened to stretch Britain's finances to their limits. The currency dived as much as 4.85% to an unprecedented $1.0327, extending a 3.61% dive from Friday, when finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng unleashed historic tax cuts, and the biggest increase in borrowing since 1972 to pay for them. Economists and investors said Prime Minister Liz Truss's government, in power for less than three weeks, was losing financial credibility in unveiling such a plan just a day after the Bank of England hiked interest rates to contain surging inflation.

  • Dollar Rallies, Stocks Drop in Rocky Start to Week: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The dollar rallied, bond yields climbed and Asian shares slid amid unrelenting pressure on risk-sensitive assets as fears of faster inflation and global recession continued to rise. Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949‘Read Putin More Often and Carefully,’ Lavrov Tells the WorldUK Market Plunge Sparks Talk

  • Germany secures more gas shipments as Scholz visits Gulf

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz planted a tree at a mangrove park in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, a token nod to environmentalism during a two-day visit to the Gulf region focused mainly on securing new fossil fuel supplies and forging fresh alliances against Russia. To do so, the German government has sought out new natural gas suppliers while also installing terminals to bring the fuel into the country by ship. After visiting the Jubail Mangrove Park in Abu Dhabi, Scholz met with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to sign an accord on energy cooperation and discuss the country's hosting of next year's U.N. climate talks.

  • Oil claws back some losses but strong dollar caps gains

    Oil prices rose modestly in early trade on Monday after sliding to eight-month lows last week weighed down by a surging U.S. dollar and fears sharp interest rate hikes globally would spark a recession and hit fuel demand. Brent crude futures were up 17 cents, or 0.2%, at $86.32 a barrel at 0116 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 21 cents, or 0.3%, at $78.95 a barrel. Analysts said crude should find some support as Russia reinforces troops for the war on Ukraine and European Union sanctions on Russian oil are set to take effect in December.

  • Taiwan Dollar Depreciates to Weakest Level Since January 2017

    (Bloomberg) -- The Taiwan dollar depreciated to the weakest level in more than five years, dragged lower by persistent equity outflows and the surging greenback along with lingering geopolitical tensions with China. Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949‘Read Putin More Often and Carefully,’ Lavrov Tells the WorldUK Market

  • Is Verizon A Buy Or Sell As Promotions Start For Apple's IPhone 14?

    VZ stock provides a dividend but a buyback has been shelved amid 5G wireless investments. Will revenue growth reaccelerate?

  • Mani Ratnam on Magnum Opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan: 1’: ‘It’s An Adventure, It Is Intrigue, It’s Meant for the Big Screen’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    The release of revered Indian filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s hugely anticipated epic adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s classic Tamil-language novel “Ponniyin Selvan” is the realization of his childhood dream. One of India’s most celebrated filmmakers whose films include “Nayakan,” “Bombay” and “Iruvar,” Ratnam read the novel when he was in high school and wanted to make it […]

  • Women Cut Their Hair at Iran Protest in Dallas

    Women cut their hair during a protest in Dallas, Texas, on Sunday, September 25, following the death in police custody of a 22-year-old woman in Iran earlier this month.Footage by Anthony Lazon shows three women cutting their hair on Dealey Plaza on Sunday afternoon.Protests erupted across Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody after being arrested by the country’s morality police for allegedly breaking the strict dress code for women.Women have also taken to social media to post footage of themselves cutting their hair in protest of Amini’s death.At least 41 people, including demonstrators and security forces, have been killed since the protests began, according to reports, while over 700 have reportedly been arrested. Credit: Anthony Lazon via Storyful

  • Oil’s Retreat Deepens as Dollar’s Surge Looms Over Commodities

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell again as the dollar’s surge to a fresh peak and mounting recessionary concerns threatened global demand, deepening a rout.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949‘Read Putin More Often and Carefully,’ Lavrov Tells the WorldUK Market Plunge Sparks Talk of Emergency BOE Rate HikeWest Texas Intermediate

  • Cuba prepares evacuations as strengthening TS Ian nears

    Authorities in Cuba suspended classes in Pinar del Rio province and said they will begin evacuations Monday as Tropical Storm Ian was forecast to strengthen into a hurricane before reaching the western part of the island on its way to Florida. A hurricane warning was in effect for Grand Cayman and the Cuban provinces of Isla de Juventud, Pinar del Rio and Artemisa. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Ian should reach the far-western part of Cuba late Monday or early Tuesday, hitting near the country’s most famed tobacco fields.

  • Big Brother Finale Recap: Did the Right Houseguest Win Season 24?

    Almost a year after Xavier Prather became Big Brother‘s first-ever Black winner, the opportunity for another franchise milestone awaited on Sunday night. Taylor Hale’s presence in the Final 3 of Season 24 meant she could potentially become the first Black woman to ever win Big Brother — while wearing the bedazzled jumpsuit for which she was mocked […]

  • Asian markets mostly lower, echoing U.S. slide on rate worries

    Asian shares were mostly lower Monday, reflecting pessimism over weakness on Wall Street as the squeeze by central banks around the world to curb inflation weighs on investor sentiment.

  • Cole Beasley had other options (and still does)

    Buccaneers receiver Cole Beasley will make his debut on Sunday, and there’s a chance he’ll be used extensively in his first game with his new team. Some continue to wonder why it took so long for Beasley to find a new NFL home. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Beasley had interest from [more]

  • Don’t panic about your 401(k)

    It’s been a heckuva turbulent ride, including Russian defaults, emerging market crises, dot-com disasters, terrorist atrocities, global financial meltdowns, a U.S. housing collapse that rivaled the Great Depression, inflation panics, deflation panics, energy crises, sovereign debt crises, and a global pandemic. Read: What is a bear market? The people who panic and sell the stocks in their retirement portfolios right here will end up kicking themselves.

  • Ford Model T turns 114 years old

    Sunday afternoon was a booming sight at the Ford Piquette Museum for the Model T's celebration of turning 114 year's old.

  • France’s Macron Seeks Credibility With Budget Balancing Act

    (Bloomberg) -- The French government will present a budget on Monday that aims to renew Emmanuel Macron’s fiscal credibility despite extra spending to cushion energy price shocks and the challenge of emboldened opposition in parliament. Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949‘Read Putin More Often and Carefully,’ Lavrov Tel

  • The market beatings continue amid an 'unusually murky' outlook

    It was a rough week in the stock market as the Federal Reserve renewed its commitment to do whatever it takes to bring down inflation, even if it means pain in the economy.

  • Pound plunges to all-time low against dollar – live updates

    Sterling sent to new 37-year low as Asian markets deliver more punishment for tax cuts FTSE 100 closing prices: 7018.60 (-218.08) US market closing prices: Dow Jones 29590.41 (-486.27) Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: 'Kwasi Kwarteng's tax cluster bomb risks blowing up Britain's credibility' Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • China Steps Up Yuan Support as Currency Near Weakest Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- China made it more expensive to bet against the yuan in the derivatives market, ramping up support for the currency as it slides toward the weakest level since the 2008 financial crisis.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949‘Read Putin More Often and Carefully,’ Lavrov Tells the WorldUK Market Plunge Sparks

  • Ukraine Latest: Putin’s Mobilization Sets Off Scattered Protests

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949‘Read Putin More Often and Carefully,’ Lavrov Tells the WorldUK Market Plunge Sparks Talk of Emergency BOE Rate HikeThe Kremlin may rush to complete annexation of four occupied regions of Ukraine within days, ahead of an expected annual state of the nation address on Fri